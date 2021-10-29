NASCAR star Kyle Larson confirms Hangtown 100 entry at Placerville Speedway

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA – October 28, 2021…The Elk Grove Ford “Hangtown 100” is already one of the more anticipated events to end the season and things just got a little more exciting, with the confirmation that NASCAR star Kyle Larson will return to defend his 2019 victory.

The inaugural running of the event in 2019 saw Larson capture a thrilling triumph in both the 100-lap feature and the overall points, taking home $32,000 for his efforts. The 29-year-old phenom has had another banner year that began by tallying his second consecutive Chili Bowl Nationals title in Oklahoma.

He has then proceeded to win nine times with the NASCAR Cup Series and has already earned a spot in the championship round of the Playoffs. Larson’s list of accolades this season is practically too long to mention, which also includes winning the Knoxville Nationals and one of two Kings Royals held at Eldora Speedway.

In 2007, at the ripe young age of 14, Larson competed in his very first Sprint Car race at the Placerville Speedway and earned his initial victory at the track that same season. The El Dorado County Fairgrounds based facility was also where the Elk Grove, California native wrapped up his Golden State KWS-NARC Series title in 2010.

At the Hangtown 100, Larson will be back aboard the KLR Midget prepared by Paul Silva, who he has experienced immense success with over the years.

“We are excited to have Kyle Larson in the field at the Elk Grove Ford Hangtown 100 once again,” commented Elk Grove Ford President Matt Wood. “Kyle grew up racing around Northern California and is one of the largest fan favorites that we have out here, so it will be great to have him on hand. What he has done so far in his career is amazing and it’s special that he continues to have such a passion for dirt track racing. We hope everyone has reserved their seats because it’s going to be a thrilling event.”

Three-night reserved and general admission ticket packages for the Hangtown 100, along with single night tickets are available at https://happsnow.com/event/Placerville-Speedway

Reserved seating will make up rows J-T and General Admission will be comprised of rows A-I. Pit pass combo upgrades are also available for $20 each day.

The Hangtown 100 occurs on Thursday, Friday and Saturday November 18th, 19th and 20th and marks the second ever appearance by the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series to Placerville Speedway. Also sharing the card will be the BCRA/ California Lightning Sprints, who are set to run without the wings each night.

Wood also teased about the possibility of another huge driver expected to make his Hangtown 100 debut in November. “We aren’t done with big announcements just yet. The field of cars continues to grow with unbelievable talent and excitement. Stay tuned for more updates.”

The expanded three-night event will utilize a modified Trophy Cup style format, featuring larger than normal inverts. All the biggest names in USAC National Midget racing will be in action, as well as special guest appearances by some of racing’s biggest stars.

Camping is available on the El Dorado County Fairgrounds and can be reserved by calling 530-621-5860.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto www.placervillespeedway.com