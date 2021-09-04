Mosley Maximizes Trip to I-96 by Winning GLTS Feature

By T.J. Buffenbarger

LAKE ODESSA, MI (September 3, 2021) — Evan Mosley made the trip from Lapel, Indiana to Lake Odessa, Michigan to compete at I-96 Speedway worthwhile picking up his first career sprint car feature victory with the Great Lakes Super Sprints. Mosley was driving his family owned CB Fabricating, Mike Walton Ale Works, New Paradox sponsored car.

Mosley dodged a first lap crash and used the top side of the racetrack to move past Steve Irwin and leader Keith Sheffer Jr. for the victory.

“It’s been a while. I’ve wanted a wing for a very long time. I’m glad to get it tonight,” said Mosley pit side after victory lane ceremonies were complete. “It’s a lot of relief and it’s a lot of happiness. I hadn’t really settled in yet I I’m just I’m just really happy and glad I finally got her done.”

The 25-lap feature got off to a rocky start when R.J. Payne bycicled in turn three and tumbled off the end of the racetrack. Payne exited the car under his own power.

After a complete restart Sheffer took the lead at Lee Underwood dropped back from his outside front row starting position behind Dustin Daggett and Steve Irwin. Mosley made his presence felt quickly driving by Irwin and Daggett and setting out after Sheffer for the lead.

Mosley was able to reduce Sheffer’s sizeable lead, taking the top position from him using the high side of the racetrack on lap 16. From there it was all Mosley pulling away for the victory over Sheffer, Irwin, Daggett, and Underwood.

Mosley described the winning pass as a matter of finding open real estate on the racetrack.

Well, you know to make it real simple I just couldn’t figure out why I couldn’t get around him. I didn’t know if it was marbles up there, so I just went where they weren’t the top was good to me.”

Mosley was nervous during the closing laps but maintained his cool for his first career feature win in a sprint car.

“Turns three and four had multiple ruts and I just kept finding every one of them. I thought I was going to throw it away, but when I saw the double checkered flags, I sure was relieved.”

The Great Lakes Traditional Sprints wrap up their weekend tomorrow night at the Crystal Motor Speedway in Crystal, Michigan.