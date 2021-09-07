Tim Crawley Digs Up ASCS Mid-South Win At Diamond Park Speedway

Bryan Hulbert

MURFREESBORO, Ark. (September 4, 2021) Getting his eighth career win with the ASCS Mid-South Region, Tim Crawley rolled into Victory Lane Saturday night at Diamond Park Speedway.

Leading start to finish, Crawley dominated by 9.843-seconds. Brandon Hinkle was second with Landon Crawley on the final podium step. Kevin Hinkle and Jason Long made up the top five, with Cody Gardner, Zach Pringle, Paxton Gregory, Mike Vaculik, and Josh McCord rounding out the field.

The next outing for the ASCS Mid-South Region is Saturday, September 11, at I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Ark.

Race Results:

ASCS Mid-South Region

Diamond Park Speedway (Murfreesboro, Ark.)

Saturday, September 4, 2021

Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 91-Zach Pringle[1]; 2. G6-Cody Gardner[2]; 3. 3G-Paxton Gregory[4]; 4. 21K-Kevin Hinkle[5]; 5. 19J-Jason Long[3]

Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 1X-Tim Crawley[2]; 2. 9-Josh McCord[1]; 3. 187-Landon Crawley[5]; 4. 21B-Brandon Hinkle[3]; 5. 0-Mike Vaculik[4]

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 1X-Tim Crawley[2]; 2. 21B-Brandon Hinkle[8]; 3. 187-Landon Crawley[4]; 4. 21K-Kevin Hinkle[7]; 5. 19J-Jason Long[10]; 6. G6-Cody Gardner[3]; 7. 91-Zach Pringle[1]; 8. 0-Mike Vaculik[9]; 9. 3G-Paxton Gregory[6]; 10. 9-Josh McCord[5]