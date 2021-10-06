Season Finale on Tap This Weekend for United Rebel Sprint Series at Dodge City Raceway Park

By Rick Salem

DODGE CITY, Kansas (October 4, 2021) – Drive to Zero POWRi United Rebel Sprint presented by Mel Hambleton Racing Series competitors will head to Dodge City Raceway Park in Dodge City, Kansas on Friday and Saturday for their season finale as part of the Steve King Memorial. Friday’s feature winner will cash in on the $1,088 top-prize, while Saturday’s top finisher will go home $1,488 richer.

On October 8th and 9th, gates will open at 6PM with racing scheduled to start at 7:30PM. General admission tickets for action-packed open wheel racing action will be $20 each night. With the United Rebel Sprint Series Sprint Cars will be 360 Sprint Cars, Rocky Mountain Midgets, Kansas Antique Racers, and a Miss Kitty Powder Puff event.

With the season finale on tap and last weekend’s event at 81 Speedway canceled due to weather conditions, Arcadia, Oklahoma’s Ty Williams still edges ahead of Kansas-native, Zach Blurton, with the Drive to Zero points lead. Williams has a seventy-point advantage over Blurton. Sitting third in point standings is Jeremy Huish, 100 points out of second. Luke Cranston and Jordan Knight complete the top five heading into the final two races of the season.

The United Rebel Sprint Series partnered with Kansas’ Drive to Zero program to offer a $5,000 pay day to the 2021 Series Champion. The Drive to Zero program was designed with one goal in mind – to reduce fatalities and serious injuries that occur on Kansas highways – targeting child passenger safety, impaired driving, texting, and seat belt violations.

For more information on rules, results, schedules, and more visit the URSS official website, www.unitedrebelsprintseries.com. To stay up to date, visit their FB page: United Rebel Sprint Series (URSS).