POIRIER DOMINATES KOT AT MERRITTVILLE

By Tommy Goudge

THOROLD, Ont. (September 11, 2021) – Jordan Poirier took his second Pinty’s Knights of Thunder 360 Sprint Car series win in as many days with a dominating victory at Merrittville Speedway on Saturday night.

Poirier and Jim Huppunen made up the front row for the 25 lap A-Main, but Huppunen spun in the first corner and collected row two starter Mack DeMan to bring out a yellow flag. Both drivers charged forward after starting at the back for the complete restart, while Poirier quickly opened a big lead. Several drivers made big moves through the field, but Poirier set a torrid pace and sliced through traffic to take the win by more then ten seconds.

The win rewarded Poirier with his sixth Knights of Thunder sword of the season, while Liam Martin charged from row six to finish second. Mikey Kruchka gained three spots to take the final podium spot and his second top five of the weekend, followed by Glenn Styres, and row five starter Josh Hansen. Huppunen salvaged a sixth place finish, followed by Jamie Turner, row seven starter Ryan Turner, DJ Christie, and DeMan. Heat race wins went to Kruchka, Poirier, and Huppunen.

Poirier now holds a 63 point advantage in the Pinty’s Knights of Thunder championship standings with three races remaining in the 2021 season. Ryan Turner now holds the second position by just one point over Jim Huppunen, while Josh Hansen and Travis Cunningham hold the fourth and fifth positions respectively.

The Pinty’s Knights of Thunder series will next be in action on Friday, September 17 at Merrittville Speedway. Visit www.knightsofthunder.com for more information.

Pinty’s Knights of Thunder 360 Sprint Car Series

Race Report – Saturday, September 11, 2021

Merrittville Speedway

Thorold, Ontario, Canada

Roster

0 Glenn Styres – Ohsweken, Ontario

01K Mikey Kruchka – Hamilton, Ontario

1 Holly Porter – Dorchester, Ontario

5 DJ Christie – Beachville, Ontario

9 Liam Martin – Binbrook, Ontario

9B Scott Burk – Charing Cross, Ontario

11 Jamie Turner – Caistor Centre, Ontario

13 Cory Turner – Caistor Centre, Ontario

14H Jim Huppunen – Fenwick, Ontario

15 Dan Nanticoke – Ohsweken, Ontario

17X Mack DeMan – Mississauga, Ontario

28 Jordan Poirier – Saint-Mathieu-de-Beloeil, Quebec

46 Kevin Pauls – St. Catharines, Ontario

70 Baily Heard – Niagara Falls, Ontario

71S Shawn Sliter – Port Colborne, Ontario

84 Tyler Rand – Picton, Ontario

87X Shone Evans – Scotland, Ontario

88H Josh Hansen – Beamsville, Ontario

90 Travis Cunningham – Grimsby, Ontario

91 Ryan Turner – Dunnville, Ontario

Heat Race 1 [Started] 8 laps – 1:56.733

1. 01K-Mikey Kruchka[3]; 2. 17X-Mack DeMan[1]; 3. 1-Holly Porter[4]; 4. 9-Liam Martin[2]; 5. 91-Ryan Turner[5]; 6. 13-Cory Turner[6]; 7. 90-Travis Cunningham[7]

Heat Race 2 [Started] 8 laps – 1:59.069

1. 28-Jordan Poirier[5]; 2. 11-Jamie Turner[1]; 3. 88H-Josh Hansen[3]; 4. 84-Tyler Rand[4]; 5. 46-Kevin Pauls[2]; 6. 87X-Shone Evans[7]; 7. 9B-Scott Burk[6]

Heat Race 3 [Started] 8 laps – 1:58.925

1. 14H-Jim Huppunen[4]; 2. 0-Glenn Styres[6]; 3. 5-DJ Christie[5]; 4. 70-Baily Heard[3]; 5. 15-Dan Nanticoke[1]; 6. 71S-Shawn Sliter[2]

A-Main [Started] 25 laps – NT

1. 28-Jordan Poirier[1]; 2. 9-Liam Martin[12]; 3. 01K-Mikey Kruchka[6]; 4. 0-Glenn Styres[3]; 5. 88H-Josh Hansen[9]; 6. 14H-Jim Huppunen[2]; 7. 11-Jamie Turner[8]; 8. 91-Ryan Turner[13]; 9. 5-DJ Christie[7]; 10. 17X-Mack DeMan[4]; 11. 13-Cory Turner[17]; 12. 87X-Shone Evans[14]; 13. 90-Travis Cunningham[19]; 14. 1-Holly Porter[5]; 15. 84-Tyler Rand[10]; 16. 71S-Shawn Sliter[18]; 17. 70-Baily Heard[11]; 18. 15-Dan Nanticoke[16]; 19. 9B-Scott Burk[20]; 20. 46-Kevin Pauls[15]

A-Main Lap Leaders – Jordan Poirier 1-25

Margin of Victory – 10.268 seconds

Hard Charger – Liam Martin +10

Up Next:

Friday, September 17, 2021 – Merrittville Speedway – Thorold, Ontario