BACON IS USAC SPRINT KING AGAIN WITH 4TH CAREER TITLE IN 2021

By Richie Murray

Speedway, Indiana (December 22, 2021)………Throughout the past decade, Brady Bacon has consistently positioned himself as the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship’s prolific driver, winning more titles and feature races in that time span than any other individual.

That fact alone makes it even more remarkable that his fourth career series championship in 2021 just very well may have been his best of the bunch.

The Broken Arrow, Okla. driver’s 36 top-fives in 43 features starts throughout the 2021 USAC National Sprint Car trail was the most in series history. Sheldon Kinser previously held the record of 31 top-fives in 50 starts, set back in 1977.

Bacon’s 41 top-ten finishes in 2021 were also an all-time record for the series, breaking Sheldon Kinser’s record of 39, also set in 1977.

In 2021, Bacon shot to the point lead in race number three after winning at Lawrenceburg (Ind.) Speedway on April 3 and patrolled the standings from that point forward, possessing the number one spot uninterrupted for the remaining 40 events to score the title by a 120-point margin over runner-up Kevin Thomas Jr.

In the process, Bacon became just the third driver to capture at least four USAC National Sprint Car driving championships in his career, joining five-timer Levi Jones (2005-07-09-10-11) and fellow four-time titlist Steve Butler (1986-87-88-90) while also garnering Dynamics, Inc. a record-extending 13th series entrant championship (1989-1992-1993-1996-1997-1999-2002-2004-2008-2014-2016-2020-2021).

During his banner 2021 season, Bacon also became just the ninth driver to win at least 40 career USAC National Sprint Car feature events. His 40th, in the penultimate race of the campaign at Arizona Speedway in November, tied him with Gary Bettenhausen for eighth on the all-time series win list. Bacon’s 43 career fast qualifying times also shot him to fourth all-time in that category.

Between Lawrenceburg and Arizona, Bacon sandwiched three more feature victories, for a total of five, including a fourth-straight win at Bechtelsville, Pennsylvania’s Grandview Speedway in April after previous “dubs” in 2017, 2018 and 2019. He captured the Indiana Sprint Week round at Bloomington Speedway in July and a prelim night of the Oval Nationals at California’s Perris Auto Speedway in November.

Perhaps, above all his wins, were Bacon’s comeback performances in 2021. A major, wall clearing turn one heat race incident in May at Terre Haute forced a black-eyed Bacon to the team’s backup car where he promptly drove to a 3rd place finish in the feature. A similar spectacular heat race crash in October at Lawrenceburg sent the team straight to the backup once again, returning to finish 4th in the feature.

It’s an asset Bacon feels fortunate to have on his side, led by 2021 USAC Chief Mechanic of the Year, Matt Hummel, and D.J. Lebow.

“We just try to stay calm, do what we can do and, fortunately, this year, we were always able to get it done and get back out and get decent finishes,” Bacon explained. “There’s a lot of experience and a lot of time working together with the same crew. The chemistry over the years means a lot and we can get a lot more done faster when everyone kind of knows the routine and knows what the other people’s responsibilities are.”

With four series titles to his credit in 2014-2016-2020-2021, the 31-year-old Bacon shows no signs of letting up on this run of success with the series following the conclusion of the 2021 season. The hunger is strong for Bacon to attain championship number five in 2022.

“To get back-to-back championships, I’ve never been able to do that before,” Bacon exclaimed. “We’re going to go for another USAC National Sprint Car championship in 2021. I have a lot of great sponsors and supporters that help us make this happen, and we’ll try to keep everyone together and maybe add a few to come back even stronger next year.”

Despite a record-setting year, Bacon certainly had his fair share of obstacles, of which they overcame with a paramount of success in the Dynamics, Inc./Fatheadz Eyewear – Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts – TelStar/Triple X/Rider Chevy. However, Bacon and his crew still managed to make it look easy even when those two most notable of incidents would have resulted in a DNF for many other teams.

“Hopefully our team can just maintain this momentum and get another one next year,” Bacon pined. “Hopefully, we won’t have so many obstacles to climb and maybe it will be a little easier. My guys overcame a lot of stuff this year and it’s pretty much what won us the championship.”

Meanwhile, Kevin Thomas Jr. (Cullman, Ala.) earned a series best, and career best, nine USAC National Sprint Car victories in 2021 following a winless 2020 season. En route to a runner-up finish in the standings, Thomas scored the opener in February at Ocala, Florida’s Bubba Raceway Park, then added an April win at Bloomington and a June triumph in the series debut at Pennsylvania’s Bloomsburg Fair Raceway.

Moving into July, Thomas added an early July victory at Putnamville, Indiana’s Lincoln Park Speedway after starting all the way back in 14th, then tabbed a second career Indiana Sprint Week championship in late July.

In August, KTJ notched a victory at Indiana’s Paragon Speedway, the first series race held at the track in 23 years. A daytime prelim Sprint Car Smackdown win followed at Indiana’s Kokomo Speedway in August, as did a $12,000 Haubstadt Hustler victory at Indiana’s Tri-State Speedway in September, a $10,000 win at the Lawrenceburg Speedway Fall Nationals in October and a third Oval Nationals victory lane celebration worth $10,000 at Perris in November.

Justin Grant (Ione, Calif.) added seven wins of his own in his personal best season on his way to third in the final points after wins at Ocala in February, Grandview in June and again two nights later in the series’ first event at Pennsylvania’s Selinsgrove Speedway in 50 summers.

For Grant, an 18-lap Kokomo win came in July in what was the first-ever rain-shortened Indiana Sprint Week main event in the series’ 34-year history. Exactly one week later, Grant capped ISW with a win in the finale at Tri-State. Grant dominated Smackdown at Kokomo in August with victories on back-to-back evenings, including the final night worth $15,000.

Tanner Thorson’s first season in USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car competition was downright historic. The Minden, Nevada native’s five wins were the most ever by a Rookie with the series and his fourth-place finish in the final standings was the best for any first-year USAC National Sprint Car driver since Rick Howerton in 1990. Thorson’s seven fast qualifying times were also the most ever for a series Rookie.

Thorson accumulated feature wins at Pennsylvania’s Big Diamond Speedway and Path Valley Speedway Park in April, then bagged the Indiana Sprint Week round at Lincoln Park in July, as well as the Huset’s Speedway USAC Nationals opener in September in South Dakota, before winning the first dirt track race for the series in Indianapolis in 37 years during the debut at Circle City Raceway. The 2016 USAC National Midget champion was rewarded at season’s end as the 2021 USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Rookie of the Year.

A new combination featuring C.J. Leary and Michael Motorsports garnered five series wins in 2021, including the first for a Ford-powered engine in 10 seasons in April at Pennsylvania’s BAPS Motor Speedway. Two sets of back-to-back wins followed for the Greenfield, Ind. driver at Indiana’s Plymouth Speedway on July 1 and at Lincoln Park on July 2. His biggest career payday came in successive victories at Huset’s on September 11-12, the latter of which paid $20,000 to win, all of which helped him to a fifth-place finish in the series standings.

Logan Seavey (Sutter, Calif.) joined forces with Baldwin-Fox Racing in April, a combination which produced four series victories in 2021, three of which came in a season-best three-race winning streak in the middle of Indiana Sprint Week that netted the 2018 USAC National Midget champion victories at Lawrenceburg, Gas City I-69 Speedway and the Terre Haute Action Track. The 10th place finisher in series’ points, Seavey finished strong with a win in the final race of the season in November, the curtain closer for Arizona Speedway during the 54th annual Western World Championships.

Chris Windom (Canton, Ill.) made Terre Haute his personal playground in 2021, getting both of his USAC Sprint Car victories on the year at the famed half-mile and finishing 6th in series points. Windom snagged his third career rifle, and second straight, in May during the 51st annual Tony Hulman Classic. In October, Windom engineered his eighth career series victory at Terre Haute, elevating him into a three-way tie with Gary Bettenhausen and Jack Hewitt as the track’s winningest USAC National Sprint Car driver. That win made Windom the lone five-time victor of the Jim Hurtubise Classic with scores in 2011, 2016, 2017, 2020 and now 2021.

