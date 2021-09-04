Stambaugh Wins FAST/SOD Feature at Hartford

HARTFORD, MI (September 4, 2021) – Max Stambaugh won the co-sanctioned sprint car event Friday at Hartford Motor Speedway with the FAST 410 Sprint Car Series and Sprints on Dirt. Stambaugh held off Dan McCarron and Brett Mann for the victory. Chris Windom and Cale Conley rounded out the top five.

FAST 410 Sprint Car Series/Sprints on Dirt

Hartford Motor Speedway

Hartford, Michigan

Friday, September 4, 2021

Feature:

1. 5S-Max Stambaugh

2. 22M-Dan McCarron

3. 19-Brett Mann

4. 19W-Chris Windom

5. 3C-Cale Conley

6. 12-Corbin Gurley

7. 4-Joshua Turner

8. 39-Tylar Rankin

9. 2-Mike Kane

10. 7-Alex Aldrich

11. 81-Lee Jacobs

12. 27QB-Quentin Blonde

13. 19J-Jett Mann

14. 23-Jordan Harble

15. 29-Daryl Shaffer

16. 14R-Sean Rayhall