Hesson Wins OVSCA Feature at Atomic Speedway

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (September 25, 2021) — Jake Hesson won the Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association feature Saturday night at Atomic Speedway. Brandon Wimmer, Ryan Broughton, Kory Crabtree, and Nate Reeser rounded out the top five.

Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association

Atomic Speedway

Chillicothe, Ohio

Saturday, September 25, 2021

Feature:

1. 5J-Jake Hesson

2. A79-Brandon Wimmer

3. 22-Ryan Broughton

3. 11C-Kory Crabtree

4. 83x-Nate Reeser

4. 4* Tyler Street

5. 99-Ryan Myers

6. 4X-Cale Stinson

7. 22-Cole Duncan

8. 59-Bryan Knuckles

9. 42-Chris Garnes

10. 35-Ronnie Blair

11. 7M-Geoff Dodge

12. 08-Brandon Conkel

13. 0-Wayne McPeek

14. 40-Mark Imler

15. 17-Reece Saldana

15. 1B-Keith Baxter

16. 7A-Dave Dickson

20. 78-Todd Kane