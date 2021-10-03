Macedo Outruns Schuchart for $75,000 in National Open Thriller

From Brian Walker

MECHANICSBURG, PA (October 3, 2021) — For the 59th time, the Champion Racing Oil National Open didn’t disappoint.

The 2021 edition concluded on Saturday night at Williams Grove Speedway with endless storylines in play. Schatz chasing a seventh title, Larson after the triple crown, Marks on the pole for the Posse, Schuchart trying to equal grandpa in grandpa’s own throwback, and yet none of them came to fruition.

Instead, Lemoore, CA’s Carson Macedo gladly played spoiler and collected the biggest win of his life at the Mechanicsburg, PA 1/2-mile. To be exact, the 25-year-old banked a cool $75,000 for his incredible efforts aboard the Jason Johnson Racing #41.

It was as hotly contested as any National Open in recent memory, offering three different leaders and a race that came down to the very final corner on the 40th and last lap.

Myerstown’s Brent Marks controlled the first 12 laps before spinning in traffic, and then Schuchart took the point. He led the next 23 circuits aboard the Shark Racing #1S, but then came charging sixth-starting Macedo. The #41 slid by coming to the 35th lap and survived a sprint to the checkered flag as Schuchart nearly got him back at the end.

The win is Macedo’s 10th of the season, and arguably the most rewarding of his 16 career World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series wins.

“Wow, this is the highest-paying win of my career,” Macedo said in awe. “You know I left so frustrated the first few times I came to Williams Grove because I couldn’t figure it out. I was wondering how the heck other guys are so much better. Then I got in this #41 car and Philip Dietz is just amazing at giving me what I need. That’s 10 wins with the Outlaws this year, I can’t believe it. This team is incredible and I’m lucky to drive this thing.”

“When I got to battling with Sheldon I knew needed to get up in the seat to stay in front of him,” Macedo added. “Those lappers were holding up Logan on the top and I knew if I could fire across really hard into turn three and get in front of him that it would be hard for him to cross over.”

In the end, Hanover’s Logan Schuchart quest for a magical night fell short by only 0.208-seconds. It would’ve been a surreal score not only for the $75,000 payday, but it would match him with his grandfather Bobby Allen at 30 career World of Outlaws wins, all while driving a throwback scheme driven by Bobby in the 1990’s.

“All in all, two second-place finishes is way better than what we’ve done in the past here,” Schuchart noted. “I’m 28 years old, so I’ve got a lot of years left to win this race. It sucks, it stings, and I’m hurt, but we’ll come back next year and try it again. We’ve got a great team, great sponsors, and great fans. Carson just ran a great race tonight. He gave me a chance on the last lap, but I was too impatient.”

Sheldon Haudenschild also collected his career-best National Open finish, scoring third aboard the NOS Energy Drink, Stenhouse Jr. Marshall Racing #17.

“We had some good restarts and gave these guys a run,” Haudenschild said. “Our car was awesome and I can’t ask for much more than what this team is giving me. It’s hard to get comfortable and qualify well here, but I think we’ve got both of those things figured out right now. I’m excited for what’s to come over the years at this track.”

Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri led the way as the highest-finishing PA Posse driver, collecting an extra $1,000 for his career-best fourth-place finish at the National Open. Two-time National Open champion David Gravel was behind him in fifth aboard the Big Game Motorsports #2.

Rounding out the top-10 at Williams Grove was six-time National Open champion Donny Schatz in sixth, four-time event winner Lance Dewease in seventh, Kyle Larson in eighth as his triple crown bid fell short, and Kasey Kahne Racing teammates James McFadden and Brad Sweet in ninth and tenth.

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

59th Williams Grove National Open

Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania

Saturday, October 2, 2021

Slick Woody’s Qualifying Flight-A

1. 73-Justin Peck, 16.816

2. 41-Carson Macedo, 16.863

3. 83-Kasey Kahne, 16.895

4. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 16.935

5. 15-Donny Schatz, 16.968

6. 9-James McFadden, 16.987

7. 18-Giovanni Scelzi, 17.026

8. 5-Spencer Bayston, 17.067

9. 5C-Dylan Cisney, 17.087

10. 49-Brad Sweet, 17.096

11. 19M-Landon Myers, 17.114

12. 71-Justin Henderson, 17.187

13. 57-Kyle Larson, 17.197

14. 15H-Sam Hafertepe, 17.213

15. 10X-Ryan Smith, 17.236

16. 1X-Chad Trout, 17.252

17. 7S-Jason Sides, 17.334

18. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 17.364

19. 21C-Matt Campbell, 17.367

20. 51-Freddie Rahmer, 17.382

21. 35-Zach Hampton, 17.405

22. 39D-Chase Dietz, 17.458

23. 27-Devon Borden, 17.482

24. 12W-Troy Fraker, 18.014

Slick Woody’s Qualifying Flight-B

1. 69K-Lance Dewease, 16.774

2. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 17.015

3. 2-David Gravel, 17.041

4. 19-Brent Marks, 17.066

5. 39M-Anthony Macri, 17.084

6. 21-Brian Brown, 17.114

7. 11K-Kraig Kinser, 17.141

8. 11-TJ Stutts, 17.183

9. 1A-Jacob Allen, 17.192

10. 8-Aaron Reutzel, 17.228

11. 39-Daryn Pittman, 17.241

12. 24-Rico Abreu, 17.275

13. 55K-Robbie Kendall, 17.277

14. 48-Danny Dietrich, 17.28

15. 1W-Aaron Bollinger, 17.307

16. 23-Pat Cannon, 17.372

17. 12-Brent Shearer, 17.375

18. 44-Dylan Norris, 17.378

19. 2C-Wayne Johnson, 17.378

20. 99M-Kyle Moody, 17.492

21. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 17.5

22. 67-Justin Whittall, 17.554

23. 5R-Tyler Ross, 17.604

24. 87-Alan Krimes, NT

DRYDENE Heat Race #1 (8 Laps):

