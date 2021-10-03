Kalib Henry Wins the Fall Nationals at Silver Dollar Speedway

CHICO, CA (October 3, 2021) — Kalib Henry won the finale of the 2021 “Fall Nationals” Saturday night at Silver Dollar Speedway. The victory was Henry’s second of the 2021 season. Justin Sanders, Corey Day, Tim Kaeding, and Colby Copeland rounded out the top five.

Fall Nationals

Silver Dollar Speedway

Chico, California

Saturday, October 3, 2021

Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 17-Kalib Henry

2. 4SA-Justin Sanders

3. 41-Corey Day

4. 42X-Tim Kaeding

5. 5V-Colby Copeland

6. 83T-Tanner Carrick

7. 92-Andy Forsberg

8. 88W-Austin McCarl

9. 88A-Joey Ancona

10. 4D-Jodie Robinson

11. 24H-Justin Henry

12. 83V-Sean Becker

13. 7C-Justyn Cox

14. 4D1-Dominic Scelzi

15. 38B-Blake Carrick

16. 75-Willie Croft

17. 18T-Tanner Holmes

18. 17W-Shane Golobic

19. 01JR-Andy Gregg

20. 2X-Kalib Montgomery

21. 14W-Ryan Robinson

22. 94TH-Kyle Hirst

23. 38-Colby Johnson

24. 5H-Michael Faccinto