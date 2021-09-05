Irwin Wins GLTS Feature at Crystal

CRYSTAL, MI (September 4, 2021) — Steve Irwin won the Great Lakes Traditional Sprints feature Saturday at Crystal Motor Speedway. Dustin Daggett, Keith Sheffer Jr, Mike Astrauskas, and Steve Little rounded out the top five.

Great Lakes Traditional Sprints

Crystal Motor Speedway

Crystal, Michigan

Saturday, September 4, 2021

Feature:

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 0-Steve Irwin[6]

2. 85-Dustin Daggett[8]

3. 86-Keith Sheffer Jr[2]

4. 3A-Mike Astrauskas[3]

5. 53-Steve Little[4]

6. 25-Max Frank[7]

7. 2B-Tyler Bearden[10]

8. 56-Mark Irwin[9]

9. 00-Joe Irwin[12]

10. 4G-Kent Gardner[11]

11. 2-Mike Galadja[5]

12. 9H-Gary Hayward[13]

13. 89-Chris Pobanz[1]

DNS: 31-Joe Harden