1. 15-Donny Schatz [3]

2. 73-Justin Peck [1]

3. 83-Kasey Kahne [2]

4. 57-Kyle Larson [7]

5. 18-Giovanni Scelzi [4]

6. 5C-Dylan Cisney [5]

7. 19M-Landon Myers [6]

8. 7S-Jason Sides [9]

9. 21C-Matt Campbell [10]

10. 27-Devon Borden [12]

11. 10X-Ryan Smith [8]

DRYDENE Heat Race #2 (8 Laps):

1. 41-Carson Macedo [1]

2. 1S-Logan Schuchart [2]

3. 9-James McFadden [3]

4. 5-Spencer Bayston [4]

5. 49-Brad Sweet [5]

6. 71-Justin Henderson [6]

7. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss [9]

8. 15H-Sam Hafertepe [7]

9. 39D-Chase Dietz [11]

10. 51-Freddie Rahmer [10]

11. 1X-Chad Trout [8]

12. 12W-Troy Fraker [12]

DRYDENE Heat Race #3 (8 Laps):

1. 2-David Gravel [2]

2. 39M-Anthony Macri [3]

3. 69K-Lance Dewease [1]

4. 11K-Kraig Kinser [4]

5. 39-Daryn Pittman [6]

6. 55K-Robbie Kendall [7]

7. 1W-Aaron Bollinger [8]

8. 2C-Wayne Johnson [10]

9. 91-Kyle Reinhardt [11]

10. 5R-Tyler Ross [12]

11. 12-Brent Shearer [9]

12. 1A-Jacob Allen [5]

DRYDENE Heat Race #4 (8 Laps):

1. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild [1]

2. 19-Brent Marks [2]

3. 21-Brian Brown [3]

4. 48-Danny Dietrich [7]

5. 11-TJ Stutts [4]

6. 24-Rico Abreu [6]

7. 8-Aaron Reutzel [5]

8. 67-Justin Whittall [11]

9. 44-Dylan Norris [9]

10. 99M-Kyle Moody [10]

11. 23-Pat Cannon [8]

DIRTVision Fast Pass Dash (6 Laps):

1. 19-Brent Marks [1]

2. 1S-Logan Schuchart [4]

3. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild [2]

4. 2-David Gravel [3]

5. 39M-Anthony Macri [6]

6. 41-Carson Macedo [8]

7. 15-Donny Schatz [7]

8. 73-Justin Peck [5]

C-Main (8 Laps):

1. 27-Devon Borden [1][-]

2. 5R-Tyler Ross [2][-]

3. 51-Freddie Rahmer [3][$150]

4. 99M-Kyle Moody [4][$150]

5. 10X-Ryan Smith [5][$150]

6. 1X-Chad Trout [7][$125]

7. 23-Pat Cannon [8][$125]

8. 12W-Troy Fraker [9][$125]

9. 12-Brent Shearer [6][$125]

10. 35-Zach Hampton [10][$125]

11. 87-Alan Krimes [11][$125]

Micro-Lite Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps):

1. 1A-Jacob Allen [2][-]

2. 5C-Dylan Cisney [1][-]

3. 71-Justin Henderson [3][-]

4. 55K-Robbie Kendall [4][-]

5. 19M-Landon Myers [5][$300]

6. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss [7][$250]

7. 24-Rico Abreu [6][$225]

8. 1W-Aaron Bollinger [8][$200]

9. 8-Aaron Reutzel [10][$200]

10. 67-Justin Whittall [14][$200]

11. 15H-Sam Hafertepe [11][$200]

12. 21C-Matt Campbell [13][$200]

13. 91-Kyle Reinhardt [16][$200]

14. 44-Dylan Norris [17][$200]

15. 7S-Jason Sides [9][$200]

16. 27-Devon Borden [18][$200]

17. 5R-Tyler Ross [19][$200]

18. 2C-Wayne Johnson [12][$200]

19. 39D-Chase Dietz [15][$200]

NOS Energy Drink Feature (40 Laps):

1. 41-Carson Macedo [6][$75,000]

2. 1S-Logan Schuchart [2][$25,000]

3. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild [3][$10,000]

4. 39M-Anthony Macri [5][$6,000]

5. 2-David Gravel [4][$4,000]

6. 15-Donny Schatz [7][$3,500]

7. 69K-Lance Dewease [10][$3,200]

8. 57-Kyle Larson [13][$3,000]

9. 9-James McFadden [11][$2,700]

10. 49-Brad Sweet [19][$2,600]

11. 73-Justin Peck [8][$2,500]

12. 48-Danny Dietrich [16][$1,950]

13. 83-Kasey Kahne [9][$1,850]

14. 5-Spencer Bayston [15][$1,500]

15. 19-Brent Marks [1][$1,400]

16. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss [25][$50]

17. 11K-Kraig Kinser [14][$1,300]

18. 18-Giovanni Scelzi [17][$1,300]

19. 71-Justin Henderson [23][$1,300]

20. 1A-Jacob Allen [21][$1,300]

21. 11-TJ Stutts [20][$1,300]

22. 1W-Aaron Bollinger [27][$]

23. 5C-Dylan Cisney [22][$1,300]

24. 55K-Robbie Kendall [24][$1,300]

25. 21-Brian Brown [12][$1,300]

26. 39-Daryn Pittman [18][$1,300]

27. 51-Freddie Rahmer [26][$]

Lap Leaders Brent Marks 1-12, Logan Schuchart 13-35, Carson Macedo 36-40

KSE Hard Charger Award: 49-Brad Sweet[+9]