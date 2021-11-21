Larson and Sweet Take Over Promotion at Silver Dollar Speedway

From Troy Henig

CHICO, CA (November 20, 2021) – 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Larson and three-time World of Outlaw NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Champion Brad Sweet have teamed up to become the new promoters of Silver Dollar Speedway—the historic dirt track in Chico, California. The Northern California natives, with a combined 14 sprint car victories at the track less than two hours from their childhood hometowns, formally signed a deal with Silver Dollar Fairgrounds this week.

“Our goal is to continue to provide entertaining, exciting auto racing and introduce new ideas to

enhance the fan and driver experiences,” said Sweet, 35 of Grass Valley, California. “I’ve always

loved Silver Dollar Speedway. Some of my fondest childhood memories are of the Gold Cup

(Race of Champions). I’ve learned a lot about the racing business the last eight years on the

Outlaw tour and I have promoted some races along the way.”

“I’m so excited to be a part of the future at Silver Dollar Speedway,” said Larson, 29, from Elk Grove, California who started his racing career at nearby Cycleland Speedway. “I’ve spent many days at Silver Dollar as a fan and driver, and have been lucky enough to win some of their big races. It is a special place and I’m eager to help grow it back into one of the nation’s top dirt tracks.”

While Larson and Sweet remain focused on their respective full-time racing careers, Sweet will oversee day-to-day operations at Silver Dollar Speedway. A third member of the newly formed Sweet Larson Copeland (SLC) Promotions team is regional racer Colby Copeland of Roseville, California. He’ll serve as liaison between the promoters, drivers and fans. “I look forward to working with Brad, Kyle and the staff at Silver Dollar Speedway,” said Copeland who recently promoted several successful Outlaw Kart events.

Among other things, the group initially plans to turn up the track’s famed Gold Cup experience, revamp the midway behind the main grandstands and spruce up the facility. SLC Promotions will attend the Promoters Workshop in Reno next month to strategize a stimulating 2022 race schedule. Said Sweet, “Our plan is to keep the grassroots divisions alive and well going forward. All divisions are an important part of the legacy and future of Silver Dollar Speedway, a local community fixture since 1962.”

SLC Promotions thanked former promoter Dennis Gage for serving the speedway since 2010. “Dennis has been very gracious in making this transition smooth,” said Sweet. “As he retires from Silver Dollar Speedway, he leaves the place in solid shape for us to continue and grow all of our events.”’

“I am proud of what we’ve done at Chico, and also extremely excited to see how SLC Promotions takes the track into the future with all of their connections,” said Gage who confirmed that he’ll still manage and operate nearby Marysville Raceway in 2022