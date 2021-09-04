Stambaugh Wins FAST/SOD Feature at Hartford

HARTFORD, MI (September 4, 2021) – Max Stambaugh won the co-sanctioned sprint car event Friday at Hartford Motor Speedway with the FAST 410 Sprint Car Series and Sprints on Dirt. Stambaugh held off Dan McCarron and Brett Mann for the victory. Chris Windom and Cale Conley rounded out the top five.
FAST 410 Sprint Car Series/Sprints on Dirt
Hartford Motor Speedway
Hartford, Michigan
Friday, September 4, 2021
Feature:
1. 5S-Max Stambaugh
2. 22M-Dan McCarron
3. 19-Brett Mann
4. 19W-Chris Windom
5. 3C-Cale Conley
6. 12-Corbin Gurley
7. 4-Joshua Turner
8. 39-Tylar Rankin
9. 2-Mike Kane
10. 7-Alex Aldrich
11. 81-Lee Jacobs
12. 27QB-Quentin Blonde
13. 19J-Jett Mann
14. 23-Jordan Harble
15. 29-Daryl Shaffer
16. 14R-Sean Rayhall