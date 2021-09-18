Greg Wilson Wins FAST Feature at Moler

WILLIAMSBURG, Ohio (September 17, 2021) — Greg Wilson capitalized on Cole Macedo’s misfortune to win the FAST 410 Sprint Car Series feature Friday at Moler Raceway Park. Making his first start driving for Chad Wilson, Macedo hit the wall in turn four on the final lap while leading, allowing Wilson to drive by for the victory. Cale Conley, Cole Duncan, Macedo, and Brandon Wimmer rounded out the to pfive.
FAST 410 Sprint Car Series
Moler Raceway Park
Williamsburg, Ohio
Friday, September 17, 2021
Feature:
1. 97-Greg Wilson
2. 3C-Cale Conley
3. 22-Cole Duncan
4. 14-Cole Macedo
5. A97-Brandon Wimmer
6. 5J-Jake Hesston
7. 81-Lee Jacobs
8. 5M-Max Stambaugh
9. 2-Ricky Peterson
10. 08-Brandon Conkel
11. 40-Mark Imler
12. 1B-Keith Baxter
13. 17W-Danny Williams
14. 83-Adam Cruea
15. 15-Mitch Harble
16. 8D-Josh Davis
17. 59-Bryan Knuckles
18. 29-Zeth Sabo
19. 71-Cale Stinson
20. 22B-Ryan Broughton
21. 55-McKenna Hasse