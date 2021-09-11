Scott Bogucki Dominates the Bobby Parker Memorial At I-80 Speedway

From Bryan Hulbert

GREENWOOD, NE (September 10, 2021) – Having to take some time away from the road following a back injury during Sprint Week competition, Scott Bogucki has been rebuilding with regional events over the past couple month, and the work showed Friday night as the SawBlade.com No. 28 led start to finish at I-80 Speedway.

Winning every race he entered Friday night, Bogucki is the 15th different driver to top the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network in the tour’s 18th appearance at the Nebraska oval. He’s the second Australian to do so at I-80 Speedway, joining Ian Madsen, who won in 2015.

“Anytime you win a Sprint Car race, you don’t get it handed to you,” replied Scott when it was mentioned that he made it look easy.

“I can’t thank Zach enough. I came here all by myself, but he texted me and made the trip down here to help, and we hit the setup right off the bat. We barely tuned on it all night, and I feel like we still had plenty left in it.

Bogucki’s fourth SawBlade.com A-Feature win of the season with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, lapped traffic did little to slow the Australian with 30 non-stop laps ending with Scott out front by 2.085-seconds.

While the No. 28 pulled away, the race for second was all over the track as Jack Dover stalked Iowa’s, Chris Martin. Trading lines and position numerous times through the second half of the A-Feature, Dover finally gained the advantage on Lap 27.

Chris Martin in third marks the second time the No. 44 has placed on the podium in National Tour competition. Challenged by J.J. Hickle through the final two laps, the No. 63 shot for the position on the white flag lap but couldn’t complete the pass. Setting for fourth, Hickle was chased to the white flag by Dylan Westbrook but would be followed to the checkered by Blake Hahn has the No. 47x suffered mechanical issues on the closing lap that relegated him to a 15th place finish.

Running inside the top five early on, Clint Garner slipped back to sixth, with Colorado’s Jake Bubak moving up five spots to seventh. Ryan Roberts followed in eighth with Carson McCarl ninth. Advancing six positions, Shayle Bade made her first top ten appearance in National Tour competition.

A field of 30 was on hand for the Bobby Parker Memorial. A duel SCE Gaskets Heat Race format saw wins going to Ryan Roberts, Chris Martin, Blake Hahn, Jack Dover, and twice to Scott Bogucki.

Terry McCarl won the BMRS B-Feature. No provisional starts were allowed.

Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour presented by MAVtv

Bobby Parker Memorial

I-80 Speedway

Greenwood, Nebraska

Friday, September 10, 2021

Heat Race #1-1 (10 Laps)

1. 18-Ryan Roberts[4]

2. 17B-Ryan Bickett[1]

3. 27-Carson McCarl[5]

4. 03-Shayle Bade[2]

5. 95-Matt Covington[8]

6. 52-Blake Hahn[7]

7. 4X-Jason Danley[3]

8. 69R-Damon McCune[6]

9. 0J-Jeremy McCune[9]

10. 1B-Billy Alley[10]

Heat Race #1-2 (10 Laps)

1. 28-Scott Bogucki[2]

2. 63-JJ Hickle[4]

3. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[6]

4. 53-Jack Dover[9]

5. 57B-Boyd Peterson[1]

6. 9X-Jake Bubak[10]

7. 23S-Stuart Snyder[8]

8. 24-Terry McCarl[7]

9. 91-Adam Gullion[5]

10. 11-Mindy McCune[3]

Heat Race #1-3 (10 Laps)

1. 44-Chris Martin[2]

2. 82-Jason Martin[1]

3. 22-Kaleb Johnson[6]

4. 40-Clint Garner[5]

5. 13V-Seth Brahmer[4]

6. 77-John Klabunde[8]

7. 88-Travis Reber[7]

8. 83-Austin Miller[3]

9. 24BH-Joey Danley[9]

10. 54-Trey Gropp[10]

Heat Race #2-1 (10 Laps)

1. 28-Scott Bogucki[8]

2. 95-Matt Covington[1]

3. 27-Carson McCarl[4]

4. 13V-Seth Brahmer[6]

5. 82-Jason Martin[9]

6. 4X-Jason Danley[7]

7. 91-Adam Gullion[5]

8. 88-Travis Reber[3]

9. 23S-Stuart Snyder[2]

10. 24BH-Joey Danley[10]

Heat Race #2-2 (10 Laps)

1. 52-Blake Hahn[2]

2. 9X-Jake Bubak[1]

3. 24-Terry McCarl[3]

4. 63-JJ Hickle[6]

5. 22-Kaleb Johnson[4]

6. 03-Shayle Bade[7]

7. 57B-Boyd Peterson[8]

8. 83-Austin Miller[9]

9. 1B-Billy Alley[5]

10. 77-John Klabunde[10]

Heat Race #2-3 (10 Laps)

1. 53-Jack Dover[2]

2. 40-Clint Garner[6]

3. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[5]

4. 44-Chris Martin[9]

5. 18-Ryan Roberts[7]

6. 0J-Jeremy McCune[1]

7. 17B-Ryan Bickett[10]

8. 69R-Damon McCune[4]

9. 11-Mindy McCune[8]

10. 54-Trey Gropp[3]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 24-Terry McCarl[1]

2. 4X-Jason Danley[3]

3. 1B-Billy Alley[10]

4. 91-Adam Gullion[6]

5. 83-Austin Miller[5]

6. 57B-Boyd Peterson[2]

7. 11-Mindy McCune[8]

8. 0J-Jeremy McCune[4]

9. 69R-Damon McCune[7]

10. 54-Trey Gropp[9]

11. 88-Travis Reber[11]

12. 23S-Stuart Snyder[12]

13. 24BH-Joey Danley[13]

14. 77-John Klabunde[14]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 28-Scott Bogucki[1]

2. 53-Jack Dover[3]

3. 44-Chris Martin[2]

4. 63-JJ Hickle[7]

5. 52-Blake Hahn[11]

6. 40-Clint Garner[5]

7. 9X-Jake Bubak[12]

8. 18-Ryan Roberts[4]

9. 27-Carson McCarl[8]

10. 03-Shayle Bade[16]

11. 22-Kaleb Johnson[13]

12. 82-Jason Martin[9]

13. 17B-Ryan Bickett[14]

14. 1B-Billy Alley[19]

15. 13V-Seth Brahmer[15]

16. 4X-Jason Danley[18]

17. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[6]

18. 95-Matt Covington[10]

19. 91-Adam Gullion[20]

20. 24-Terry McCarl[17]