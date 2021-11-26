Hall of Famer Danny Smith to wear the 2021 United Sprint Car Series crown as National Champion

By Pete Walton

Atlanta, GA – November 25, 2021 – 2015 National Sprint Car Hall of Fame inductee, Danny Smith from Chillicothe, Ohio will wear the 2021 United Sprint Car Series crown as the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters National Champion.

Danny Smith worked his way to his first USCS Championship title by accumulating 15 top-five and 40 top-ten finishes while competing in all 50 USCS events from February until November held in nine states.

Smith put his name on the list of 21 different drivers who won a 2021 USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters winged sprint car event when he won the Saturday, July 31st USCS event at Deep South Speedway in Loxley, Alabama.

Danny Smith also collected the 2021 USCS Southern Thunder Tour regional series Championship as well after 29 completed events held in that regional series.

Danny Smith, who has won at least one sprint car main event in 45 of the last 46 years will be honored at the USCS Champions Awards Banquet in January of 2022.

Photo caption car #4: Sprint Car Hall of Famer, Danny Smith garnered the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour National Championship after 50 events during 2021