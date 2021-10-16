Buddy Kofoid Wins 2nd Annual Donnie Ray Crawford Sooner State 55

From POWRi

Tulsa, OK. (10/14/2021) Michael “Buddy” Kofoid of Penngrove, CA picked up where he left off with the series and earned his Keith Kunz team the Annual Donnie Ray Crawford Sonner State 55 victory at Port City Raceway in Tulsa, OK. Kofoid dug himself out of his 19th starting position to charge his way to the lead to capture his eighth Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League Victory of the year.

On the opening lap of the 55-lap feature event, the pole sitter, Cannon McIntosh jumped out to an early lead on the bottom side of the track. McIntosh immediately took command and caught the beginning of the lapped traffic. With only 6 laps down, McIntosh tangles with a lapped car and comes to a stop. Tanner Berryhill assumed the lead as the field got brought back to green.

As the drivers settled in for the long run, Berryhill found himself with a big advantage over the rest of the field and continued to grow his lead. Jake Neuman, Ryan Timms, Tanner Thorson, and Christopher Bell slid each other for positions two through five. After a few cautions bunched back up the field, on a restart Ryan Timms slid Berryhill for the lead and prevailed shortly as they make contact and Timms stopped on the track.

On the restart with 33 laps to go, Berryhill re-assumed the lead with Christopher Bell following in second, Tanner Thorson in third, and Buddy Kofoid in fourth. Kofoid slowly made his way up to third and then set his sights on the top two. As Berryhill and Bell are battling close for the top spot, Kofoid splits them both in turn 1&2 and goes from third to first to take over the lead.

As soon as Kofoid found himself in the lead, he never looked back and went on to capture his eighth Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League Victory. Christopher Bell finished in second, Cannon McIntosh in third, Bryant Wiedeman in fourth, and Tanner Berryhill rounded out the top five.

The Lucas Oil POWRi National & West Midget League will be back in action tomorrow, Saturday, October 15 at I-44 Riverside Speedway.

Midgets

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat 1 Winner: 26R-Chance Crum

MVT Services Heat 2 Winner: 83-Dominic Gorden

Auto Meter Heat 3 Winner: 08-Cannon McIntosh

Rod End Supply Heat 4 Winner: 85T-Ryan Timms

Schoenfeld Headers Heat 5 Winner: 5-Gavan Boschele

Max Papis Innovations High Point: 08-Cannon McIntosh

Super Clean Semi-Feature 1: 01-Bryant Wiedeman

AFCO Semi-Features 2: 97-Brenham Crouch

TRD Hard Charger: 67-Buddy Kofoid

Lucas Oil Feature Winner: 67-Buddy Kofoid

POWRi Lucas Oil National & West Midget League Feature Results (30 laps): 1. 67-Buddy Kofoid 2. 67W-Christopher Bell 3. 08-Cannon McIntosh 4. 01-Bryant Wiedeman 5. 17-Tanner Berryhill 6. 5-Gavan Boschele 7. 21K-Karter Sarff 8. 71K-Daison Pursley 9. 3N-Jake Neuman 10. 97-Brenham Crouch 11. 71-Kaylee Bryson 12. 26R-Chance Crum 13. 86-Brent Crews 14. 32-Trey Marcham 15. 91T-Tyler Thomas 16. 8J-Jonathan Beason 17. 25-Taylor Reimer 18. 19AZ-Tanner Thorson 19. 11A-Andrew Felker 20. 85T-Ryan Timms 21. 00C-Chase McDermand 22. 83-Dominic Gorden 23. 7U-Kyle Jones 24. 21-Emilio Hoover 25. 44-Branigan Roark

Can’t make it out to the track and don’t want to miss any of the action in the racing program? Subscribe today at MAVTV Plus to catch all the action LIVE and ON-DEMAND. From both live and archived race events to automotive restoration shows, www.mavtvplus.com provides nothing but the best motorsports content.

Follow along for more information such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing or on Facebook at POWRi. POWRi League rules, contingencies, forms, and payouts can be found under the info tab at the top of the POWRi website.