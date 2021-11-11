USAC SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS WILL BE CROWNED AT 54TH WESTERN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

By Lance Jennings

NOVEMBER 10, 2021… After a hard fought Oval Nationals at Perris, the AMSOIL USAC/CRA and USAC National Sprint Car Champions will be crowned at Arizona Speedway’s “54th Western World Championships presented by San Tan Ford.” Promoted by Jonah Trussel, the prestigious event opens with a practice session on Thursday, November 11th (6:30pm), followed by two nights (November 12 & 13) of intense racing that also features the NOS Energy Drink USAC National Midgets. Located at 47800 N. Ironwood Road in San Tan Valley, Arizona, the spectator gates on Friday and Saturday will open at 3:00pm with racing scheduled for 7:00pm. For more information, visit the track’s website at arizonaspeedway.net or call 480.926.6688.

For those that cannot be at the races, floracing.com will broadcast a live stream of the night’s action over the internet.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– The USAC National Rule Book will be followed in regards to weight rule (1,375 lbs. with driver).

– 2021 APPROVED/LEGAL TIRES: Hoosier 105/16 Medium, 105/18 Hard, and 105/18 F85A are legal with the USAC/CRA. Hoosier Tires are mandatory on all four corners and this follows the USAC National Series rulebook.

– ALL RACERS MUST PURCHASE THEIR USAC LICENSE / MEMBERSHIPS ONLINE PRIOR TO THE EVENT AT USACRACING.COM OR USACLICENSE.COM. (If racers have a membership question, contact Julie Tanaka at julietanaka@aol.com.)

– California state protocol calls for competitors, crews, officials, and anyone on the grounds to practice safe social distancing, proper sanitizing, and follow local regulations regarding the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

– 2021 APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS: EXTREME: 6014-3535, 3615-3535; SCHOENFELD: 14272535, 14272735-78; FLOWMASTER: 53545-10, 13516100, 13516101; COAST FABRICATION: 350x625x17-2S; B&B: FRAC-0375S; SPINTECH: 1545P SUPER STOCK

*Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

– TRANSPONDERS ARE MANDATORY: Series officials will have transponders to rent at the track for those racers that do not have them.

– ONE WAY DRIVER RADIOS ARE MANDATORY.

– FRONT AXLE TETHER SYSTEMS (2-Chassis, 1-King Pin to King Pin) ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS ARE MANDATORY.

– Cockpit adjustable shocks ARE ALLOWED.

PRACTICE SESSION: The festivities will begin on Thursday, November 11th with a special practice session. Admission to the grandstands is FREE and cars will be on the track around 6:30pm. Adult pit passes are $30 and Kids (7-12) & (6 & Under) pit passes are $15.

Noted as an Arizona tradition since 1968 when Bob Cleberg took the checkered flags at the Manzanita Speedway, the “Western World Championships” has been a premier event for sprint car racing. While the headline divisions and host tracks may have changed, some of the most notable names in the sport have claimed victory at the Western World. Hall of Fame racers like Jan Opperman, Rick Ferkel, Ron Shuman, Bubby Jones, Lealand McSpadden, Sammy Swindell, and Steve Kinser have stood atop the podium. Last year, “Sunshine” Tyler Courtney claimed his third consecutive Western World Championships and the winner’s list is at the end of this release.

Since November 4, 2016, Arizona Speedway has held 14 AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car events and eight different drivers have claimed victory. “Sunshine” Tyler Courtney leads all drivers with 4 wins and Chad Boespflug set the 1-lap track record of 14.625 on November 5, 2016. “The Demon” Damion Gardner topped the “Hall of Fame Classic” on October 2nd. A complete series win list at the San Tan Valley oval is at the end of this release.

Entering the twentieth point race, there have been eleven different winners in the campaign. “The Demon” Damion Gardner has six victories, while Max Adams, “The Pride of Garden Grove” Brody Roa, and “The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams are tied with two wins. “The Macho Man: Brady Bacon, “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr., Chase Johnson, Carson Short, Jake Swanson, “KTJ” Kevin Thomas Jr., and Ryan Timmons have one win on the season.

