Jeb Sessums Takes ASCS Lone Star Win At Superbowl Speedway

﻿Bryan Hulbert

GREENVILLE, Texas (September 18, 2021) Getting his second career victory with the ASCS Lone Star Region, Jeb Sessums rolled into Victory Lane Saturday night at Superbowl Speedway.

Trailing John Rickets for the better part of the A-Feature, a broken front suspension struck the No. 99 off the fourth turn.

Moving Sessums to the lead, the No. 01J held the point from there. Zane Lawrence from eighth made it to second with Michael Day in third. Blake Mallory and Tucker Doughty made up the top five.

Louisiana’s Koty Adams rolled to the line sixth with Junior Jenkins, Christian Kinnison, Joey Schmidt, and Richard Reynolds in tenth.

Race Results:

ASCS Lone Star Region

Superbowl Speedway (Greenville, Texas)

Saturday, September 18, 2021

Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. B99-Blake Mallory[1]; 2. 99B-John Ricketts[4]; 3. 2X-Tucker Doughty[3]; 4. 76-Zane Lawrence[2]; 5. 5-Richard Reynolds[5]; 6. (DNS) 23-Junior Jenkins

Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 16-Koty Adams[1]; 2. 91-Michael Day[2]; 3. 1S-Joey Schmidt[3]; 4. 01J-Jeb Sessums[5]; 5. 82C-Christian Kinnison[4]; 6. 25-Blaine Baxter[6]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 01J-Jeb Sessums[7]; 2. 76-Zane Lawrence[8]; 3. 91-Michael Day[3]; 4. B99-Blake Mallory[2]; 5. 2X-Tucker Doughty[5]; 6. 16-Koty Adams[1]; 7. 23-Junior Jenkins[12]; 8. 82C-Christian Kinnison[10]; 9. 1S-Joey Schmidt[6]; 10. 5-Richard Reynolds[9]; 11. 25-Blaine Baxter[11]; 12. 99B-John Ricketts[4]