Robert Ballou (Rocklin, Calif.) raced to his first USAC National Sprint Car victory in nearly three years after a spirited and daring duel with Tyler Courtney at Ohio’s Eldora Speedway in May, denying Courtney a series record sixth consecutive series win at a single track. Ballou followed in suit with a win in the series’ debut at the new Bridgeport Motorsports Park in June on his way to a second career Eastern Storm championship (2015) and 8th in the series standings.

Tyler Courtney (Indianapolis, Ind.) made just five series starts in 2021, but won two of them, both at Eldora. The first came in the daylight in May during which he captured his fifth consecutive feature event at Eldora, Courtney became just the third driver in USAC National Sprint Car history to win five-in-a-row at one track following Jim Hurtubise at Terre Haute between 1960-62 and Steve Chassey at Winchester (Ind.) Speedway in 1979.

Just last year, Jake Swanson (Anaheim, Calif.) was in the process of migrating from California to the Midwest to chase his dream of competing on the USAC National Sprint Car trail. After four runner-up finishes during the 2021 season, Swanson finally broke through to become a USAC National Sprint Car winner late in the year at Perris, winning the closest finish of the entire USAC National slate (0.01 sec.) with a last corner, last lap, spark-showering triumph. For his efforts with the Sprints as well as the USAC Silver Crown division, Swanson was honored as USAC’s 2021 National Most Improved Driver.

Kyle Cummins (Princeton, Ind.) returned to victory lane in April at Tri-State with his sixth career USAC National Sprint Car win at the southern Indiana track, although it was his first career in the Spring Showdown in what was his ninth career start in the event.

Chase Stockon (Fort Branch, Ind.) finished 9th in the final standings for 2021, marking 10 consecutive seasons in which he has finished inside the top-10 in points, tied for the sixth best streak in series history. His record run of longevity came to a close in April at Bloomington when his all-time series streak of 324 consecutive feature starts in USAC National Sprint Car competition ended after making an appearance in every starting lineup dating back to 2012.

The 43 USAC National Sprint Car events held in 2021 were the third most in series history, and the most in 44 years. The only other seasons that were busier had 44 race sin 1976 and a record 51 back in 1977.

=======================

2021 USAC AMSOIL NATIONAL SPRINT CAR STAT LEADERS

Most Wins: 9-Kevin Thomas Jr.

Driver Champion: Brady Bacon

Entrant Champion: Dynamics, Inc. #69

Rookie of the Year: Tanner Thorson

Most Laps Led: 222-Justin Grant

Most Top-Fives: 36-Brady Bacon

Most Top-Tens: 41-Brady Bacon

Most Fast Qualifying Times: 7-Tanner Thorson

Most Heat Race Wins: 15-Robert Ballou

Most Feature Starts: 43-Brady Bacon, Justin Grant, C.J. Leary, Jake Swanson, Kevin Thomas Jr., Tanner Thorson & Chris Windom

Biggest Charge of the Year: 4/25: Path Valley Speedway Park – Alex Bright (18th to 4th) | 6/20: Bloomsburg Fair Speedway – C.J. Leary (21st to 7th) | 7/31: Tri-State Speedway – Brady Bacon (22nd to 8th)

————————————————————

2021 USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP DRIVER POINTS

POS. PTS. DRIVER, HOMETOWN

1 2944 Brady Bacon, Broken Arrow, Okla.

2 2824 Kevin Thomas Jr., Cullman, Ala.

3 2761 Justin Grant, Ione, Calif.

4 2656 Tanner Thorson (R), Minden, Nev.

5 2652 C.J. Leary, Greenfield, Ind.

6 2533 Chris Windom, Canton, Ill.

7 2456 Jake Swanson, Anaheim, Calif.

8 1987 Robert Ballou, Rocklin, Calif.

9 1709 Chase Stockon, Fort Branch, Ind.

10 1627 Logan Seavey, Sutter, Calif.

11 1343 Shane Cottle, Kansas, Ill.

12 1244 Kyle Cummins, Princeton, Ind.

13 1050 Brandon Mattox, Terre Haute, Ind.

14 1036 Jadon Rogers, Worthington, Ind.

15 988 Thomas Meseraull, San Jose, Calif.

16 972 Matt Westfall, Pleasant Hill, Ohio

17 859 Paul Nienhiser (R), Chapin, Ill.

18 695 Max Adams, Loomis, Calif.

19 660 Cole Bodine (R), Rossville, Ind.

20 628 Charles Davis Jr., Buckeye, Ariz.

21 590 Mario Clouser, Auburn, Ill.

22 540 Stevie Sussex, Mesa, Ariz.

23 471 Isaac Chapple, Willow Branch, Ind.

24 455 Steven Drevicki (R), Reading, Pa.

25 436 Briggs Danner (R), Allentown, Pa.

26 399 Timmy Buckwalter, Douglassville, Pa.

27 399 Sterling Cling (R), Tempe, Ariz.

28 281 Brent Beauchamp, Fairland, Ind.

29 269 Mark Smith, Sunbury, Pa.

30 250 Carmen Perigo, Stoystown, Pa.

31 240 Riley Kreisel, Warsaw, Mo.

32 228 Ricky Lewis (R), Ventura, Calif.

33 228 Carson Garrett (R), Littleton, Colo.

34 206 Nick Bilbee, Indianapolis, Ind.

35 187 Stephen Schnapf, Newburgh, Ind.

36 162 Ryan Thomas (R), Indianapolis, Ind.

37 155 Harley Burns (R), Brazil, Ind.

38 152 Matt Goodnight, Winchester, Ind.

39 152 Kendall Ruble, Vincennes, Ind.

40 146 Dave Darland, Lincoln, Ind.

41 128 Davey Ray, Davenport, Iowa

42 126 Robert Bell, Colfax, Iowa

43 125 Zack Pretorius (R), Yorktown, Ind.

44 121 Kent Schmidt, Owensville, Ind.

45 114 Critter Malone, Pittsboro, Ind.

46 91 J.J. Hughes, Columbus, Ind.

47 90 Braxton Cummings (R), Bedford, Ind.

48 82 Brandon Morin (R), Jasonville, Ind.

49 80 Noah Gass (R), Mounds, Okla.

50 80 Brayden Fox (R), Avon, Ind.

51 71 Joey Biasi, Mary D, Pa.

52 60 Zach Daum, Pocahontas, Ill.

53 60 Dustin Clark, Washington, Ind.

54 60 Saban Bibent (R), Cincinnati, Ohio

55 50 Wyatt Burks, Topeka, Kan.

56 40 Craig Pellegrini (R), Buena, N.J.

57 34 Travis Berryhill (R), American Canyon, Calif.

58 20 Anton Hernandez, Arlington, Texas

59 20 Chayse Hayhurst (R), Evansville, Ind.

60 20 Shane Butler (R), Bushnell, Fla.

61 10 Aaron Farney, Brookston, Ind.

