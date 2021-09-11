Jake Neuman Wins Herb Barlow Memorial at Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, IL (September 10, 2021) — Jake Neuman won the Herb Barlow Memorial Friday with the Midwest Open Wheel Association at Jacksonville Speedway. Joe B. Miller, Ryan Bunton, Jason Keith, and Jacob Patton rounded out the top five.
Herb Barlow Memorial
Midwest Open Wheel Association
Jacksonville Speedway
Jacksonville, Illinois
Friday, September 10, 2021
Feature:
1. Jake Neuman
2. Joe B. Miller
3. Ryan Bunton
4. Jason Keith
5. Jacob Patton
6. Robbie Standridge
7. Jeremy Standridge
8. Ayrton Gennetten
9. Chris Urish
10. Zach Daum
11. Kameron Key
12. Caden Englehart
13. Landon Simon
14. Brayton Lynch
15. Riley Goodno
16. Cory Bruns
17. Dylan Tuxhorn
18. Noah Gass
19. Austin O’Dell
20. Paul Nienhiser
21. Terry Babb