Meseraull and Grant Win During “Harvest Cup” at Haubstadt

HAUBSTAUDT, IN (October 9, 2021) — Thomas Meseraull and Justin Grant won features during the Harvest Cup Saturday at Tri-State Speedway with the USAC National Midget Car Series and Midwest Sprint Car Series.

Meseraull charged from seventh starting position for the USAC Midget victory over Kevin Thomas Jr, 17th starting Justin Grant, Daison Pursley, and 14th starting Chris Windom.

Grant won the MSCS feature over Pursley, Jason McDougal, Thomas, and Robert Ballou.

Harvest Cup

Tri-State Speedway

Haubstadt, Indiana

Saturday, October 9, 2021

USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Car Series

FATHEADZ EYEWEAR QUALIFYING: 1. Tanner Thorson, 19T, Reinbold/Underwood-13.266 (New Track Record); 2. Jace Park, 87, CBI-13.457; 3. Logan Seavey, 25, Malloy-13.490; 4. Kyle Cummins, 3G, Styres-13.533; 5. Brenham Crouch, 97, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-13.538; 6. Cannon McIntosh, 08, Dave Mac-13.571; 7. Buddy Kofoid, 67, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-13.586; 8. Kevin Thomas Jr., 5, Petry-13.603; 9. Sam Johnson, 72, Johnson-13.605; 10. Daison Pursley, 71K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-13.636; 11. Thomas Meseraull, 7x, RMS-13.658; 12. Chase Randall, 19A, Reinbold/Underwood-13.683; 13. Chris Windom, 89, CBI-13.700; 14. Chance Crum, 26, Rudeen-13.706; 15. Kaylee Bryson, 71, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-13.711; 16. Stephen Schnapf, 11m, Martin-13.789; 17. Justin Grant, 2J, RMS-13.820; 18. Ethan Mitchell, 19m, Bundy Built-13.821; 19. Emerson Axsom, 15, Petry-13.850; 20. Hayden Reinbold, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-13.865; 21. Carson Garrett, 15x, Garrett-13.901; 22. Shane Cottle, 86, Stamper-14.125; 23. Bryant Wiedeman, 01, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-14.210; 24. Jeff Schindler, 11, Martin-14.240; 25. Jake Neuman, 3N, Neuman-14.349; 26. Bryan Stanfill, 75AU, Griffiths-14.456; 27. Tyler Rust, 3x, Neuman-15.007; 28. Glenn Waterland, 11c, Waterland-15.247; 29. Austin Barnhill, 17B, Dave Mac-NT (Time of 14.186 disallowed due to missing the scales).

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. Buddy Kofoid, 2. Chris Windom, 3. Daison Pursley, 4. Tanner Thorson, 5. Emerson Axsom, 6. Stephen Schnapf, 7. Kyle Cummins, 8. Jake Neuman, 9. Shane Cottle, 10. Glenn Waterland. 2:17.78

COMPETITION SUSPENSION (CSI) SECOND HEAT: (10 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. Thomas Meseraull, 2. Kevin Thomas Jr., 3. Justin Grant, 4. Chance Crum, 5. Bryant Wiedeman, 6. Brenham Crouch, 7. Jace Park, 8. Austin Barnhill, 9. Hayden Reinbold, 10. Bryan Stanfill. 2:17.42 (New Track Record)

INDY METAL FINISHING / INDY RACE PARTS THIRD HEAT: (10 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. Ethan Mitchell, 2. Kaylee Bryson, 3. Cannon McIntosh, 4. Chase Randall, 5. Logan Seavey, 6. Sam Johnson, 7. Carson Garrett, 8. Tyler Rust, 9. Jeff Schindler. NT

ELLIOTT’S CUSTOM TRAILERS & CARTS SEMI: (12 laps, top-7 transfer to the feature) 1. Jace Park, 2. Kyle Cummins, 3. Brenham Crouch, 4. Carson Garrett, 5. Jake Neuman, 6. Sam Johnson, 7. Tyler Rust, 8. Bryan Stanfill, 9. Hayden Reinbold 10. Jeff Schindler, 11. Glenn Waterland, 12. Stephen Schnapf, 13. Shane Cottle, 14. Austin Barnhill. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Thomas Meseraull (7), 2. Kevin Thomas Jr. (2), 3. Justin Grant (17), 4. Daison Pursley (1), 5. Chris Windom (14), 6. Kyle Cummins (10), 7. Logan Seavey (5), 8. Bryant Wiedeman (20), 9. Buddy Kofoid (3), 10. Tanner Thorson (6), 11. Kaylee Bryson (16), 12. Jace Park (9), 13. Carson Garrett (19), 14. Emerson Axsom (18), 15. Chance Crum (15), 16. Sam Johnson (12), 17. Tyler Rust (22), 18. Cannon McIntosh (4), 19. Brenham Crouch (11), 20. Ethan Mitchell (8), 21. Jake Neuman (21), 22. Chase Randall (13). NT

**Stephen Schnapf & Shane Cottle flipped during the semi. Buddy Kofoid flipped on lap 14 of the feature. Ethan Mitchell flipped on lap 21 of the feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-24 Kevin Thomas Jr., Laps 25-30 Thomas Meseraull.

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Chris Windom-1996, 2-Buddy Kofoid-1983, 3-Emerson Axsom-1840, 4-Daison Pursley-1834, 5-Tanner Thorson-1814, 6-Justin Grant-1796, 7-Logan Seavey-1725, 8-Thomas Meseraull-1627, 9-Kevin Thomas Jr.-1597, 10-Cannon McIntosh-1409.

OVERALL PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Chris Windom-174, 2-Justin Grant-165, 3-Tanner Thorson-160, 4-Brady Bacon-158, 5-Kevin Thomas Jr.-134, 6-Logan Seavey-133, 7-Thomas Meseraull-133, 8-Robert Ballou-131, 9-Buddy Kofoid-91, 10-Shane Cottle-91.

NEXT USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: November 12-13, 2021 – Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, Arizona – 1/3-Mile Dirt Oval – Western World Championships

CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:

GSP Driving Performance of the Night: Tyler Rust

Fatheadz Fast Qualifier: Tanner Thorson

Simpson Race Products First Heat Winner: Buddy Kofoid

Competition Suspension, Inc. Second Heat Winner: Thomas Meseraull

Indy Metal Finishing / Indy Race Parts Third Heat Winner: Ethan Mitchell

Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts Semi Winner: Jace Park

KSE Racing Products Hard Charger: Justin Grant

Wilwood Brakes 13th Place Finisher: Carson Garrett

Saldana Racing Products First Non-Transfer: Bryan Stanfill

MIdwest Sprint Car Series

Feature:

1. Justin Grant

2. Daison Pursley

3. Jason McDougal

4. Kevin Thomas Jr.

5. Robert Ballou

6. Chase Stockon

7. Jadon Rogers

8. Aric Gentry

9. Kendall Ruble

10. Emerson Axsom

11. Cole Bodine

12. Critter Malone

13. Carson Garrett

14. Sam Scott

15. Stan Beadles

16. Kyle Cummins

17. Kent Schmidt

18. Jake Swanson

19. Brady Short

20. Zach Daum

21. Tayte Williamson