(R) represents a USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Rookie

————————————————————

2021 USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP ENTRANT POINTS

POS. PTS. ENTRANT, TEAM LOCATION

1 2944 Dynamics, Inc., Milford, Ohio (#69)

2 2824 KT Motorsports, Whitestown, Ind. (#9K)

3 2761 TOPP Motorsports, Rochester, Ind. (#4)

4 2656 Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports, Gilbert, Ariz. (#19AZ)

5 2652 Michael Motorsports, Chino Valley, Ariz. (#77m)

6 2533 Hayward Motorsports, Morrison, Ill. (#19)

7 2456 Team AZ Racing, Danville, Ind. (#21AZ)

8 2020 Ballou Motorsports, Tipton, Ind. (#12)

9 1763 Baldwin-Fox Racing, West Lafayette, Ind. (#5)

10 1709 KO Motorsports, Owensville, Ind. (#5s)

11 1513 Rock Steady Racing, Dupont, Ind. (#3R)

12 1473 KO Motorsports, Owensville, Ind. (#5m)

13 1133 Hodges Motorsports, Albuquerque, N.M. (#74x)

14 1050 Brandon Mattox Racing, Brazil, Ind. (#28)

15 972 Ray Marshall Motorsports, Forest, Ohio (#33m)

16 886 Clauson Marshall Newman Racing, Fishers, Ind. (#39BC)

17 713 Kyle Rogers, Worthington, Ind. (#14)

18 694 Yeley Racing, Waddell, Ariz. (#2)

19 628 Davis Race Team, Buckeye, Ariz. (#47D)

20 590 Eberhardt-Zirzow Racing, Greenfield, Wis. (#6)

21 491 Randy Edwards, Evansville, Ind. (#61m)

22 471 Isaac Chapple Racing, Fortville, Ind. (#52)

23 455 DeGre Engineering, Birdsboro, Pa. (#19s)

24 436 Bill Gallagher, King of Prussia, Pa. (#5G)

25 399 LNB Motorsports, Douglassville, Pa. (#7)

26 399 Sterling Cling Racing, Tempe, Ariz. (#34)

27 377 Epperson Racing, Camby, Ind. (#2E)

28 365 Hogue Racing, Westampton, N.J. (#39x)

29 365 Goodnight Racing, Hartford City, Ind. (#22)

30 315 On The Gass Racing, Advance, Ind. (#17G)

31 294 Tyler Sturgeon Racing, Indianapolis, Ind. (#77s)

32 267 Wingo Brothers Racing, Pittsboro, Ind. (#77)

33 256 Tom Eades Racing, Sharpsville, Ind. (#47)

34 250 John Stehman, Halifax, Pa. (#21)

35 240 DKR Motorsports, Warsaw, Mo. (#91)

36 234 Daigh-Phillips Motorsports, Indianapolis, Ind. (#71p)

37 228 KO Motorsports, Owensville, Ind. (#15KO)

38 220 LB Racing, Needham, Ind. (#29)

39 218 Ricky Lewis, Indianapolis, Ind. (#11L)

40 206 Bilbee Motorsports, Indianapolis, Ind. (#17)

41 204 Zach Parker, Plainfield, Ind. (#5T)

42 187 Brian Martin, Vincennes, Ind. (#11m)

43 179 Scott Adams, Marion, Ind. (#5x)

44 169 Scott Pedersen, Indianapolis, Ind. (#4p)

45 162 Wingo Brothers Racing, Pittsboro, Ind. (#77FR)

46 152 Kendall Ruble Racing, Vincennes, Ind. (#17K)

47 152 Goodnight Racing, Hartford City, Ind. (#39)

48 145 Harley Burns Racing, Brazil, Ind. (#16)

49 129 Todd Keen, Union City, Ohio (#18)

50 128 FattFro Motorsports/Team RayPro, Hoffman Estates, Ill. (#14AJ)

51 126 Robert Bell, Colfax, Iowa (#71)

52 125 Pretorius Racing, Yorktown, Ind. (#9z)

53 121 KO Motorsports, Owensville, Ind. (#5K)

54 117 Paul Hazen, Columbia City, Ind. (#57)

55 114 Seven LLC, Pittsboro, Ind. (#7m)

56 98 Jerry Burton, Bloomington, Ind. (#04)

57 91 John Hughes, Indianapolis, Ind. (#76)

58 90 Bub & Amanda Cummings, Bedford, Ind. (#71B)

59 86 Larry Gentry, Robards, Ky. (#10)

60 82 Brandon Morin Racing, Jasonville, Ind. (#98)

61 80 Randy Gass, Mounds, Okla. (#20G)

62 80 Fox Brothers Racing, Avon, Ind. (#53)

63 75 Gray Racing, Greenfield, Ind. (#81G)

64 71 Mary Biasi, Mary D, Pa. (#B1)

65 64 RMB Motorsports, Colfax, Ill. (#29)

66 60 Daum Motorsports, Pocahontas, Ill. (#5D)

67 60 Dustin Clark Racing, Washington, Ind. (#75)

68 50 Wyatt Burks Racing, Topeka, Kan. (#11w)

69 40 Michael Dutcher Motorsports, Cicero, Ind. (#17GP)

70 40 Craig Pellegrini, Buena, N.J. (#27c)

71 20 Cam Pottorff, Martinsville, Ind. (#11p)

72 20 Gary Densford, Austin, Ind. (#27D)

73 20 Vermillion Racing, Greencastle, Ind. (#5v)

74 20 Vermillion Racing, Greencastle, Ind. (#73)

75 20 Chayse Hayhurst Racing, Elberfeld, Ind. (#20)

76 20 Butler Motorsports, Bushnell, Fla. (#18)

77 10 DCT Racing, Fowler, Ind. (#15F)

78 10 Maury Bibent, Cincinnati, Ohio (#10B)

79 10 Hurst Brothers Racing, Bloomington, Ind. (#70)

80 10 Kenny McMillin, Rosedale, Ind. (#24)

————————————————————

2021 USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP ROOKIE DRIVER POINTS

POS. PTS. DRIVER, HOMETOWN

1 2656 Tanner Thorson, Minden, Nev.

2 859 Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, Ill.

3 660 Cole Bodine, Rossville, Ind.

4 455 Steven Drevicki, Reading, Pa.

5 436 Briggs Danner, Allentown, Pa.

6 399 Sterling Cling, Tempe, Ariz.

7 228 Ricky Lewis, Ventura, Calif.

8 228 Carson Garrett, Littleton, Colo.

9 162 Ryan Thomas, Indianapolis, Ind.

10 155 Harley Burns, Brazil, Ind.

11 125 Zack Pretorius, Yorktown, Ind.

12 90 Braxton Cummings, Bedford, Ind.

13 82 Brandon Morin, Jasonville, Ind.

14 80 Noah Gass, Mounds, Okla.

15 80 Brayden Fox, Avon, Ind.

16 60 Saban Bibent, Cincinnati, Ohio

17 40 Craig Pellegrini, Buena, N.J.

18 34 Travis Berryhill, American Canyon, Calif.

19 20 Chayse Hayhurst, Evansville, Ind.

20 20 Shane Butler, Bushnell, Fla.

————————————————————

2021 USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE & RESULTS

Feb 11: Ocala, FL – Bubba Raceway Park

WINNER: Kevin Thomas Jr. (KT Motorsports #9K)

Feb 12: Ocala, FL – Bubba Raceway Park

WINNER: Justin Grant (TOPP Motorsports #4)

Apr 3: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN

WINNER: Brady Bacon (Dynamics, Inc. #69)

Apr 16: Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN

WINNER: Kevin Thomas Jr. (KT Motorsports #9K)

Apr 17: (M) Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN

WINNER: Kyle Cummins (Rock Steady Racing #3R)

Apr 22: Grandview Speedway – Bechtelsville, PA

WINNER: Brady Bacon (Dynamics, Inc. #69)

Apr 23: Big Diamond Speedway – Pottsville, PA

WINNER: Tanner Thorson (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19AZ)

Apr 24: BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA

WINNER: C.J. Leary (Michael Motorsports #77m)

Apr 25: Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA

WINNER: Tanner Thorson (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19AZ)

May 8: Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH

WINNER: Tyler Courtney (Clauson Marshall Newman Racing #7BC)

May 8: Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH

WINNER: Robert Ballou (Ballou Motorsports #12)

May 26: Terre Haute Action Track – Terre Haute, IN

WINNER: Chris Windom (Hayward Motorsports #19)

Jun 15: (E) Grandview Speedway – Bechtelsville, PA

WINNER: Justin Grant (TOPP Motorsports #4)

Jun 16: (E) Bridgeport Motorsports Park – Swedesboro, NJ

WINNER: Robert Ballou (Ballou Motorsports #12)

Jun 17: (E) Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgrove, PA

WINNER: Justin Grant (TOPP Motorsports #4)

Jun 20: (E) Bloomsburg Fair Raceway – Bloomsburg, PA

WINNER: Kevin Thomas Jr. (KT Motorsports #9K)

Jul 1: Plymouth Speedway – Plymouth, IN

WINNER: C.J. Leary (Michael Motorsports #77m)

Jul 2: (M) (A) Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN

WINNER: C.J. Leary (Michael Motorsports #77m)

