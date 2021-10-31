Schuchart Scores $20,000 Payday at Devil’s Bowl Speedway

From Brian Walker

MESQUITE, TX (October 30, 2021) — Logan Schuchart’s Devil’s Bowl Dominance has Historical Significance

Schuchart Ties Grandfather Bobby Allen at 30 Career World of Outlaws Wins

MESQUITE, TX – October 30, 2021 – As a little boy, Logan Schuchart was always in awe of his grandfather. The trophies, the stories, and the legend of “Scruffy” Bobby Allen drew that Hanover, PA native to follow his family’s footsteps down the path of Sprint Car racing.

He wanted to be just like grandpa, and now he really is.

The 28-year-old rising star collected his 30th career victory on Saturday night, a number that brings him equal to grandfather Bobby Allen for 20th on the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series all-time wins list.

All 30 of Logan’s victories since 2016 have come behind the wheel of the Shark Racing #1S, a heartwarming rags-to-riches operation fielded by his grandpa and fueled by pure passion for the sport and never-ending love for his family.

“He’s my mentor, he’s my hero, he’s the guy I’ve looked up to since I was a little kid,” Schuchart spoke on his grandpa. “I always wanted to be like him when I was growing up, I mean he was a legend. To reach 30n wins and tie him at a track like Devil’s Bowl with so much history is just awesome. This is a special one.”

“I’m so proud of that boy,” Bobby Allen said of his grandson. “I want to see him win another hundred races.”

Charging from eighth to first to score the Texas Outlaw Nationals, Schuchart joined icons Sammy Swindell and Mark Kinser as the only three men to ever win three-straight at Devil’s Bowl Speedway in World of Outlaws competition.

Ascending forward in rapid succession, Schuchart drove by Sheldon Haudenschild for third on Lap 19, then whipped by Carson Macedo for second on Lap 23, and already snookered Ayrton Gennetten one lap later to take command on Lap 24.

“That’s the thing about this Drydene crew, we never give up,” Schuchart said. “I was running third when I glanced at the board with I think 21 down and knew it was time to go. I was waiting for those guys to make some mistakes while they were racing each other. I got caught in the wrong spot last night, but we’re back in victory lane tonight.”

The victory marked seven on the season for the Drydene Performance Products #1S and extends a resurgent late-season run with four of those W’s coming in the last 13 races. It’s a momentum-building win for a team that doesn’t show stellar numbers on paper but knows they’ve made progress in 2021.

A $20,000 score in Texas adds to other accolades such as the $50,000 Jackson Nationals victory, DIRTcar Nationals championship, Gold Cup title, and 4-Crown Nationals win, among others this season.

In Schuchart’s success came Ayrton Gennetten’s grief. The 22-year-old Missouri native earned the pole position in only his 28th career start with the Series and proceeded to lead the opening 23 laps. Willing to accept and fend off several challenges by Macedo, the budding pilot appeared poised for a first-career win until the #1S came to life in the late stages.

By the checkered flag, Gennetten slipped back to finish a career-best fourth in his first-ever appearance at the Mesquite, TX 1/2-mile.

“It was pretty cool,” Gennetten noted. “Not a lot of people expect you to lead laps, especially that many. It’s something you work for and dream of competing for World of Outlaws wins as a kid. I wish we could’ve capitalized, but there’ll be the next time.”

Rounding out the podium behind Schuchart and ahead of Gennetten was Carson Macedo in second aboard the Jason Johnson Racing #41 and Sheldon Haudenschild in third in the NOS Energy Drink, Stenhouse Jr. Marshall Racing #17.

Closing out the top-10 at Devil’s Bowl was Donny Schatz in fifth, Brad Sweet in sixth, James McFadden in seventh, Sam Hafertepe Jr. in eighth, David Gravel in ninth, and Giovanni Scelzi in tenth.

By building a 106-point cushion over Gravel, Sweet and Kasey Kahne Racing unofficially clinched their third consecutive World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series championship. They’ll officially take the title next week at Charlotte’s World Finals.

