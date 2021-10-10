Scelzi and Moles Win Features at Hanford

HANFORD, CA (October 9, 2021) — Dominic Scelzi and Mitchell Moles won features during the King of the West presented by NARC feature Saturday at Keller Auto Speedway during the Morrie Williams/Kenny Tacaguchi Memorial Saturday at Keller Auto Speedway. Scelzi drove away from the pole position and topped ninth starting D.J. Netto, Justin Sanders, Rico Abreu, and 15th starting Willie Croft. Moles won the second feature over Shane Golobic and Tim Kaeding.

Morrie Williams/Kenny Tacaguchi Memorial

Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds

Hanford, California

Saturday, August 9, 2021

King of the West Sprint Car Series presented by NARC

Heat Race #1

1. 41S-Dominic Scelzi[2]

2. 38B-Blake Carrick[5]

3. 56-Ryan Robinson[4]

4. 0-Kyle Hirst[1]

5. 26-Billy Aton[9]

6. 72W-Kurt Nelson[8]

7. 7-Steven Kent[3]

8. 21S-Shane Hopkins[7]

9. 88-Austin McCarl[6]

Heat Race #2

1. 83JR-Mitchel Moles[1]

2. 2K-JJ Ringo[2]

3. 53-Jessie Attard[4]

4. 36-Craig Stidham[3]

5. 83V-Sean Becker[5]

6. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr[7]

7. 21-Ryan Bernal[6]

8. 09S-Geoffrey Strole[8]

9. 98-Sean Watts[9]

Heat Race #3

1. 57-Justin Sanders[1]

2. 24-Rico Abreu[2]

3. 88N-DJ Netto[3]

4. 93K-Kalib Henry[5]

5. 29-Willie Croft[4]

6. 42X-Tim Kaeding[7]

7. 17W-Shane Golobic[6]

8. 69-Bud Kaeding[8]

9. 93-Stephen Ingraham[9]

Dash #1 (6 Laps)

1. 41S-Dominic Scelzi[1]

2. 24-Rico Abreu[3]

3. 83JR-Mitchel Moles[5]

4. 38B-Blake Carrick[2]

5. 57-Justin Sanders[4]

6. 2K-JJ Ringo[6]

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 41S-Dominic Scelzi[1]

2. 88N-DJ Netto[9]

3. 57-Justin Sanders[5]

4. 24-Rico Abreu[2]

5. 29-Willie Croft[15]

6. 0-Kyle Hirst[10]

7. 38B-Blake Carrick[4]

8. 42X-Tim Kaeding[18]

9. 83V-Sean Becker[14]

10. 83JR-Mitchel Moles[3]

11. 36-Craig Stidham[11]

12. 93K-Kalib Henry[12]

13. 17W-Shane Golobic[21]

14. 2K-JJ Ringo[6]

15. 69-Bud Kaeding[24]

16. 88-Austin McCarl[25]

17. 21-Ryan Bernal[20]

18. 56-Ryan Robinson[7]

19. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr[17]

20. 98-Sean Watts[26]

21. 26-Billy Aton[13]

22. 53-Jessie Attard[8]

23. 21S-Shane Hopkins[22]

24. 72W-Kurt Nelson[16]

25. 7-Steven Kent[19]

26. 93-Stephen Ingraham[27]

27. 09S-Geoffrey Strole[23]

A-Main 2 (20 Laps)

1. 83JR-Mitchel Moles

2. 17W-Shane Golobic

3. 42X-Tim Kaeding

4. 88-Austin McCarl

5. 57-Justin Sanders

6. 21S-Shane Hopkins

7. 38B-Blake Carrick