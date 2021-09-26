Hesson Wins OVSCA Feature at Atomic Speedway

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (September 25, 2021) — Jake Hesson won the Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association feature Saturday night at Atomic Speedway. Brandon Wimmer, Ryan Broughton, Kory Crabtree, and Nate Reeser rounded out the top five.
Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association
Atomic Speedway
Chillicothe, Ohio
Saturday, September 25, 2021
Feature:
1. 5J-Jake Hesson
2. A79-Brandon Wimmer
3. 22-Ryan Broughton
3. 11C-Kory Crabtree
4. 83x-Nate Reeser
4. 4* Tyler Street
5. 99-Ryan Myers
6. 4X-Cale Stinson
7. 22-Cole Duncan
8. 59-Bryan Knuckles
9. 42-Chris Garnes
10. 35-Ronnie Blair
11. 7M-Geoff Dodge
12. 08-Brandon Conkel
13. 0-Wayne McPeek
14. 40-Mark Imler
15. 17-Reece Saldana
15. 1B-Keith Baxter
16. 7A-Dave Dickson
20. 78-Todd Kane