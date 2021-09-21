WAYNE COUNTY SPEEDWAY’S 9th ANNUAL BLOWOUT SET FOR FRIDAY & SATURDAY

By Mike Swanger

The racing season is nearly complete at Wayne County Speedway as the action at the 3/8 mile oval wraps up with the annual two day show Friday and Saturday. The gates will open Friday night at 4 pm with hot laps at 6:30 pm and racing at 7:30 pm and will have the McKenzie Concrete Super Stocks, the JOYRIDE Transport Mini Stocks, who will race double features with the second feature inverted from the finish of the first feature with the combined finishes determining the front part of Saturday’s Sam Huffman Memorial. The Mod Lites and the Mini Trucks will also be competing on Friday night.

Saturday nights action will have the final night of the King of the County for the Pine Tree Towing & Recovery Sprints paying $3,500 to the winner of the race. The top three drivers in the points going into the final King of the County race sees Dean Jacobs leading with 137 points followed by Henry Malcuit (119) and Broc Martin (114). The Malcuit Tavern Super Late Models will be chasing after the $1500 winners share on Saturday while the McKenzie Concrete Super Stocks will wrap up their Shortstop ‘Summer Series’ points series with $700 going to the winner of the feature. Kyle Moore has racked up 106 points to lead the Shortstop ‘Summer Series’ points to have a 20 point lead over Took Wiles and a 27 point advantage over Tyler Wiles. The CORBON Ammunition Modifieds will race for a $800 first place money also while the JOYRIDE Transport Mini Stocks finish up their weekend with the Sam Huffman Memorial and the $500 top prize.

Gates will open at 3 pm while hot laps will start at 6 pm and racing goes green at 7 pm.

The Sudden Impact Demolition Derby will takeover the Wayne County Speedway on Saturday, October 2 for a big multi class Demo Derby.