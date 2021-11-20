Driver Age Requirements Updated For 2022 Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals

From Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (November 19, 2021) – Officials with the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire have adjusted the age requirement that has long governed participation in the world’s largest indoor Midget event.

Starting with the 2022 event, the requirement of a driver being 16 years old will no longer be enforced but will instead be modified to accommodate the increasingly youthful field.

All entries received by drivers under 16 years of age will go before an advisory committee. Only after being approved by the committee will a driver under 16 years of age be allowed to compete. Copy of a Birth Certificate will still be required to confirm a driver’s age.

“The landscape of Midget racing has changed drastically over the last 20 years, and it’s changed even faster over the past five years,” stated Chili Bowl Director Matt Ward. “Just looking back over the past season with ASCS and the shows we ran where Midgets were also racing, the winners were all under 16-years old. The Chili Bowl is all about having the greatest talent under one roof, and after talking with Emmett [Hahn], he absolutely agrees, and we were able to make the changes needed to allow it to happen this January instead of 2023.”

Entries are already rolling in for the 36th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire. The entry form can be downloaded at https://www.chilibowl.com/downloads/get.aspx?i=72453.

Discounted early entry ($150) runs until Friday, December 10, 2021. After that, the cost of entry goes up to $200. Entries are accepted until Friday, January 15, 2022, at Noon.

Entries can be returned by mail to 1140 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112 or by fax to (918) 836-5517. Teams can also enter by phone at (918) 838-3777, Monday-Friday, 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. (CT). Each entry must include a W9 to indicate who will receive payment. Entries that do not have a completed W9 on file will not be published or added to a qualifying night.

The 2022 Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire takes place January 10-15, 2022, atop the clay of the Tulsa Expo Raceway. The event is contested under the massive roof of the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Okla.

Monday and Tuesday Reserved Seats are on sale by calling (918) 838-3777. Scattered single seats (no pairs) for the whole event are also available. The offices of the Chili Bowl Nationals are open Monday-Friday from 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. (CT). Pit Passes are sold at the event and can be purchased for single or consecutive nights.

Practice will be held Monday morning starting at 7:00 A.M. with Hot Laps at 5:00 P.M. and Racing at 6:00 P.M. Tuesday-Friday, Hot Laps are at 4:00 P.M. with racing at 5:00 P.M. Saturday’s finale hits the track at 10:00 A.M. with the first rounds of Soup. Opening Ceremonies are held at 6:00 P.M. (CT).

Fans not able to attend the 36th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire can see it live on FloRacing.com as part of their yearly subscription package until the event goes live on the MAVTV Motorsports Network and MAVTV Plus on Saturday night.

For continued updates on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire, fans can follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with @CBNationals. All official press, updates, and results on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire can be found online at http://www.chilibowl.com.