Dykstra Continues to Roll with Action Sprint Tour

MERRITTVILLE, ONT (October 1, 2021) — Jacob Dykstra continued his tear through the Action Sprint Tour Friday night winning the feature event at Merrittville Speedway. The victory was Dykstra’s 10th victory of the 2021 season. Lucas Smith, Allan Downey, Brett STratford, and Eric Gledhill rounded out the top five.

Action Sprint Tour

Merrittville Speedway

Thorold, Ontario

Friday, October 1, 2021

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 49L-Lucas Smith[4]

2. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[2]

3. 7-Eric Gledhill[6]

4. 3S-Austin Roes[3]

5. 94-Ryan Fraser[7]

6. 99-Joshua Hill[8]

7. 38-Derek Miller[1]

8. MK8-Matt Hill[5]

DNS: 31-Dale Curran

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 19D-Allan Downey[1]

2. 74-Rob Neely[8]

3. 08-Steven Beckett[9]

4. 12DD-Darren Dryden[6]

5. 4B-Darrell Pelletier[7]

6. 51-Trevor Young[2]

7. 20-Johnny Miller[5]

8. 70MM-Dave McKnight Jr[4]

DQ: 9C-Brian Nanticoke[3]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 5D-Jacob Dykstra[1]

2. 56-Dereck Lemyre[2]

3. BS39-Brett Stratford[5]

4. 77T-Tyeller Powless[3]

5. 48-Lance Erskine[6]

6. 39-Jonah Mutton[4]

7. 45-Nick Sheridan[8]

8. 14-Larry Gledhill[7]

Feature (25 Laps)

1. 5D-Jacob Dykstra[3]

2. 49L-Lucas Smith[4]

3. 19D-Allan Downey[7]

4. BS39-Brett Stratford[2]

5. 7-Eric Gledhill[6]

6. 08-Steven Beckett[8]

7. 45-Nick Sheridan[16]

8. 56-Dereck Lemyre[9]

9. 31-Dale Curran[24]

10. 74-Rob Neely[5]

11. 3S-Austin Roes[11]

12. 94-Ryan Fraser[12]

13. 99-Joshua Hill[15]

14. 20-Johnny Miller[19]

15. MK8-Matt Hill[21]

16. 48-Lance Erskine[14]

17. 77T-Tyeller Powless[13]

18. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[23]

19. 14-Larry Gledhill[20]

20. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[1]

21. 39-Jonah Mutton[17]

22. 51-Trevor Young[18]

23. 4B-Darrell Pelletier[10]

24. 70MM-Dave McKnight Jr[22]

DNS: 12DD-Darren Dryden

DNS: 38-Derek Miller