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Texas Outlaw Nationals

Devil’s Bowl Speedway

Mesquite, Texas

Saturday, October 30 2021

Slick Woody’s Qualifying

1. 49-Brad Sweet, 13.682

2. 9-James McFadden, 13.761

3. 41-Carson Macedo, 13.78

4. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 13.787

5. 15-Donny Schatz, 13.853

6. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 13.866

7. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 13.905

8. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 13.932

9. 2-David Gravel, 13.937

10. 14-Kerry Madsen, 13.98

11. 15H-Sam Hafertepe, 13.99

12. 7S-Jason Sides, 13.994

13. 18-Giovanni Scelzi, 14.03

14. 25-Marcus Dumesny, 14.039

15. 1A-Jacob Allen, 14.049

16. 11K-Kraig Kinser, 14.068

17. 8-Aaron Reutzel, 14.069

18. 83-Kasey Kahne, 14.128

19. 2C-Wayne Johnson, 14.167

20. 20G-Noah Gass, 14.21

21. 11-Roger Crockett, 14.344

22. 99X-Dalton Stevens, 14.423

23. 2B-Brett Becker, 14.6

24. 4-Austin Mundie, 14.643

25. 2K-Kevin Ingle, 14.76

26. 1J-Danny Jennings, 14.855

DRYDENE Heat Race #1 (8 Laps):

1. 49-Brad Sweet [1]

2. 3-Ayrton Gennetten [2]

3. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss [3]

4. 18-Giovanni Scelzi [5]

5. 14-Kerry Madsen [4]

6. 2C-Wayne Johnson [7]

7. 99X-Dalton Stevens [8]

8. 2K-Kevin Ingle [9]

9. 11K-Kraig Kinser [6]

DRYDENE Heat Race #2 (8 Laps):

1. 9-James McFadden [1]

2. 15-Donny Schatz [2]

3. 1S-Logan Schuchart [3]

4. 15H-Sam Hafertepe [4]

5. 8-Aaron Reutzel [6]

6. 20G-Noah Gass [7]

7. 25-Marcus Dumesny [5]

8. 1J-Danny Jennings [9]

9. 2B-Brett Becker [8]

DRYDENE Heat Race #3 (8 Laps):

1. 41-Carson Macedo [1]

2. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild [2]

3. 2-David Gravel [3]

4. 7S-Jason Sides [4]

5. 83-Kasey Kahne [6]

6. 1A-Jacob Allen [5]

7. 11-Roger Crockett [7]

8. 4-Austin Mundie [8]

DIRTVision Fast Pass Dash (6 Laps):

1. 3-Ayrton Gennetten [1]

2. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild [2]

3. 9-James McFadden [4]

4. 41-Carson Macedo [3]

5. 49-Brad Sweet [5]

6. 15-Donny Schatz [6]

NOS Energy Drink Feature (30 Laps):

1. 1S-Logan Schuchart [8][$20,000]

2. 41-Carson Macedo [4][$6,000]

3. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild [2][$3,750]

4. 3-Ayrton Gennetten [1][$3,250]

5. 15-Donny Schatz [6][$2,750]

6. 49-Brad Sweet [5][$2,500]

7. 9-James McFadden [3][$2,400]

8. 15H-Sam Hafertepe [11][$2,300]

9. 2-David Gravel [9][$2,200]

10. 18-Giovanni Scelzi [10][$2,100]

11. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss [7][$1,700]

12. 14-Kerry Madsen [13][$1,400]

13. 7S-Jason Sides [12][$1,300]

14. 1A-Jacob Allen [18][$1,200]

15. 8-Aaron Reutzel [14][$1,100]

16. 25-Marcus Dumesny [20][$1,000]

17. 11-Roger Crockett [21][$1,000]

18. 20G-Noah Gass [17][$1,000]

19. 4-Austin Mundie [24][$1,000]

20. 2K-Kevin Ingle [22][$1,000]

21. 83-Kasey Kahne [15][$1,000]

22. 99X-Dalton Stevens [19][$1,000]

23. 2C-Wayne Johnson [16][$1,000]

24. 2B-Brett Becker [25][$1,000]

25. 1J-Danny Jennings [23][$1,000]

Lap Leaders Ayrton Gennetten 1-23, Logan Schuchart 24-30

KSE Hard Charger Award: 1S-Logan Schuchart[+7]