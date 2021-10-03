Kalib Henry Wins the Fall Nationals at Silver Dollar Speedway

CHICO, CA (October 3, 2021) — Kalib Henry won the finale of the 2021 “Fall Nationals” Saturday night at Silver Dollar Speedway. The victory was Henry’s second of the 2021 season. Justin Sanders, Corey Day, Tim Kaeding, and Colby Copeland rounded out the top five.
Fall Nationals
Silver Dollar Speedway
Chico, California
Saturday, October 3, 2021
Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 17-Kalib Henry
2. 4SA-Justin Sanders
3. 41-Corey Day
4. 42X-Tim Kaeding
5. 5V-Colby Copeland
6. 83T-Tanner Carrick
7. 92-Andy Forsberg
8. 88W-Austin McCarl
9. 88A-Joey Ancona
10. 4D-Jodie Robinson
11. 24H-Justin Henry
12. 83V-Sean Becker
13. 7C-Justyn Cox
14. 4D1-Dominic Scelzi
15. 38B-Blake Carrick
16. 75-Willie Croft
17. 18T-Tanner Holmes
18. 17W-Shane Golobic
19. 01JR-Andy Gregg
20. 2X-Kalib Montgomery
21. 14W-Ryan Robinson
22. 94TH-Kyle Hirst
23. 38-Colby Johnson
24. 5H-Michael Faccinto