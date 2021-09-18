Greg Wilson Wins FAST Feature at Moler

WILLIAMSBURG, Ohio (September 17, 2021) — Greg Wilson capitalized on Cole Macedo’s misfortune to win the FAST 410 Sprint Car Series feature Friday at Moler Raceway Park. Making his first start driving for Chad Wilson, Macedo hit the wall in turn four on the final lap while leading, allowing Wilson to drive by for the victory. Cale Conley, Cole Duncan, Macedo, and Brandon Wimmer rounded out the to pfive.

FAST 410 Sprint Car Series

Moler Raceway Park

Williamsburg, Ohio

Friday, September 17, 2021

Feature:

1. 97-Greg Wilson

2. 3C-Cale Conley

3. 22-Cole Duncan

4. 14-Cole Macedo

5. A97-Brandon Wimmer

6. 5J-Jake Hesston

7. 81-Lee Jacobs

8. 5M-Max Stambaugh

9. 2-Ricky Peterson

10. 08-Brandon Conkel

11. 40-Mark Imler

12. 1B-Keith Baxter

13. 17W-Danny Williams

14. 83-Adam Cruea

15. 15-Mitch Harble

16. 8D-Josh Davis

17. 59-Bryan Knuckles

18. 29-Zeth Sabo

19. 71-Cale Stinson

20. 22B-Ryan Broughton

21. 55-McKenna Hasse