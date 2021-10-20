AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS RETURN TO PERRIS AUTO SPEEDWAY

By Lance Jennings

OCTOBER 19, 2021… The championship battle for the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series will continue this Saturday, October 23rd at Perris Auto Speedway. Promoted by Don Kazarian, the sixteenth point race will also feature the popular PAS Senior Sprint Cars. Located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds in Perris, California, the spectator gates at “America’s Premier Dirt Track” will open at 5:00pm and racing is scheduled for 7:00pm. For more event information or advance tickets, visit perrisautospeedway.com or call 951.940.0134. For those that cannot be at the races, floracing.com will broadcast a live stream of the night’s action over the internet.

At intermission, there will be a candy giveaway for kids and a USAC/CRA driver/team meet and greet with the fans on the front straightaway.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– THE 2019 RULE BOOK will be followed in regards to race format and weight rule (1,325 lbs. with driver)

– 2021 APPROVED/LEGAL TIRES: Hoosier 105/16 Medium, 105/18 Hard, and 105/18 F85A are legal with the USAC/CRA. Hoosier Tires are mandatory on all four corners and this follows the USAC National Series rulebook.

– ALL RACERS MUST PURCHASE THEIR USAC LICENSE / MEMBERSHIPS ONLINE PRIOR TO THE EVENT AT USACRACING.COM OR USACLICENSE.COM. (If racers have a membership question, contact Julie Tanaka at julietanaka@aol.com.)

– California state protocol calls for competitors, crews, officials, and anyone on the grounds to practice safe social distancing, proper sanitizing, and follow local regulations regarding the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

– 2021 APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS: EXTREME: 6014-3535, 3615-3535; SCHOENFELD: 14272535, 14272735-78; FLOWMASTER: 53545-10, 13516100, 13516101; COAST FABRICATION: 350x625x17-2S; B&B: FRAC-0375S; SPINTECH: 1545P SUPER STOCK

*Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

– TRANSPONDERS ARE MANDATORY: Series officials will have transponders to rent at the track for those racers that do not have them.

– ONE WAY DRIVER RADIOS ARE MANDATORY.

– FRONT AXLE TETHER SYSTEMS (2-Chassis, 1-King Pin to King Pin) ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS ARE MANDATORY.

– Cockpit adjustable shocks ARE ALLOWED.

Since March 6, 2004, the Lake Perris Fairgrounds has held 229 AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car events and forty-two different drivers have claimed victory. “The Demon” Damion Gardner leads all drivers with 48 “home track” wins and Nic Faas set the 1-lap track record of 15.833 on February 25, 2012. This season, Gardner (twice), “The Pride of Garden Grove” Brody Roa (twice), “The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams, and “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. have claimed feature wins at the series’ “home track.” A complete USAC/CRA win list at Perris is at the end of this release.

Heading to the Lake Perris Fairgrounds, “The Demon” Damion Gardner (Concord, CA) has a 62-point lead over the competition. Driving Mark Alexander’s #1 PerformanceOnline.com / Carman Trucking Spike, Gardner won the October 2nd “Hall of Fame Classic” at Arizona Speedway, At press time, the eight-time champion has posted five feature wins, five Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, seven heat race victories, one Wilwood Disc Brakes Lucky 13 Award, thirteen top-10 finishes, and 110 feature laps led on the year. The “World’s Fastest Sprint Car Driver” has eighty-eight series wins and will be looking to continue his championship bid with another victory at The PAS!

“The Pride of Garden Grove” Brody Roa (Garden Grove, CA) ranks second in the chase for the championship. Racing the BR Performance #91R HD Industries / Burris Racing Eagle, Roa charged from ninth to score third at the “Hall of Fame Classic.” At press time, the 2019 USAC SouthWest Sprint Car Champion has two feature wins, three Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, five heat race victories, one Wilwood Disc Brakes Lucky 13 Award, thirteen top-10 finishes and 59 feature laps led in the campaign. With ten career victories, Brody will have his sights on gaining valuable points with a victory this Saturday night.

