Leary Wins USAC Sprint Car Feature Saturday at Huset’s

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: September 11, 2021 – Huset’s Speedway – Brandon, South Dakota – 1/3-Mile Dirt Track – Inaugural Huset’s Speedway USAC Nationals

FLIGHT ONE FATHEADZ EYEWEAR QUALIFYING: 1. Chase Stockon, 5s, KO-12.591; 2. Chris Windom, 19, Hayward-12.617; 3. Jake Swanson, 21AZ, Team AZ-12.727; 4. Matt Westfall, 33m, Marshall-12.780; 5. Mario Clouser, 6, EZR-12.875; 6. Cam Schafer, 97, Roach-12.958; 7. Brandon Mattox, 28, Mattox-12.966; 8. Robert Ballou, 12, Ballou-13.011; 9. Alex Banales, 5x, Baldwin/Fox-13.206.

FLIGHT TWO FATHEADZ EYEWEAR QUALIFYING: 1. Logan Seavey, 5, Baldwin/Fox-12.589; 2. Thomas Meseraull, 2, Yeley-12.695; 3. C.J. Leary, 77m, Michael-12.719; 4. Kevin Thomas Jr., 9K, KT-12.860; 5. Chad Frewaldt, 4F, Frewaldt-13.139; 6. Glen Saville, 19L, Layton-13.285; 7. Jeremy Kerzman, 3K, Kerzman-13.553; 8. Jeff Pellersels, X, Pellersels-13.728; 9. Robert Bell, 71, Bell-13.911.

FLIGHT THREE FATHEADZ EYEWEAR QUALIFYING: 1. Tanner Thorson, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-12.688; 2. Justin Grant, 4, TOPP-12.712; 3. Ryan Bernal, 17w, Wood-12.825; 4. Brady Bacon, 69, Dynamics-12.844; 5. Jason McDougal, 5m, KO-12.848; 6. Isaac Chapple, 52, Chapple-12.998; 7. Charles Davis Jr., 47, Davis-13.075; 8. Terry Richards, 18, Richards-13.396; 9. Clinton Bruns, 7, Bruns-13.931.

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps, winner plus top-5 in points transfer to the feature) 1. Robert Ballou, 2. Mario Clouser, 3. Jake Swanson, 4. Chris Windom, 5. Brandon Mattox, 6. Matt Westfall, 7. Cam Schafer, 8. Alex Banales, 9. Chase Stockon. NT

COMPETITION SUSPENSION (CSI) SECOND HEAT: (10 laps, winner plus top-5 in points transfer to the feature) 1. Thomas Meseraull, 2. Kevin Thomas Jr., 3. Logan Seavey, 4. C.J. Leary, 5. Chad Frewaldt, 6. Glen Saville, 7. Robert Bell, 8. Jeff Pellersels, 9. Jeremy Kerzman. NT

INDY METAL FINISHING / INDY RACE PARTS THIRD HEAT: (10 laps, winner plus top-5 in points transfer to the feature) 1. Charles Davis Jr., 2. Jason McDougal, 3. Isaac Chapple, 4. Brady Bacon, 5. Ryan Bernal, 6. Tanner Thorson, 7. Justin Grant, 8. Terry Richards, 9. Clinton Bruns. 2:23.90

ELLIOTT’S CUSTOM TRAILERS & CARTS SEMI: (8 laps, top-6 transfer to the feature) 1. Brandon Mattox, 2. Isaac Chapple, 3. Alex Banales, 4. Terry Richards, 5. Cam Schafer, 6. Robert Bell, 7. Clinton Bruns, 8. Jeff Pellersels. 2:00.15 (New Track Record)

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. C.J. Leary (6), 2. Tanner Thorson (7), 3. Charles Davis Jr. (1), 4. Jake Swanson (9), 5. Kevin Thomas Jr. (8), 6. Brady Bacon (2), 7. Chris Windom (10), 8. Logan Seavey (11), 9. Thomas Meseraull (12), 10. Brandon Mattox (18), 11. Mario Clouser (4), 12. Chase Stockon (24), 13. Terry Richards (21), 14. Justin Grant (13), 15. Isaac Chapple (19), 16. Ryan Bernal (3), 17. Robert Ballou (14), 18. Chad Frewaldt (16), 19. Cam Schafer (22), 20. Alex Banales (20), 21. Robert Bell (23), 22. Jason McDougal (5), 23. Matt Westfall (15), 24. Glen Saville (17). NT

**Glen Saville flipped on lap 1 of the feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-2 Charles Davis Jr., Laps 3-30 C.J. Leary.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Brady Bacon-2204, 2-Kevin Thomas Jr.-2157, 3-Justin Grant-2121, 4-Tanner Thorson-1958, 5-C.J. Leary-1953, 6-Chris Windom-1848, 7-Jake Swanson-1802, 8-Robert Ballou-1708, 9-Chase Stockon-1408, 10-Kyle Cummins-1163.

OVERALL PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Chris Windom-147, 2-Brady Bacon-137, 3-Justin Grant-131, 4-Tanner Thorson-128, 5-Thomas Meseraull-119, 6-Logan Seavey-115, 7-Robert Ballou-114, 8-Kevin Thomas Jr.-111, 9-Kyle Cummins-84, 10-Buddy Kofoid-79.

NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: September 12, 2021 – Huset’s Speedway – Brandon, South Dakota – 1/3-Mile Dirt Track – Inaugural Huset’s Speedway USAC Nationals

CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:

GSP Driving Performance of the Night: Charles Davis Jr.

Fatheadz Eyewear Fast Qualifier: Logan Seavey

Simpson Race Products First Heat Winner: Robert Ballou

Competition Suspension, Inc. Second Heat Winner: Thomas Meseraull

Indy Metal Finishing / Indy Race Parts Third Heat Winner: Charles Davis Jr.

Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts Semi Winner: Brandon Mattox

KSE Racing Products Hard Charger: Chase Stockon (24th to 12th)

Wilwood Brakes 13th Place Finisher: Terry Richards

Saldana Racing Products First Non-Transfer: Clinton Bruns