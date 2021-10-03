Pursley Wins POWRi Feature at Sweet Springs

From POWRi

SWEET SPRINGS, MO (October 3, 2021) — Daison Pursley out of Locust Grove, OK. finished off the Fall Brawl Weekend at Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex with a trip to Victory Lane. Pursley found himself dominating the competition at the short track for night No. 2 on the weekend by capturing Auto Meter Heat Race No. 3 and earning himself the Max Papis Innovations High Point Man to start on the pole of the 30-lap main event.

As the field came around for the green flag, the pole sitter Daison Pursley jumped out to the early lead, and brought teammate Buddy Kofoid with him to follow along in the second position. Right off the bat two instant cautions brought the field to a single file restart, and Pursley still prevailed with the lead. Keith Kunz Motorsports teammates ran positions one, two, and three as the field navigated through lapped traffic only 10 laps in. Kofoid found himself catching Pursley in traffic right as the red flag came out for Taylor Reimer in turn 3&4.

With eleven laps completed, Pursley brought the 25 car field back to green. Kofoid slid Pursley to try and take over the lead once again, but Pursley pulled ahead. Behind the leaders, the current Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget Points leader, Bryant Wiedeman and Kaylee Bryson trade positions for third. Wiedeman claimed the position as Bryson bobbled the cushion in turn four and came to a stop. As the field came back to green, Pursley led, Kofoid second, Wiedeman in third, Andrew Felker in fourth and Tanner Berryhill in fifth.

The top five cars space themselves out but positions six through ten battle five wide around the track to gain positions. Pursley gaps himself from second place and rode the top side to find himself in Lucas Oil POWRi League Victory Lane for the fourth time this season at Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex. Buddy Kofoid finished second, Andrew Felker in third, Bryant Wiedeman in fourth, and Jace Park rounded out the top five.

POWRi National Midget League

Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex

Sweet Springs, Misouri

Saturday, October 3, 2021

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 08-Cannon McIntosh[1]

2. 67-Michael Kofoid[5]

3. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[2]

4. 21K-Karter Sarff[6]

5. 97-Brenham Crouch[7]

6. 26-Chance Crum[9]

7. 17A-Austin Brown[8]

8. 321-Chad Winfrey[4]

DNS: 2C-Trevor Casey

MVT Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 21-Emilio Hoover[2]

2. 17-Tanner Berryhill[5]

3. 86-Brent Crews[6]

4. 11A-Andrew Felker[8]

5. 7U-Kyle Jones[3]

6. 44-Branigan Roark[7]

7. 15-Natalie Doney[1]

8. 60E-Mark Billings[4]

Auto Meter Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 71K-Daison Pursley[4]

2. 71-Kaylee Bryson[6]

3. 25-Taylor Reimer[7]

4. 50-Daniel Adler[2]

5. 67K-Cade Lewis[3]

6. 87-Jace Park[8]

7. 00-Chase McDermand[5]

8. 10-Garet Williamson[1]

Lucas Oil A-Feature (30 Laps)

1. 71K-Daison Pursley[1]

2. 67-Michael Kofoid[3]

3. 11A-Andrew Felker[9]

4. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[11]

5. 87-Jace Park[15]

6. 26-Chance Crum[13]

7. 17-Tanner Berryhill[4]

8. 08-Cannon McIntosh[8]

9. 97-Brenham Crouch[12]

10. 21K-Karter Sarff[10]

11. 50-Daniel Adler[14]

12. 321-Chad Winfrey[22]

13. 71-Kaylee Bryson[2]

14. 17A-Austin Brown[19]

15. 10-Garet Williamson[24]

16. 67K-Cade Lewis[18]

17. 86-Brent Crews[7]

18. 44-Branigan Roark[16]

19. 21-Emilio Hoover[6]

20. 25-Taylor Reimer[5]

21. 7U-Kyle Jones[17]

22. 00-Chase McDermand[20]

23. 15-Natalie Doney[21]

DNS: 60E-Mark Billings

DNS: 2C-Trevor Casey