Jul 3: (M) Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN

WINNER: Kevin Thomas Jr. (KT Motorsports #9K)

Jul 24: (I) Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN

WINNER: Justin Grant (TOPP Motorsports #4)

Jul 25: (I) Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN

WINNER: Logan Seavey (Baldwin-Fox Racing #5)

Jul 26: (I) Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, IN

WINNER: Logan Seavey (Baldwin-Fox Racing #5)

Jul 28: (I) Terre Haute Action Track – Terre Haute, IN

WINNER: Logan Seavey (Baldwin-Fox Racing #5)

Jul 29: (I) Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN

WINNER: Tanner Thorson (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19AZ)

Jul 30: (I) Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN

WINNER: Brady Bacon (Dynamics, Inc. #69)

Jul 31: (I) Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN

WINNER: Justin Grant (TOPP Motorsports #4)

Aug. 22: Paragon Speedway – Paragon, IN

WINNER: Kevin Thomas Jr. (KT Motorsports #9K)

Aug 26: Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN

WINNER: Justin Grant (TOPP Motorsports #4)

Aug 27: Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN

WINNER: Kevin Thomas Jr. (KT Motorsports #9K)

Aug 28: (F) Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN

WINNER: Justin Grant (TOPP Motorsports #4)

Sep 10: (F) Huset’s Speedway – Brandon, SD

WINNER: Tanner Thorson (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19AZ)

Sep 11: (F) Huset’s Speedway – Brandon, SD

WINNER: C.J. Leary (Michael Motorsports #77m)

Sep 12: (F) Huset’s Speedway – Brandon, SD

WINNER: C.J. Leary (Michael Motorsports #77m)

Sep 17: Circle City Raceway – Indianapolis, IN

WINNER: Tanner Thorson (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19AZ)

Sep 18: (M) (A) Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN

WINNER: Kevin Thomas Jr. (KT Motorsports #9K)

Sep 25: Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH

WINNER: Tyler Courtney (Clauson Marshall Newman Racing #7BC)

Oct 1: Terre Haute Action Track – Terre Haute, IN

WINNER: Chris Windom (Hayward Motorsports #19)

Oct 2: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN

WINNER: Kevin Thomas Jr. (KT Motorsports #9K)

Nov 4: (C) Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA

WINNER: Jake Swanson (Team AZ Racing #21AZ)

Nov 5: (C) Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA

WINNER: Brady Bacon (Dynamics, Inc. #69)

Nov 6: (C) (F) Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA

WINNER: Kevin Thomas Jr. (KT Motorsports #9K)

Nov 12: (C) Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ

WINNER: Brady Bacon (Dynamics, Inc. #69)

Nov 13: (C) Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ

WINNER: Logan Seavey (Baldwin-Fox Racing #5)

—————— KEY DEFINITIONS ——————

(M) represents an event co-sanctioned by MSCS

(E) represents an Eastern Storm event

(I) represents an Indiana Sprint Week event

(C) represents an event with the USAC/CRA AMSOIL Sprint Cars

(SE) represents a non-points, special event

(F) represents a race awarding feature points only

(A) represents a race awarding appearance points only

(P) represents an event co-sanctioned by POWRi WAR Sprints

————————————————————

2021 USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP STATISTICS

FEATURE WINS

9-Kevin Thomas Jr. (Feb 12 at Bubba Raceway Park, Apr 16 at Bloomington Speedway, Jun 20 at Bloomsburg Fair Raceway, Jul 3 at Lincoln Park Speedway, Aug 22 at Paragon Speedway, Aug 28 at Kokomo Speedway, Sep 18 at Tri-State Speedway, Oct 2 at Lawrenceburg Speedway & Nov 6 at Perris Auto Speedway)

7-Justin Grant (Feb 11 at Bubba Raceway Park, Jun 15 at Grandview Speedway, Jun 17 at Selinsgrove Speedway, Jul 24 at Kokomo Speedway, Jul 31 at Tri-State Speedway, Aug 27 at Kokomo Speedway & Aug 28 at Kokomo Speedway)

5-Brady Bacon (Apr 3 at Lawrenceburg Speedway, Apr 22 at Grandview Speedway, Jul 30 at Bloomington Speedway, Nov 5 at Perris Auto Speedway & Nov 12 at Arizona Speedway)

5-C.J. Leary (Apr 24 at BAPS Motor Speedway, Jul 1 at Plymouth Speedway, Jul 2 at Lincoln Park Speedway, Sep 11 at Huset’s Speedway & Sep 12 at Huset’s Speedway)

5-Tanner Thorson (Apr 23 at Big Diamond Speedway, Apr 25 at Path Valley Speedway Park, Jul 29 at Lincoln Park Speedway, Sep 10 at Huset’s Speedway & Sep 17 at Circle City Raceway)

4-Logan Seavey (Jul 25 at Lawrenceburg Speedway, Jul 26 at Gas City I-69 Speedway, Jul 28 at Terre Haute Action Track & Nov 13 at Arizona Speedway)

2-Robert Ballou (May 8 at Eldora Speedway & Jun 16 at Bridgeport Motorsports Park)

2-Tyler Courtney (May 8 at Eldora Speedway & Sep 25 at Eldora Speedway)

2-Chris Windom (May 26 at the Terre Haute Action Track & Oct 1 at the Terre Haute Action Track)

1-Kyle Cummins (Apr 17 at Tri-State Speedway)

1-Jake Swanson (Nov 4 at Perris Auto Speedway)

————————————————————

FEATURE LAPS LED

222-Justin Grant

210-Kevin Thomas Jr.

162-Logan Seavey

158-C.J. Leary

146-Tanner Thorson

107-Brady Bacon

90-Jake Swanson

48-Chris Windom

44-Robert Ballou

39-Tyler Courtney

34-Kyle Cummins

26-Emerson Axsom

21-Jadon Rogers

17-Shane Cottle

12-Brady Short

10-Chase Stockon

6-Cole Bodine

2-Charles Davis Jr.

————————————————————

TOP-FIVE FEATURE FINISHES

36-Brady Bacon

29-Kevin Thomas Jr.

22-Justin Grant & Tanner Thorson

21-C.J. Leary

16-Chris Windom

13-Jake Swanson

10-Logan Seavey

9-Robert Ballou & Kyle Cummins

4-Shane Cottle & Tyler Courtney

3-Alex Bright, Thomas Meseraull & Chase Stockon

2-Charles Davis Jr., Jason McDougal, & Jadon Rogers

1-Isaac Chapple, Briggs Danner, Buddy Kofoid, Brandon Mattox & Paul Nienhiser

————————————————————

TOP-TEN FEATURE FINISHES

41-Brady Bacon

38-Justin Grant

37-Kevin Thomas Jr.

34-C.J. Leary

33-Chris Windom

32-Tanner Thorson

27-Jake Swanson

22-Robert Ballou

20-Logan Seavey

17-Shane Cottle

14-Chase Stockon

12-Kyle Cummins

10-Jadon Rogers

7-Alex Bright, Jason McDougal & Thomas Meseraull

6-Timmy Buckwalter

5-Tyler Courtney & Briggs Danner

4-Steven Drevicki, Paul Nienhiser, Matt Westfall & Austin Williams

3-Emerson Axsom & Charles Davis Jr.

2-Max Adams, Isaac Chapple, R.J. Johnson, Buddy Kofoid, Riley Kreisel, Brandon Mattox, Cannon McIntosh, Brody Roa, Kendall Ruble, Brady Short & Stevie Sussex

1-Ryan Bernal, Cole Bodine, Mario Clouser, Zach Daum, A.J. Hopkins, Chase Johnson, Tommy Malcolm, Tye Mihocko, Carmen Perigo, Daison Pursley, Mark Smith & Scotty Weir

————————————————————

FAST QUALIFYING TIMES (Presented by Fatheadz Eyewear)

7-Tanner Thorson

6-Brady Bacon & Kevin Thomas Jr.

