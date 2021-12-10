World of Outlaws Reveals Nearly Million-Dollar Bonus Program for Sprint Cars and Late Models

By Nick Graziano

CONCORD, NC – December 9, 2021 – World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and World of Outlaws Late Model Series teams are set to benefit from the biggest paydays in the history of both series with the addition of a nearly million-dollar payout bonus in 2022.

The top 12 highest finishing full-time drivers in every 2022 Feature event, for both series, will receive a bonus in addition to the already posted prize money and year-end points funds. All full-time teams will be eligible for the bonus, which will be paid monthly in exchange for increased fan interaction and promotion of each series.

“We have the greatest fans in the world, and I couldn’t be more excited to present this bonus for full-time teams to ensure our loyal fans see the best drivers and teams in the world every race,” said World of Outlaws CEO Brian Carter. “Their dedication in both series has truly made the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars and Late Models The Greatest Shows on Dirt.”

The bonus will go into effect at the beginning of both series’ first 2022 event. In every World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series and World of Outlaws Late Model Series event, the highest finishing full-time driver — no matter the finishing position in the Feature — will earn a $1,000 bonus. The fifth through 12th highest full-time finishers will earn a $500 bonus, meaning at minimum a full-time Sprint Car competitor could accumulate bonus money in excess of $40,000 throughout the 80-plus race season and a full-time Late Model competitor could accumulate bonus money in excess of $25,000 throughout the 50-plus race season.

The extra payout comes on top of the announcements that the World of Outlaws Sprint Car and World of Outlaws Late Model overall points funds had been increased for 2022, as well. In 2022 there will be a million-dollar points fund for the Sprint Car Series and a more than $500,000 points fund for the Late Model Series. The Sprint Car champion will now receive $200,000 for winning the championship and the Late Model champion will receive $125,000.

Volusia Speedway Park will host the 2022 season openers for both series. The World of Outlaws Late Models will kick off their tour Jan. 20-22 during the Sunshine Nationals. Then, the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars will venture to The World’s Fastest Half-Mile, Feb. 10-12, to commence its season during the DIRTcar Nationals.

For tickets to both World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car and World of Outlaws Late Model events go to WorldofOutlaws.com/tix.

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars and World of Outlaws Late Models live on DIRTVision – either online or with the DIRTVision App.

