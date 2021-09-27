STYRES SELECTED FOR CANADIAN MOTORSPORTS HALL OF FAME INDUCTION

By Tommy Goudge

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (September 25, 2021) – The Canadian Motorsports Hall of Fame announced 16 new inductees on Wednesday; included in the class is Glenn Styres, owner of Ohsweken Speedway and multi-time Sprint Car champion.

Styres is one of ten individuals who will be inducted in the Competitors/Motorsport Builders/Team Members/Significant Contributors category, and there is no doubt that he fits the bill in several ways.

Styres and his family opened the Ohsweken Speedway in 1996. The track – a real-life “field of dreams” built right next to Glenn’s house – has grown from humble beginnings to become one of Canada’s premier motorsports facilities. Ohsweken’s Friday Night Excitement racing series draws a loyal fanbase and 120 entrants to Six Nations of the Grand River each week, and the track has brought some of the biggest names in auto racing to Southern Ontario. The track’s signature event is the Canadian Sprint Car Nationals, one of the largest oval track events in Canada.

As a Sprint Car driver, “The Ohsweken Flyer” has 50 A-Main wins and ten championships split between the Southern Ontario Sprints tour and Ohsweken’s weekly racing series. One of Styres’ biggest victories as a driver came in 2012 when he won the Ronald Laney Memorial “King of the 360’s” event at Florida’s East Bay Raceway. Styres has also piled up wins as a car owner and, more importantly, fostered the careers of many young drivers.

The CMHF Induction Gala is scheduled to take place in February 2022 during the Canadian International Auto Show (CIAS). Additional details regarding the new inductees and the induction gala will be announced in the near future. Please visit www.cmhf.ca for more information.

Fans and racers can look forward to several blockbuster events at Ohsweken in 2022, including the dirt track debut of the NASCAR Pinty’s Series. Stay tuned to www.ohswekenspeedway.com over the coming months for announcements regarding Ohsweken Speedway’s 25th season.

About Ohsweken Speedway: Founded in 1996, Ohsweken Speedway is a motorsports complex owned by the Styres family, and located in the village of Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada. Ohsweken’s weekly Friday night racing program runs from May to September each year, featuring 360 Sprint Cars, Crate Sprint Cars, Thunder Stocks, and Mini Stocks. The season finishes each year with the annual Canadian Sprint Car Nationals. Ohsweken Speedway also hosts weekly Micro Sprint racing on Thursday nights.

Ohsweken Speedway Media

Phone: (519) 717-0023

Email: media@ohswekenspeedway.com

Website: www.OhswekenSpeedway.com

Facebook: www.Facebook.com/OHSWEKENSPEEDWAY

Twitter: @OhswekenSpdway

Instagram: www.Instagram.com/OhswekenSpeedway

YouTube: www.YouTube.com/user/OhswekenSpdway

Racing at Ohsweken Speedway is made possible by these valued partners: Ackland Insurance, Arrow Express, Nitro 54 Variety, Auto Parts Centres, Bradshaw Brothers Fuels, Burger Barn, Case IH O’Neil’s Farm Equipment, Core-Mark International, Corr/Pak Merchandising Inc., Creative Edge Signs & Graphics, EPIC Racewear, Gale’s Auto Aftermarket, Ohsweken Speedway Racesource, Halifax Thunderbirds, Hoosier Tire Canada, HRW Automotive, Insta-Insulation/Insta-Panels, Jibs Action Sports, Kool Kidz Ice & Water, Middleport Mechanical, Miska Trailer Factory, Pinty’s Delicious Foods, Renway Energy, Strickland’s GMC, Club 54 Racing, Oakwood Transport, and Safety-Kleen.