59th Annual Williams Grove Champion Racing Oil National Open Just Weeks Away!

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – The biggest and richest sprint car race in the East is coming up at Williams Grove Speedway as the 59th annual Champion Racing Oil National Open is slated for Friday and Saturday, October 1 and 2.

Sanctioned by the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars Series, the two-day affair on October 1 and 2 is slated to set the sprint car world on its ear, with its eyes focused on the Mechanicsburg oval.

Slated for October 1, the National Open Preliminary will feature a 25-lap main paying $10,000 to the winner on Friday night.

Then on Saturday, October 2, the 2021 Champion Racing Oil National Open will again offer the biggest winner’s share in the history of the oval at $75,000 to take the win.

The widely acclaimed 40-lap race offers a Saturday A-Main total purse eclipsing $130,000!

The National Open will see the 2021 Williams Grove Speedway Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint car series champion crowned at the conclusion of Saturday’s main event.

Four-time National Open champion Lance Dewease of Fayetteville is poised to try to wrap up his seventh career track title with his runs in the two-day Open events.

Dewease will also be trying to take his fifth crown in the Open after claiming laurels in 1996, 2001, 2002 and 2018.

Donny Schatz is the defending Champion Racing Oil National Open winner.

The North Dakota driver and perennial World of Outlaws series champion is the winningest driver in the history of the event having scored his sixth checkers in the race last season.

David Gravel scored the preliminary event last year.

Adult general admission for October 1 is set at $35 with youth ages 13 – 20 priced at $15. Adult admission for October 2 is $40 with youth priced at $20.

Kids ages 12 and under are always admitted for FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

Both nights of action are slated to get underway at 7:30 pm.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com or by following the track on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.