Heading to the final nights at the San Tan Valley oval, “The Demon” Damion Gardner (Concord, CA) has a 56-point lead over the competition. Driving Mark Alexander’s #1 PerformanceOnline.com / Carman Trucking Spike, Gardner scored twenty-second in last Saturday’s finale of the Oval Nationals. To date, the eight-time champion has posted six feature wins, eight Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, seven heat race victories, two Wilwood Disc Brakes Lucky 13 Awards, fourteen top-10 finishes, and 125 feature laps led on the year. The “World’s Fastest Sprint Car Driver” has eighty-nine series wins and will be looking to add the Western World Championships to his resume.

“The Pride of Garden Grove” Brody Roa (Garden Grove, CA) is second in the championship point standings. Racing the BR Performance #91R HD Industries / Burris Racing Eagle, Roa scored twelfth in the Oval Nationals finale. At press time, the 2019 USAC SouthWest Sprint Car Champion has two feature wins, three Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, five heat race victories, two Wilwood Disc Brakes Lucky 13 Awards, fifteen top-10 finishes and 59 feature laps led in the campaign. With ten career victories, Brody will have his sights on winning the Western World and the series crown.

“The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams (Corona, CA) ranks third in the chase for the championship. Piloting Tom and Laurie Sertich’s #92 Huntington Beach Glass & Mirror / Lucas Oil DRC, Williams finished seventh in last Saturday’s semi-main event. To date, the 2009 Co-Rookie of the Year has two feature wins, one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, three heat race victories, thirteen top-10 finishes and 72 feature laps led to his credit. “The Big Game Hunter” has eleven career wins and will be looking to add his name to the winner’s list of the Arizona classic.

Chris Gansen (Verdemont Heights, CA) sits fourth in the USAC/CRA point standings. Driving the family owned #4G Trench Shoring / Cam 2 Blue Blood Oil Maxim, Gansen placed twentieth in last Saturday’s feature of the Oval Nationals. At press time, the veteran driver has posted one heat race victory, one In Memory of Jim & Chet Gardner Hard Charger Award, fifteen top-10 finishes, one Wilwood Disc Brakes Lucky 13 Award, and 9 feature laps led on the season. Chris will have his sights on earning his first USAC/CRA victory at Arizona Speedway.

“The Cadillac” Cody Williams (Norco, CA) ranks fifth in the point chase. Racing his #44 Trench Shoring / CRW Designs and Machining DRC, Williams ran fourteenth in the Oval Nationals finale. To date, the 2010 Victorville Sprint Car Champion has three heat race victories, nine top-10 finishes, and 17 feature laps led in the campaign. Cody has one career USAC/CRA win and will be looking to looking to earn his first triumph at the San Tan Valley oval.

Heading to Arizona Speedway, Austin Grabowksi (Riverside, CA) has clinched the Rookie of the Year honors. Ryan Timmons (Pleasant Hill, CA). Jake Hodges (Camarillo, CA), Brent Owens (Rancho Cucamonga, CA), Ikaika O’Brien (Oahu, HI), and Shane Sexton (Warner Springs, CA) were other rookies in contention.

“The Macho Man” Brady Bacon (Broken Arrow, OK) leads a talented roster from the AMSOIL USAC National Series. “KTJ” Kevin Thomas Jr., Justin Grant, Tanner Thorson, C.J. Leary, Chris Windom, Jake Swanson, Robert Ballou, Chase Stockon, and Logan Seavey round out the top-ten drivers.

Arizona Speedway is located at 47800 N. Ironwood Road in San Tan Valley, Arizona, just five minutes from Mesa. To get to the track, exit Ironwood Drive on US 60, then head four miles south. Adult Tickets are $30, Senior Tickets are $30, Kids Tickets (11 & under) are $15 to $$20. For more event and ticket information, visit arizonaspeedway.net or call 480.926.6688.

The AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series thanks All Coast Construction, BillsJerky.com, Component Repair Company, Factory Wraps, Flowdynamics, Hoosier Racing Tire, Huntington Beach Glass and Mirror, In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner, Woodland Auto Display, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, FloRacing, Loudpedal Productions, Rod End Supply, surfNsprint.com, Saldana Racing Products, Sway-A-Way Torsion Bars, Ultra Shield Race Products, and Wilwood Disc Brakes for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, contact Tony Jones at tonyjonesracing@gmail.com or PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC/CRA Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

FloRacing.com has live, flag-to-flag coverage of the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series. You can catch the action by subscribing to FloRacing on a monthly or yearly basis to view their huge catalog of live and on-demand auto racing and sporting events.

