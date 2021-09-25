Martin Masters Lubbock Wrecker Service 305 Nationals Night Two at I-70

From Lonnie Wheatley

ODESSA, Mo. (September 24, 2021) – Jason Martin proved to be the class of the field in Friday night’s second round of Fifth Annual Lubbock Wrecker Service 305 Sprint Car Nationals preliminary competition atop the ½-mile I-70 Motorsports Park clay oval.

Bouncing back from power steering line woes that cost him several positions late in Thursday’s feature, Martin gunned into the lead at the outset and paced the field all 20 rounds of the United Rebel Sprint Series event aboard the Myers-powered Rezac Concrete/Trucks Plus/Bybee Electric No. 5x Eagle.

“It drives a lot better when you can actually turn it,” the Liberal, Kansas native now calling Nebraska home quipped afterward.

While Martin paced the entire race amongst heavy lapped traffic, Zach Blurton kept him in reach throughout but couldn’t quite part the waters to make a move for the point.

Following a red flag for Kevin Dye’s turn four tumble with one lap in the books, the final 19 circuits ran off in non-stop fashion with Martin leaving just nine cars on the lead lap with the skies opening up he parked in victory lane.

“I’ve never closed on lapped cars that fast, it was pretty wild,” Martin said.

Blurton settled for runner-up honors for the second night in a row after working his way sixth to second in just three laps with Thursday winner Luke Cranston filling out the podium in third. Pole starter Randy Martin was fourth with Toby Chapman filling out the top five.

Kyler Johnson was sixth in the fast-paced affair with Ty Williams, Jeremy Huish, Jay Russell and Alfred Galedridge, Jr., rounding out the top ten with Josh Poe earning Hard Charger honors by climbing seven positions from 20th to 13th.

Luke Cranston topped the point charts over the two nights to lock into Saturday night’s Dash for Cash along with Blurton, Jason Martin, Kyler Johnson, Chapman and Ty Williams.

The Fifth Annual Lubbock Wrecker Service 305 Sprint Car Nationals at I-70 Motorsports Park wraps up with Saturday night’s $3,000-to-win championship finale.

Fifth Annual Lubbock Wrecker Service 305 Sprint Car Nationals

United Rebel Sprint Series

I-70 Motorsports Park

Odessa, Missouri

Friday, September 24, 2021

Qualifying Group One: 1. 45x-Kyler Johnson 16.129, 2. 1p-Curtis Evans 16.245, 3. 7c-Toby Chapman 16.420, 4. 43-Jake Greenwood 16.488, 5. 92J-J.R. Topper 16.531, 6. 45-Monty Ferreira 16.693, 7. 38-Kevin Frisbie 16.863, 8. 91-Steven Russell 16.893, 9. 4-Joseph Poe 16.895.

Qualifying Group Two: 1. 5x-Jason Martin 15.747, 2. 76-Jay Russell 15.947, 3. 9-John Webster 16.005, 4. 63-Randy Martin 16.025, 5. 1-Greg Murry 16.239, 6. 19-Alfred Galedridge, Jr., 16.456, 7. 20d-Jacob Dye 16.507, 8. 26b-Matthew Fox 16.514, 9. 3-Kevin Dye 17.041.

Qualifying Group Three: 1. 20-Luke Cranston 15.545, 2. 2J-Zach Blurton 15.579, 3. 911-Ty Williams 15.694, 4. 15-Jack Potter 15.731, 5. 88J-Jeremy Huish 15.824, 6. 75-Cash Beeson 16.059, 7. 38c-Camdin Couch 17.531 8. 36-Chris Couch 17.895.

Heat One (8 Laps): 1. 7c-Toby Chapman, 2. 45x-Kyler Johnson, 3. 43-Jake Greenwood, 4. 1p-Curtis Evans, 5. 45-Monty Ferriera, 6. 91-Steven Russell, 7. 4-Joseph Poe, 8. 92J-J.R. Topper, 9. 38-Kevin Frisbie.

Heat Two (8 Laps): 1. 63-Randy Martin, 2. 5x-Jason Martin, 3. 76-Jay Russell, 4. 9-John Webster, 5. 19-Alfred Galedridge, Jr., 6. 20d-Jacob Dye, 7. 1-Greg Murry, 8. 26b-Matthew Fox, 9. 3-Kevin Dye.

Heat Three (8 Laps): 1. 20-Luke Cranston, 2. 911-Ty Williams, 3. 2J-Zach Blurton, 4. 88J-Jeremy Huish, 5. 15-Jack Potter, 6. 75-Cash Beeson, 7. 36-Chris Couch, 8. 38c-Camdin Couch.

“A” Main (20 Laps): 1. 5x-Jason Martin (2), 2. 2J-Zach Blurton (6), 3. 20-Luke Cranston (5), 4. 63-Randy Martin (1), 5. 7c-Toby Chapman (3), 6. 45x-Kyler Johnson (4), 7. 911-Ty Williams (7), 8. 88J-Jeremy Huish (10), 9. 76-Jay Russell (8), 10. 19-Alfred Galedridge, Jr. (14), 11. 45-Monty Ferreira (15), 12. 1p-Curtis Evans (12), 13. 4-Josh Poe (20), 14. 15-Jack Potter (13), 15. 43-Jake Greenwood (9), 16. 9-John Webster (11), 17. 91-Steven Russell (18), 18. 20d-Jacob Dye (17) 19. 38c-Camdin Couch (24), 20. 1-Greg Murry (19), 21. 92J-J.R. Topper (23), 22. 26b-Matthew Fox (22), 23. 75-Cash Beeson (16), 24. 36-Chris Couch (21), 25. 38-Kevin Frisbie (25), 26. 3-Kevin Dye (26).

Lap Leaders: Jason Martin 1-20.