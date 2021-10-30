Beason Wins Opening Night of Fall Fling at Creek County Speedway

From POWRi

SAPULPA, OK (October 29, 2021) — Hitting the track of Creek County Speedway for the final series stand-alone weekend of racing in 2021, competitors in the Lucas Oil POWRi West Midget League presented by Realty Connect would battle for Fall Fling bragging rights at in addition to the winner circle awards. Up on the wheel all night for intense open-wheel excitement found Jonathan Beason earning the advantage to claim the victory for Night One by leading all twenty-five laps of the feature event.

Early racing would find Trey Gropp and Tanner Berryhill grabbing heat racing wins with Gropp pocketing a High Point Qualifier award. After an intermission dice-roll for feature lineup redraw, Jonathan Beason and Kevin Brewer would benefit from the five-position shuffle.

Launching to the green flag would find pole-sitter Jonathan Beason flying out to an early lead as Emilio Hoover, Kevin Brewer, and Matt Sherrell would all vie for the runner-up position in the early stages.

Dominating the feature event, Jonathan Beason would not be denied or even threatened for the lead as he hit all his marks with precision driving throughout the race. Emilio Hoover would hold down the runner-up position also separating himself from the field as Kyle Bellm hard-charged his way from starting twelfth to finish third.

Among the front-runners for the feature, Matt Sherrell would stay in the mix early and fade late to finish fourth as Justin Zimmerman rounded out the Lucas Oil POWRi West Midget League top-five finishers at Creek County Speedway’s Fall Fling Night One.

Fall Fling

POWRi West Midget Car Series

Creek County Speedway

Sapulpa, Oklahoma

Friday, October 29, 2021

Smith Titanium Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 00-Trey Gropp[2]

2. 97-Matt Sherrell[1]

3. 21K-Emilio Hoover[5]

4. 22C-Jace Park[4]

5. 8-Alex Sewell[6]

6. 3PS-Lane Goodman[7]

7. 7M-Taylor Courtney[8]

8. 40-Chase McDermand[3]

Saldana Race Products Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 17-Tanner Berryhill[1]

2. 8J-Jonathan Beason[2]

3. 47K-Kevin Brewer[5]

4. #1-Justin Zimmerman[6]

5. 93-Kyle Bellm[3]

6. 44-Branigan Roark[7]

7. 7R-AJ Hopkins[4]

Realty Connect A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 8J-Jonathan Beason[1]

2. 21K-Emilio Hoover[3]

3. 93-Kyle Bellm[12]

4. 97-Matt Sherrell[6]

5. #1-Justin Zimmerman[7]

6. 40-Chase McDermand[15]

7. 00-Trey Gropp[5]

8. 22C-Jace Park[8]

9. 47K-Kevin Brewer[2]

10. 3PS-Lane Goodman[10]

11. 7M-Taylor Courtney[13]

12. 7R-AJ Hopkins[14]

13. 17-Tanner Berryhill[4]

14. 8-Alex Sewell[9]

15. 44-Branigan Roark[11]