———————————————–

AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2004-Rip Williams, 2005-Damion Gardner, 2006-Cory Kruseman, 2007-Tony Jones, 2008-Mike Spencer, 2009-Mike Spencer, 2010-Mike Spencer, 2011-Mike Spencer, 2012-Mike Spencer, 2013-Damion Gardner, 2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Damion Gardner, 2016-Damion Gardner, 2017-Damion Gardner, 2018-Damion Gardner, 2019-Damion Gardner, 2020-NO AWARD.

WESTERN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS SPRINT CAR WINNERS: 1968-Bob Cleberg; 1969-Bob Huebner; 1970-Jerry McClung; 1971-Jan Opperman; 1972-Jan Opperman; 1973-Earl Wagner; 1974-Rick Ferkel; 1975-Ron Shuman; 1976-Bubby Jones; 1977-Ron Shuman; 1978-Lealand McSpadden; 1979-Tim Green; 1980-Sammy Swindell; 1981-Ron Shuman; 1982-Steve Kinser; 1983-Steve Kinser; 1984-Ron Shuman; 1985-Steve Kinser; 1986-Bobby Davis Jr.; 1987-Steve Kinser; 1988-Mark Kinser; 1989-Sammy Swindell; 1990-Steve Kinser; 1991-Danny Lasoski; 1992-Steve Kinser; 1993-Lealand McSpadden; 1994-Ron Shuman; 1995-Lealand McSpadden; 1996-Steve Kinser; 1997-Mark Kinser; 1998-Tyler Walker; 1999-Donny Schatz; 2000-Jay Drake; 2001-Jeremy Sherman; 2002- Bud Kaeding; 2003-Tony Elliott; 2004-Bud Kaeding; 2005-Dave Darland; 2006-Josh Wise; 2007-Jerry Coons Jr.; 2008-Kevin Swindell; 2009-Sammy Swindell; 2010-Donny Schatz; 2011-Donny Schatz; 2012-Wayne Johnson; 2013-Bryan Clauson; 2014-Matt Rossi, 2015-Bryan Clauson, 2016-Chris Windom, 2017-Chase Stockon, 2018-Tyler Courtney, 2019-Tyler Courtney, 2020-Tyler Courtney.

2021 AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 6-Damion Gardner, 2-Max Adams, 2-Brody Roa, 2-Austin Williams, 1-Brady Bacon, 1-Charles Davis Jr., 1-Chase Johnson, 1-Carson Short, 1-Jake Swanson, 1-Kevin Thomas Jr., 1-Ryan Timmons.

SAN TAN VALLEY AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 4-Tyler Courtney, 2-Damion Gardner, 2-Justin Grant, 2-Chris Windom, 1-R.J. Johnson, 1-Thomas Meseraull, 1-Chase Stockon, 1-Jake Swanson.

2021 AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. Damion Gardner-1279, 2. Brody Roa-1223, 3. Austin Williams-1078, 4. Chris Gansen-992, 5. Cody Williams-940, 6. Tommy Malcolm-860, 7. Charles Davis Jr.-841, 8. Eddie Tafoya Jr.-639, –. Verne Sweeney-639, 10. Logan Williams-605, 11. Matt McCarthy-590, 12. A.J. Bender-589, 13. Danny Faria Jr.-521, 14. Matt Mitchell-519, 15. Austin Grabowski ®-459, 16. Chase Johnson-406, 17. Stevie Sussex-405, 18. Max Adams-316, 19. R.J. Johnson-312, 20. Brent Owens ®-310.

2021 AMSOIL USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. Brady Bacon-2799, 2. Kevin Thomas Jr.-2747, 3. Justin Grant-2640, 4. Tanner Thorson ®-2517, 5. C.J. Leary-2499, 6. Chris Windom-2421, 7. Jake Swanson-2336, 8. Robert Ballou-1987, 9. Chase Stockon-1709, 10. Logan Seavey-1475, 11. Shane Cottle-1257, 12. Kyle Cummins-1244, 13. Brandon Mattox-1050, 14. Jadon Rogers-1036, 15. Matt Westfall-972, 16. Thomas Meseraull-891, 17. Paul Nienhiser ®-859, 18. Max Adams-695, 19. Cole Bodine ®-660, 20. Mario Clouser-590.