3-Timmy Buckwalter, Justin Grant & Logan Seavey

2-Jadon Rogers

1-Brent Beauchamp, Shane Cottle, Tyler Courtney, Kyle Cummins, Briggs Danner, Steven Drevicki, Brayden Fox, Damion Gardner, Jason McDougal, Chase Stockon, Jake Swanson & Chris Windom

————————————————————

HEAT RACE WINS (Presented by Simpson Race Products, Competition Suspension Inc., Indy Metal Finishing & Indy Race Parts)

15-Robert Ballou

11-Kevin Thomas Jr. & Chris Windom

9-Brady Bacon & Justin Grant

8-Kyle Cummins & Chase Stockon

7-C.J. Leary & Thomas Meseraull

6-Jake Swanson & Tanner Thorson

4-Charles Davis Jr., Brandon Mattox & Logan Seavey

3-Max Adams, Briggs Danner, & Jason McDougal

2-Emerson Axsom, Cole Bodine, R.J. Johnson, Paul Nienhiser & Brady Short

1-A.J. Bender, Ryan Bernal, Joey Biasi, Nick Bilbee, Alex Bright, Timmy Buckwalter, Sterling Cling, Mario Clouser, Tyler Courtney, Dave Darland, Zach Daum, Carson Garrett, Jake Helsel, Chase Johnson, Tye Mihocko, Davey Ray, Stephen Schnapf, Carson Short, Mark Smith, Caleb Stelzig, Stevie Sussex & Matt Westfall

————————————————————

SEMI WINS

4-Paul Nienhiser & Jake Swanson

3-Logan Seavey, Tanner Thorson & Chris Windom

2-Timmy Buckwalter, Isaac Chapple, Shane Cottle, Charles Davis Jr., C.J. Leary & Jadon Rogers

1-Brady Bacon, Robert Ballou, Alex Banales, Koby Barksdale, Nick Bilbee, Cole Bodine, Briggs Danner, Brandon Mattox, Thomas Meseraull, Kevin Thomas Jr. & Scotty Weir

————————————————————

D-MAIN WINS

1-Jack James

————————————————————

C-MAIN WINS

2-Brent Beauchamp

1-Cole Bodine, Mario Clouser, Shane Cottle, Tim Creech, Braydon Cromwell, Aric Gentry, Chayse Hayhurst, Brandon Mattox, Tye Mihocko, Stevie Sussex, Eddie Tafoya Jr. & Ryan Thomas

————————————————————

FEATURE STARTS

43-Brady Bacon, Justin Grant, C.J. Leary, Jake Swanson, Kevin Thomas Jr., Tanner Thorson & Chris Windom

36-Robert Ballou & Chase Stockon

29-Logan Seavey

27-Shane Cottle & Matt Westfall

25-Brandon Mattox

22-Kyle Cummins, Thomas Meseraull & Jadon Rogers

19-Paul Nienhiser

17-Jason McDougal

16-Max Adams & Cole Bodine

15-Mario Clouser & Stevie Sussex

14-Charles Davis Jr.

13-Isaac Chapple

10-Alex Bright, Steven Drevicki, Chase Johnson & Tye Mihocko

9-Briggs Danner

8-Timmy Buckwalter, Carson Short & Mark Smith

7-Emerson Axsom, Ricky Lewis & Carmen Perigo

6-Brent Beauchamp, Sterling Cling, Nash Ely, Chris Gansen & Eddie Tafoya Jr.

5-Alex Banales, Nick Bilbee, Tyler Courtney, Damion Gardner, Carson Garrett, R.J. Johnson, Cannon McIntosh, Brody Roa, Scotty Weir & Cody Williams

4-Dave Darland, Dallas Hewitt, Stephen Schnapf, Brady Short & Austin Williams

3-Koby Barksdale, A.J. Bender, Ryan Bernal, Harley Burns, Brayden Fox, Chad Frewaldt, Aric Gentry, J.J. Hughes, Riley Kreisel, Tommy Malcolm, Matt Mitchell, Davey Ray, Kendall Ruble, Glen Saville, Cam Schafer, Kent Schmidt, Verne Sweeney & Logan Williams

2-Collin Ambrose, Robert Bell, Joey Biasi, Shane Cockrum, Braydon Cromwell, Noah Gass, Dennis Gile, Austin Grabowski, Max Guilford, Korbyn Hayslett, Jake Helsel, A.J. Hopkins, Buddy Kofoid, Kenny Miller III, Brandon Morin, Terry Richards, Kory Schudy, Ryan Thomas & Mitch Wissmiller

1-Garrett Abrams, Ryan Barr, Travis Berryhill, Saban Bibent, Mark Bitner, Patrick Budde, Richy Carnathan, Cindy Chambers, Brayden Clark, Anthony D’Alessio, Zach Daum, Paul Dues, Danny Faria Jr., Matt Goodnight, Nic Harris, Chase Jones, Tyler Kendall, Jeremy Kerzman, Brandon Long, Critter Malone, Michael Markey, Matt McCarthy, Billy Ney, Justin Owen, Jeff Pellersels, Chris Phillips, Zack Pretorius, Daison Pursley, Chase Randall, Jake Scott, Alec Sipes, Brandon Spencer, Caleb Stelzig & Chet Williams

————————————————————

GSP QUALITY DRIVING PERFORMANCE OF THE NIGHT

2/12: Bubba Raceway Park – Tyler Courtney

4/3: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Stevie Sussex

4/16: Bloomington Speedway – Tye Mihocko

4/17: Tri-State Speedway – Nic Harris

4/22: Grandview Speedway – Chris Windom

4/23: Big Diamond Speedway – Justin Grant

4/24: BAPS Motor Speedway – Briggs Danner

4/25: Path Valley Speedway Park – Brandon Mattox

5/8: Eldora Speedway – Isaac Chapple

5/8: Eldora Speedway – C.J. Leary

5/26: Terre Haute Action Track – Brady Bacon

6/15: Grandview Speedway – Jake Swanson

6/16: Bridgeport Motorsports Park – Jake Swanson

6/17: Selinsgrove Speedway – C.J. Leary

6/20: Bloomsburg Fair Speedway – Alex Bright

7/1: Plymouth Speedway – Max Adams

7/2: Lincoln Park Speedway – Thomas Meseraull

7/3: Lincoln Park Speedway – Collin Ambrose

7/24: Kokomo Speedway – Cannon McIntosh

7/25: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Nick Bilbee

7/26: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Zack Pretorius

7/28: Terre Haute Action Track – Brandon Mattox

7/29: Lincoln Park Speedway – Cole Bodine & Jason McDougal

7/30: Bloomington Speedway – Braydon Cromwell

7/31: Tri-State Speedway – Chase Stockon

8/22: Paragon Speedway – Koby Barksdale

8/27: Kokomo Speedway – Cole Bodine

8/28: Kokomo Speedway – Chase Johnson

8/28: Kokomo Speedway – Brent Beauchamp

9/10: Huset’s Speedway – Kevin Thomas Jr.

9/11: Huset’s Speedway – Charles Davis Jr.

9/12: Huset’s Speedway – Jeremy Kerzman

9/17: Circle City Raceway – Jadon Rogers

9/18: Tri-State Speedway – Kyle Cummins

9/25: Eldora Speedway – Max Adams

10/1: Terre Haute Action Track – Chris Windom

10/2: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Brady Bacon

11/4: Perris Auto Speedway – Chris Gansen

11/5: Perris Auto Speedway – Carson Short

11/6: Perris Auto Speedway – Chris Windom

11/12: Arizona Speedway – Sterling Cling

11/13: Arizona Speedway – Brody Roa

————————————————————

KSE RACING PRODUCTS “HARD CHARGER” OF THE RACE

2/11: Bubba Raceway Park – Brady Bacon (12th to 4th)

2/12: Bubba Raceway Park – Brady Bacon (10th to 2nd)

4/3: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Robert Ballou (22nd to 9th)

4/16: Bloomington Speedway – Robert Ballou (20th to 10th)

4/17: Tri-State Speedway – Kyle Cummins (11th to 1st)

4/22: Grandview Speedway – Robert Ballou (13th to 3rd)

4/23: Big Diamond Speedway – Alex Bright (19th to 8th)