“The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams (Yorba Linda, CA) sits third in the championship point standings. Piloting Tom and Laurie Sertich’s #92 Huntington Beach Glass & Mirror / Lucas Oil DRC, Williams finished second to Gardner at San Tan Valley after starting seventh. To date, the 2009 Co-Rookie of the Year has two feature wins, one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, three heat race victories, eleven top-10 finishes and 72 feature laps led to his credit. “The Big Game Hunter” has eleven career wins and will be looking to add another Perris trophy to his collection.

Chris Gansen (Verdemont Heights, CA) is fourth in the USAC/CRA point chase. Driving the family owned #4G Trench Shoring / Cam 2 Blue Blood Oil Maxim, Gansen placed ninth in the October 2nd main event. At press time, the veteran driver has posted one In Memory of Jim & Chet Gardner Hard Charger Award, fourteen top-10 finishes, one Wilwood Disc Brakes Lucky 13 Award, and 1 feature lap led on the season. This Saturday night, Chris will have his sights on earning his first USAC/CRA victory at Perris Auto Speedway.

“The Cadillac” Cody Williams (Corona, CA) ranks fifth in the point standings. Racing his #44 Trench Shoring / CRW Designs and Machining DRC, Williams scored sixteenth at San Tan Valley after an early flip. To date, the 2010 Victorville Sprint Car Champion has three heat race victories, eight top-10 finishes, and 17 feature laps led in the campaign. Cody has one career USAC/CRA win and will be looking to claim his first triumph at his “home track.”

Heading to Perris, Austin Grabowksi (Riverside, CA) leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors. Ryan Timmons (Pleasant Hill, CA). Jake Hodges (Camarillo, CA), Brent Owens (Rancho Cucamonga, CA), Ikaika O’Brien (Oahu, HI), and Shane Sexton (Warner Springs, CA) are also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Tommy “Thunder” Malcolm, “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr., Verne Sweeney, Eddie Tafoya Jr., Matt McCarthy, Logan Williams, A.J. Bender, Matt Mitchell, “Speedy” Stevie Sussex, Jeff Dyer, Joel Rayborne, Steve Hix, Troy Rutherford, Dan Taylor, “T Dub” Trent Williams, and more.

Perris Auto Speedway is located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds at 18700 Lake Perris Drive in Perris, California. Adult tickets are $30, Senior tickets (65 and over) are $25, Kids tickets (6-12) are $5, and Children’s tickets (5 and under) are FREE. Walk up tickets will be sold and advance tickets can be purchased online at perrisautospeedway.com or by calling 951.940.0134.

The AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series thanks All Coast Construction, BillsJerky.com, Component Repair Company, Factory Wraps, Flowdynamics, Hoosier Racing Tire, Huntington Beach Glass and Mirror, In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner, Woodland Auto Display, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, FloRacing, Loudpedal Productions, Rod End Supply, surfNsprint.com, Saldana Racing Products, Sway-A-Way Torsion Bars, Ultra Shield Race Products, and Wilwood Disc Brakes for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, contact Tony Jones at tonyjonesracing@gmail.com or PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC/CRA Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

FloRacing.com has live, flag-to-flag coverage of the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series. You can catch the action by subscribing to FloRacing on a monthly or yearly basis to view their huge catalog of live and on-demand auto racing and sporting events.

———————————————–

AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2004-Rip Williams, 2005-Damion Gardner, 2006-Cory Kruseman, 2007-Tony Jones, 2008-Mike Spencer, 2009-Mike Spencer, 2010-Mike Spencer, 2011-Mike Spencer, 2012-Mike Spencer, 2013-Damion Gardner, 2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Damion Gardner, 2016-Damion Gardner, 2017-Damion Gardner, 2018-Damion Gardner, 2019-Damion Gardner, 2020-NO AWARD.

