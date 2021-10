JACKSONVILLE, IL (October 23, 2021) — Jake Neuman capped off the season at Jacksonville Speedway by winning the Midget and Sprint Car features on Saturday. Neuman topped Daniel Adler, Kameron Kay, Mitchell Davis, and Zach Daum rounded out the top five in the midget car feature. Paul Nienhiser, Joey Moughman, Parker Price-Miller, and Jason Keith followed Neuman across the finish line in the sprint car feature.