4/24: BAPS Motor Speedway – Alex Bright (16th to 4th)

4/25: Path Valley Speedway Park – Alex Bright (18th to 4th)

5/8: Eldora Speedway – Dallas Hewitt (21st to 15th)

5/8: Eldora Speedway – Paul Dues (22nd to 13th)

5/26: Terre Haute Action Track – Tanner Thorson (22nd to 11th)

6/15: Grandview Speedway – Chris Windom (13th to 7th)

6/16: Bridgeport Motorsports Park – Brady Bacon (14th to 4th)

6/17: Selinsgrove Speedway – Jake Swanson (20th to 7th)

6/20: Bloomsburg Fair Speedway – C.J. Leary (21st to 7th)

7/1: Plymouth Speedway – Brady Bacon (13th to 5th)

7/2: Lincoln Park Speedway – Cannon McIntosh (20th to 8th)

7/3: Lincoln Park Speedway – Kevin Thomas Jr. (14th to 1st)

7/24: Kokomo Speedway – Shane Cottle (18th to 11th)

7/25: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Justin Grant (19th to 8th)

7/26: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Kyle Cummins (12th to 3rd)

7/28: Terre Haute Action Track – Jason McDougal (15th to 5th)

7/29: Lincoln Park Speedway – Stevie Sussex (22nd to 9th)

7/30: Bloomington Speedway – A.J. Hopkins (21st to 10th)

7/31: Tri-State Speedway – Brady Bacon (22nd to 8th)

8/22: Paragon Speedway – Chris Windom (18th to 5th)

8/27: Kokomo Speedway – Chris Windom (10th to 2nd)

8/28: Kokomo Speedway – Chase Stockon (18th to 10th)

8/28: Kokomo Speedway – Emerson Axsom (15th to 7th)

9/10: Huset’s Speedway – Brady Bacon (10th to 3rd)

9/11: Huset’s Speedway – Chase Stockon (24th to 12th)

9/12: Huset’s Speedway – C.J. Leary (9th to 1st)

9/17: Circle City Raceway – Robert Ballou (20th to 12th)

9/18: Tri-State Speedway – Robert Ballou (15th to 6th)

9/25: Eldora Speedway – Jadon Rogers (22nd to 10th)

10/1: Terre Haute Action Track – Shane Cottle (14th to 9th)

10/2: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Justin Grant (14th to 6th)

11/4: Perris Auto Speedway – Chris Windom (18th to 8th)

11/5: Perris Auto Speedway – Carson Short (24th to 15th)

11/6: Perris Auto Speedway – Chris Windom (19th to 8th)

11/12: Arizona Speedway – Justin Grant (17th to 8th)

11/13: Arizona Speedway – Brady Bacon (15th to 5th)

————————————————————

WILWOOD BRAKES 13TH PLACE FINISHER

2/11: Bubba Raceway Park – Noah Gass

2/12: Bubba Raceway Park – Jadon Rogers

4/3: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Tanner Thorson

4/16: Bloomington Speedway – Carson Garrett

4/17: Tri-State Speedway – Critter Malone

4/22: Grandview Speedway – Justin Grant

4/23: Big Diamond Speedway – Steven Drevicki

4/24: BAPS Motor Speedway – Matt Westfall

4/25: Path Valley Speedway Park – Paul Nienhiser

5/8: Eldora Speedway – Jake Swanson

5/8: Eldora Speedway – Paul Dues

5/26: Terre Haute Action Track – Cole Bodine

6/15: Grandview Speedway – Logan Seavey

6/16: Bridgeport Motorsports Park – Logan Seavey

6/17: Selinsgrove Speedway – Matt Westfall

6/20: Bloomsburg Fair Speedway – Chris Windom

7/1: Plymouth Speedway – Brandon Mattox

7/2: Lincoln Park Speedway – Mario Clouser

7/3: Lincoln Park Speedway – Carson Short

7/24: Kokomo Speedway – Jake Swanson

7/25: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Scotty Weir

7/26: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Chase Stockon

7/28: Terre Haute Action Track – Nick Bilbee

7/29: Lincoln Park Speedway – Kyle Cummins

7/30: Bloomington Speedway – Justin Grant

7/31: Tri-State Speedway – Jason McDougal

8/22: Paragon Speedway – Chase Randall

8/27: Kokomo Speedway – Emerson Axsom

8/28: Kokomo Speedway – Jadon Rogers

8/28: Kokomo Speedway – Kyle Cummins

9/10: Huset’s Speedway – Chase Stockon

9/11: Huset’s Speedway – Terry Richards

9/12: Huset’s Speedway – Mario Clouser

9/17: Circle City Raceway – Koby Barksdale

9/18: Tri-State Speedway – Jadon Rogers

9/25: Eldora Speedway – Nick Bilbee

10/1: Terre Haute Action Track – Mario Clouser

10/2: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Dallas Hewitt

11/4: Perris Auto Speedway – Brody Roa

11/5: Perris Auto Speedway – Damion Gardner

11/6: Perris Auto Speedway – Logan Seavey

11/12: Arizona Speedway – Kevin Thomas Jr.

11/13: Arizona Speedway – Stevie Sussex

————————————————————

SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS FIRST NON-TRANSFER

2/11: Bubba Raceway Park – Matt Westfall

2/12: Bubba Raceway Park – Matt Goodnight

4/3: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Aaron Farney

4/16: Bloomington Speedway – Brandon Mattox

4/17: Tri-State Speedway – Cole Bodine

4/22: Grandview Speedway – Nash Ely

4/23: Big Diamond Speedway – Kyle Lick

4/24: BAPS Motor Speedway – Mike Meyers

4/25: Path Valley Speedway Park – Mike Meyers

5/8: Eldora Speedway – Paul Dues

5/8: Eldora Speedway – Brandon Mattox

5/26: Terre Haute Action Track – Paul Nienhiser

6/15: Grandview Speedway – Alex Banales

6/16: Bridgeport Motorsports Park – Matt Westfall

7/1: Plymouth Speedway – Alex Banales

7/2: Lincoln Park Speedway – Max Adams

7/3: Lincoln Park Speedway – Brady Short

7/24: Kokomo Speedway – Tye Mihocko

7/25: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Jordan Kinser

7/26: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Scotty Weir

7/28: Terre Haute Action Track – Chase Johnson

7/29: Lincoln Park Speedway – Chase Johnson

7/30: Bloomington Speedway – Sterling Cling

7/31: Tri-State Speedway – Critter Malone

8/22: Paragon Speedway – Tanner Thorson

8/27: Kokomo Speedway – Scotty Weir

8/28: Kokomo Speedway – Koby Barksdale

8/28: Kokomo Speedway – Max Guilford

9/10: Huset’s Speedway – Donovan Peterson

9/11: Huset’s Speedway – Clinton Bruns

9/12: Huset’s Speedway – Jeff Pellersels

9/17: Circle City Raceway – Scott Hampton

9/18: Tri-State Speedway – Sam Scott

9/25: Eldora Speedway – Chris Phillips

10/2: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Mitchell Davis

11/4: Perris Auto Speedway – Danny Faria Jr.

11/5: Perris Auto Speedway – Kyle Edwards

11/6: Perris Auto Speedway – Austin Williams

11/12: Arizona Speedway – Logan Calderwood

11/13: Arizona Speedway – Chris Gansen

————————————————————

ALL-TIME USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR STATS

ALL-TIME USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR DRIVER FEATURE WINS

1. [62 wins] Dave Darland

2. [52 wins] Tom Bigelow

3. [47 wins] Tracy Hines

4. [46 wins] Jack Hewitt

5. [45 wins] Larry Dickson

6. [42 wins] Pancho Carter

7. [41 wins] Bryan Clauson

8. [40 wins] Brady Bacon & Gary Bettenhausen

10. [37 wins] Sheldon Kinser

11. [36 wins] Kevin Thomas Jr.

