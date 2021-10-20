With 2021 OCRS championship locked up, Lee looking forward to having fun at Caney on Saturday

by John Rittenoure

TULSA, Okla. (October 19, 2021) – After four years going up and down the road chasing points on the AmeriFlex / OCRS IMCA Sprint Car tour Joe Bob Lee now has something to show for his efforts.

Last Saturday Lee finished fifth at Red Dirt Raceway and locked up the 2021 AmeriFlex / OCRS IMCA points championship with one race remaining. Now Lee can breath a little easier this Saturday in the OCRS season finale at Caney Valley Speedway.

“It is definitely a big weight lifted off your shoulders,” Lee said after wrapping up the title last weekend. “We can go into the last night of racing and enjoy it and have fun. We can go for the win instead of worrying about points.”

Lee has been very faithful following the AmeriFlex / OCRS tour with perfect attendance since 2018.

“This is our fourth full year of chasing the points and chasing up and down the road,” recalled Lee. “It feels good to see the teamwork start paying off.”

After picking up his first career victory on opening weekend Lee knew this year might be a good one.

“We started off the season here at Meeker in the B feature,” Lee said. “We did not make the show. We won the second night. That was a highlight followed by a second victory at Nevada.

“After the first three or four nights we had two bad nights and did not qualify. We kind of knocked ourselves out of the points. We started racing to win verses racing for points and had eleven finishes on the podium in a row. That turned our season around.”

Drivers will have one final chance to improve their top 10 point positions, but Lee won’t be worrying about it.

“We can now look at winning at Caney and ending on a high note,” he said.

What you need to know……

What: AmeriFlex / OCRS IMCA Sprint Cars

Where: Caney Valley Speedway

When: Saturday, 6 p.m.

Times: Pit gates open at 3 p.m. Drivers draw 4:15-4:45. Drivers meeting 5. Hot laps 5:30. Racing at 6.

Website: CaneyValleySpeedway.net

Information: Mufflers: Open headers. $1,000-to-win / $300-to-start. $200 for NQ’s.