2021 AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 5-Damion Gardner, 2-Max Adams, 2-Brody Roa, 2-Austin Williams, 1-Charles Davis Jr., 1-Chase Johnson, 1-Carson Short, 1-Ryan Timmons.

PERRIS AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 48-Damion Gardner, 24-Mike Spencer, 19-Tony Jones, 17-Cory Kruseman, 9-Nic Faas, 8-David Cardey, 8-Richard Vander Weerd, 7-Rip Williams, 6-Bryan Clauson, 6-Mike Kirby, 6-Matt Mitchell, 6-Danny Sheridan, 6-Austin Williams, 5-Rickie Gaunt, 5-Justin Grant, 4-Robert Ballou, 4-Dave Darland, 4-R.J. Johnson, 4-Brody Roa, 3-Garrett Hansen, 2-Brady Bacon, 2-Charles Davis Jr., 2-Darren Hagen, 2-Jesse Hockett, 2-Levi Jones, 2-Blake Miller, 2-Kevin Thomas Jr., 2-Chris Windom, 1-Chad Boespflug, 1-Greg Bragg, 1-Daron Clayton, 1-Josh Ford, 1-Josh Hodges, 1-Bud Kaeding, 1-C.J. Leary, 1-Adam Mitchell, 1-Johnny Rodriguez, 1-Hunter Schuerenberg, 1-Chase Stockon, 1-Jake Swanson, 1-Scotty Weir, 1-Jason York.

2021 AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. Damion Gardner-1089, 2. Brody Roa-1027, 3. Austin Williams-931, 4. Chris Gansen-840, 5. Cody Williams-778, 6. Tommy Malcolm-766, 7. Charles Davis Jr.-665, 8. Verne Sweeney-539, 9. Eddie Tafoya Jr.-517, 10. Matt McCarthy-509, 11. Danny Faria Jr.-473, 12. Logan Williams-464, 13. A.J. Bender-423, 14. Matt Mitchell-408, 15. Austin Grabowski ®-407, 16. Stevie Sussex-377, 17. Chase Johnson-324, 18. Ryan Timmons ®-290, 19. Brent Owens ®-261, 20. Jake Hodges ®-239, 21. Jeff Dyer-233, 22. Joel Rayborne-223, 23. Steve Hix-215, 24. Max Adams-195, 25. R.J. Johnson-186, 26. Austin Liggett-182, 27. Shane Sexton ®-169, 28. Troy Rutherford-160, 29. Dan Taylor-145, 30. Ikaika O’Brien ®-141, 31. Nate Schank-141, 32. Austin Ervine-138, 33. Daniel Whitley-132, —. Trent Williams-132, 35. Tony Gomes-129, 36. Ryan Bernal-122, 37. Rick Hendrix-119, 38. Carson Short-111, 39. Kaleb Montgomery-110, —. Chris Bonneau-110, 41. Davey Ray-105, 42. Kyle Edwards-87, —. Randy Nelson-87, 44. Shane Hopkins-79, 45. James Herrera-77, 46. Tanner Boul ®-75, —. Travis Buckley-75, 48. Jarrett Soares-72, 49. Trevor Schmid-68, 50. Jonas Reynolds-66, 51. Cal Smith-53, 52. Christopher Muraoka-51, 53. Ron Laplant-50, 54. Tyler Hatzikian-42, —. Jake Helsel-42, 56. James Heling-41, 57. Gary Paulson-39, 58. Frank Herman-35, —. Kalib Henry-35, —. Jake Morgan-35, 61. Logan Calderwood-34, 62. Tom Hendricks-28, 63. Danny Sheridan-26, 64. Daylin Perreira-21, 65. Denny McNary-20, —. Cody Smith-20, 67. Gary Marshall Jr.-10, —. Sheldon Moniz-10, —. Tony Richards-10, —. Bradley Terrell-10, —. Clint Motta-10, —. Boy Moniz-10, —. Nathan Johnson-10, —. Ryan Owens-10, —. Troy DeGaton-10.