12. [35 wins] Jon Stanbrough & Rich Vogler

14. [32 wins] Rollie Beale

15. [31 wins] Robert Ballou & Tyler Courtney

17. [30 wins] Chris Windom

18. [28 wins] Don Branson, A.J. Foyt, Justin Grant, Levi Jones & J.J. Yeley

23. [26 wins] Tony Elliott & Dave Steele

25. [25 wins] Steve Butler, Jay Drake & Parnelli Jones

28. [23 wins] Roger McCluskey

29. [22 wins] Rick Hood, Bubby Jones & Sammy Sessions

32. [21 wins] Greg Weld

33. [17 wins] Jerry Coons Jr., Jim Hurtubise & Bud Kaeding

36. [16 wins] Damion Gardner, Jud Larson & C.J. Leary

39. [15 wins] Bobby East, Cory Kruseman & Brian Tyler

42. [14 wins] Billy Cassella, Lee Kunzman, Chase Stockon & Bruce Walkup

46. [13 wins] Steve Chassey

47. [12 wins] Eric Gordon

48. [11 wins] Daron Clayton, Elmer George, Tommy Hinnershitz & Greg Leffler

52. [10 wins] Kyle Cummins, Thomas Meseraull, Eddie Sachs, Tony Stewart & Johnny Thomson

57. [9 wins] Mario Andretti, Pat O’Connor, Hunter Schuerenberg & Robbie Stanley

61. [8 wins] Mike Bliss, Chet Fillip, Johnny Rutherford & Joe Saldana

65. [7 wins] Kevin Doty, Darren Hagen, Kenny Irwin Jr., Doug Kalitta, Jim Keeker, Bobby Santos, Brady Short, Kevin Thomas, Bobby Unser & Josh Wise

75. [6 wins] Chad Boespflug, Kevin Briscoe, Jac Haudenschild, Jason McCord, Jan Opperman, Logan Seavey, Tom Sneva, George Snider & Dick Tobias

84. [5 wins] Larry Cannon, Dana Carter, Shane Cottle, Derek Davidson, Gene Lee Gibson, Jeff Gordon, Chuck Gurney, Shane Hmiel, Kevin Huntley, Frankie Kerr, Kelly Kinser, Eddie Leavitt, Jim Mahoney, Andy Michner, Johnny Parsons, Bill Puterbaugh, Tanner Thorson & Cole Whitt

102. [4 wins] Rob Chaney, Cary Faas, Jesse Hockett, Van Johnson, Steve Kinser, Michael Lewis, Ralph Liguori, Don Nordhorn, Lee Osborne, Red Riegel, Ken Schrader, Al Smith & Danny Smith

115. [3 wins] Chuck Amati, Sonny Ates, Joe Barzda, Jeff Bloom, Mark Cassella, Jerry “Scratch” Daniels, Bob East, Bob Frey, Dickie Gaines, Wayne Hammond, Tray House, Kenny Jacobs, Tony Jones, Kyle Larson, Andy Linden, Charlie Masters, Mike Mosley, Larry Rice, Ron Shuman, Mitch Smith & Doug Wolfgang

136. [2 wins] Chad Boat, Marvin Carman, Ed Carpenter, Brad Doty, Ed Elisian, Nic Faas, Cy Fairchild, Brad Fox, Arnie Knepper, Danny Lasoski, Mack McClellan, Jason McDougal, James McElreath, Lealand McSpadden, Jim McWithey, Danny Milburn, Mat Neely, Ryan Newman, Fred “Jiggs” Peters, Jerry Poland, Casey Riggs, Bill Rose, Mickey Shaw, Terry Shepherd, Dean Shirley, Brad Sweet, Bob Sweikert, Kevin Swindell, Sammy Swindell, Mike Spencer, Bud Tingelstad, Billy Vukovich, Mike Ward & Carl Williams

170. [1 win] Donnie Adams, A.J. Anderson, Brad Armstrong, Tony Armstrong, Tommy Astone, Dick Atkins, Brent Beauchamp, Jeff Bland Jr., Stan Bowman, Alan Brown, Karl Busson, Johnny Capels, David Cardey, Bob Cicconi, Henry Clarke, Troy Cline, Duke Cook, Mel Cornett, Allen Crowe, Billy Engelhart, Cotton Farmer, Aaron Farney, Gary Fedewa, Blake Fitzpatrick, Pat Flaherty, Joe Gaerte, Russ Gamester, Rickie Gaunt, Brian Gerster, Todd Gibson, Ron Gregory, Richard Griffin, Garrett Hansen, Jerry Hansen, Jim Hemmings, Josh Hodges, Bob Hogle, Jackie Howerton, Chuck Hulse, Logan Jarrett, Marc Jessup, Gordon Johncock, Chet Johnson, Page Jones, Bob Kinser, Mike Kirby, Fred Linder, Steve Long, Hank Lower, Brett Mann, Bobby Marshman, Larry Martin, Mike Martin, Brad Marvel, Justin Marvel, Rusty McClure, Bob McCoy, Jim McElreath, Charlie Musselman, Bobby Olivero, Jim Packard, Gary Patterson, Billy Pauch, Dave Peperak, Aaron Pierce, Paul Pitzer, Terry Pletch, Billy Puterbaugh Jr., Bud Randall, Byron Reed, Boston Reid, Rodney Ritter Jr., Brody Roa, David Roahrig, Stephen Schnapf, Carson Short, Billy Shuman, Jimmy Sills, Smokey Snellbaker, Wib Spalding, Greg Staab, Randy Standridge, Ron Standridge, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Jake Swanson, Kody Swanson, Tanner Swanson, Mike Sweeney, Jeff Swindell, Clark Templeman, Tyler Thomas, Bill Tyler, Rick Ungar, Lennie Waldo, Tyler Walker, Scotty Weir, Kenny Weld, Bob Wente, Matt Westfall, Chuck Weyant, Johnny White, Rip Williams, Jacob Wilson & Eddie Wirth

————————————————————

ALL-TIME USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR FAST QUALIFYING TIMES (1956-PRESENT)

1. (65) Tom Bigelow

2. (62) Dave Darland

3. (60) Tracy Hines

4. (43) Brady Bacon

5. (39) Levi Jones

6. (37) Larry Dickson

7. (36) Bryan Clauson

8. (35) Kevin Thomas Jr. & Rich Vogler

10. (31) Sheldon Kinser

11. (30) Pancho Carter

12. (29) Don Branson, Justin Grant & C.J. Leary

15. (28) Chase Stockon

16. (27) Dave Steele

17. (26) Jay Drake

18. (24) Gary Bettenhausen & J.J. Yeley

20. (23) Jon Stanbrough

21. (22) Steve Butler

22. (21) A.J. Foyt

23. (20) Jerry Coons Jr., Tony Elliott & Roger McCluskey

26. (19) Greg Weld

27. (18) Parnelli Jones

28. (16) Rollie Beale, Jack Hewitt & Doug Kalitta

31. (15) Kenny Irwin Jr., Sammy Sessions & Brian Tyler

34. (14) Billy Cassella, Tyler Courtney & Damion Gardner

37. (13) Bobby East & Bruce Walkup

39. (12) Steve Chassey, Elmer George, Rick Hood, Jud Larson, Bill Puterbaugh, Joe Saldana & Chris Windom

46. (11) Jim McWithey & George Snider

48. (10) Sonny Ates & Jim Hurtubise

50. (9) Eddie Leavitt, Thomas Meseraull, Johnny Rutherford & Josh Wise

54. (8) Robert Ballou, Bubby Jones, Kelly Kinser, Pat O’Connor & Hunter Schuerenberg

59. (7) Marvin Carman, Mark Cassella, Shane Cottle, Kyle Cummins, Cary Faas, Bud Kaeding, Jim Keeker, Cory Kruseman, Lee Kunzman, Johnny Parsons, Larry Rice, Eddie Sachs, Carson Short, Mike Spencer, Johnny Thomson, Tanner Thorson, Bud Tingelstad & Bobby Unser

77. (6) Mike Bliss, Daron Clayton, Derek Davidson, Eric Gordon, Richard Griffin, Jac Haudenschild, Tray House, James McElreath, Ken Schrader & Logan Seavey

