Jake Neuman Wins Herb Barlow Memorial at Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, IL (September 10, 2021) — Jake Neuman won the Herb Barlow Memorial Friday with the Midwest Open Wheel Association at Jacksonville Speedway. Joe B. Miller, Ryan Bunton, Jason Keith, and Jacob Patton rounded out the top five.

Herb Barlow Memorial

Midwest Open Wheel Association

Jacksonville Speedway

Jacksonville, Illinois

Friday, September 10, 2021

Feature:

1. Jake Neuman

2. Joe B. Miller

3. Ryan Bunton

4. Jason Keith

5. Jacob Patton

6. Robbie Standridge

7. Jeremy Standridge

8. Ayrton Gennetten

9. Chris Urish

10. Zach Daum

11. Kameron Key

12. Caden Englehart

13. Landon Simon

14. Brayton Lynch

15. Riley Goodno

16. Cory Bruns

17. Dylan Tuxhorn

18. Noah Gass

19. Austin O’Dell

20. Paul Nienhiser

21. Terry Babb