87. (5) Chad Boespflug, Cy Fairchild, Blake Fitzpatrick, Bob Frey, Tommy Hinnershitz, Andy Michner, Jan Opperman, Boston Reid, Tom Sneva, Robbie Stanley & Kevin Thomas

98. (4) Jeff Bloom, Kevin Briscoe, Timmy Buckwalter, Billy Engelhart, Chet Fillip, Darren Hagen, Chuck Hulse, Kenny Jacobs, Van Johnson, Ralph Liguori, Jim McElreath, Don Nordhorn, Dave Peperak, Billy Puterbaugh Jr., Joey Saldana, Terry Shepherd, Ron Shuman, Mitch Smith, Brad Sweet & Bob Wente

118. (3) Tommy Astone, Brent Beauchamp, Dave Blaney, Karl Busson, Kevin Doty, Brian Gerster, Todd Gibson, Jeff Gordon, Gary Gray, John Heydenreich, Gordon Johncock, Greg Leffler, Andy Linden, Steve Long, Larry Martin, Justin Marvel, Jason McCord, Larry Moore, Mat Neely, Ryan Newman, Lee Osborne, Brandon Petty, Jerry Poland, Bob Pratt, Jadon Rogers, Brady Short, Danny Smith, Tony Stewart, Jake Swanson, Dean Thompson, Dick Tobias, Scotty Weir, Cole Whitt & John Wolfe

152. (2) Jarett Andretti, Mario Andretti, Chad Boat, Keith Bloom Jr., Chuck Booth, Don Brown, Duke Cook, Allen Crowe, Nic Faas, Larry Gates, Gene Lee Gibson, Bobby Grim, Coleman Gulick, Dave Hanna, Darl Harrison, Shane Hmiel, Josh Hodges, Marc Jessup, Brad Marvel, Max McGhee, Kevin Miller, Dustin Morgan, Charlie Musselman, Brad Noffsinger, Gary Patterson, Fred “Jiggs” Peters, Byron Reed, Jerry Richert, Dave Roahrig, Jimmy Sills, Al Smith, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Greg Stephens, Stevie Sussex, Kody Swanson, Tanner Swanson, Tyler Thomas, Bob Veith, Jerry Weeks, Johnny White, Carl Williams & Jacob Wilson

194. (1) Pat Abold, Donnie Adams, Bobby Adamson, Mark Alderson, Chuck Amati, Chuck Arnold, Dick Atkins, Terry Babb, Joe Barzda, Ryan Bernal, Nick Bilbee, Lee Brewer Jr., Bill Brown, Dale Burton, Gary Cameron, Larry Cannon, Billy Cantrell, Dana Carter, Rob Chaney, Bob Cicconi, Bob Cleberg, Leon Clum, Peter Cozzolino, Briggs Danner, Don Davis, Doc Dawson, Brad Doty, Steven Drevicki, Rex Easton, Al “Cotton” Farmer, Dave Feese, Braylon Fitzpatrick, Brad Fox, Brayden Fox, Jared Fox, Joe Gaerte, Harry Garrett, Rickie Gaunt, Chuck Gurney, Norm Hall, Jerry Hansen, Brian Hayden, Jonathan Hendrick, Hank Henry, Tyler Hewitt, Ted Hines, Jesse Hockett, Bob Hogle, Danny Holtsclaw, Kevin Huntley, Gary Irvin, Mike Johnson, Dee Jones, Page Jones, Todd Kane, Ray Kenens Jr., Joey Kerr, Russ Klar, Rich Leavell, Jason Leffler, Michael Lewis, John Logan, Ed Lynch Jr., Critter Malone, Louie Mann, Mike Mann, Charlie Masters, Rusty McClure, Nick McCormick, Jason McDougal, Wes McIntyre, Bob McLean, Blake Miller, Jerry Miller Jr., Ron Milton, Hal Minyard, Matt Mitchell, Warren Mockler, Mike Mosley, Mike Murgoitio, Aaron Pierce, Paul Pitzer, Gary Ponzini, Ande Possman, Roger Rager, Davey Ray, Rex Records, Jerry Richert Jr., Red Riegel, Travis Rilat, Manny Rockhold, Hank Rogers, Bill Rose, Joe Roush, Jerry Russell, Bobby Santos, Don Schilling, John Sernett, Neil Shepherd, Jeremy Sherman, Dean Shirley, Eric Shively, Randy Smith, Wib Spalding, Ned Spath, Greg Staab, Steve Stapp, Richard Summers, Bob Sweikert, Jeff Swindell, Kevin Swindell, Sammy Swindell, Tom Tepe, Leon Thickstun, Richard Vander Weerd, Jonathan Vennard, Billy Vukovich, Billy Vukovich III, Lennie Waldo, Buster Warke, Gus Wasson, Shawn Westerfeld, Chuck Weyant, Tony Weyant, Austin Williams, Rip Williams, Eddie Wirth & Mitch Wissmiller

————————————————————

ALL-TIME USAC SPRINT CAR DRIVER CHAMPIONS:

1956: Pat O’Connor (Midwest) & Tommy Hinnershitz (Eastern), 1957: Elmer George (Midwest) & Bill Randall (Eastern), 1958: Eddie Sachs (Midwest) & Johnny Thomson (Eastern), 1959: Don Branson (Midwest) & Tommy Hinnershitz (Eastern), 1960: Parnelli Jones (Midwest) & A.J. Foyt (Eastern), 1961: Parnelli Jones, 1962: Parnelli Jones, 1963: Roger McCluskey, 1964: Don Branson, 1965: Johnny Rutherford, 1966: Roger McCluskey, 1967: Greg Weld, 1968: Larry Dickson, 1969: Gary Bettenhausen, 1970: Larry Dickson, 1971: Gary Bettenhausen, 1972: Sam Sessions, 1973: Rollie Beale, 1974: Pancho Carter, 1975: Larry Dickson, 1976: Pancho Carter, 1977: Sheldon Kinser, 1978: Tom Bigelow, 1979: Greg Leffler, 1980: Rich Vogler, 1981: Sheldon Kinser, 1982: Sheldon Kinser, 1983: Ken Schrader, 1984: Rick Hood, 1985: Rick Hood, 1986: Steve Butler, 1987: Steve Butler, 1988: Steve Butler, 1989: Rich Vogler, 1990: Steve Butler, 1991: Robbie Stanley, 1992: Robbie Stanley, 1993: Robbie Stanley, 1994: Doug Kalitta, 1995: Tony Stewart, 1996: Brian Tyler, 1997: Brian Tyler, 1998: Tony Elliott, 1999: Dave Darland, 2000: Tony Elliott, 2001: J.J. Yeley, 2002: Tracy Hines, 2003: J.J. Yeley, 2004: Jay Drake, 2005: Levi Jones, 2006: Josh Wise, 2007: Levi Jones, 2008: Jerry Coons Jr., 2009: Levi Jones, 2010: Levi Jones (Dirt) & Shane Hmiel (Pavement), 2011: Levi Jones (Dirt) & Bobby Santos (Pavement), 2012: Bryan Clauson, 2013: Bryan Clauson, 2014: Brady Bacon, 2015: Robert Ballou, 2016: Brady Bacon, 2017: Chris Windom, 2018: Tyler Courtney, 2019: C.J. Leary, 2020: Brady Bacon, 2021: Brady Bacon

————————————————————

ALL-TIME USAC SPRINT CAR ENTRANT CHAMPIONS:

1961: Sterling Plumbing & Heating, 1962: Bruce Homeyer, 1963: Bruce Homeyer, 1964: Jud Phillips, 1965: Jack Colvin, 1966: Anderson Products, 1967: Rufus Gray, 1968: Ray Smith, 1969: Willie Davis, 1970: Kenny Lay, 1971: Willie Davis, 1972: Mauri Amerling, 1973: R-B Racing Associates, 1974: Conger & Stapp Racing, 1975: Ernie Ensign, 1976: Steve Stapp Racing, 1977: Sherman Armstrong, 1978: Sherman Armstrong, 1979: Lloyd Weaver, 1980: Gohr Distributing Co., 1981: Ben Leyba, 1982: Ben Leyba, 1983: Damon Fortune, 1984: Damon Fortune, 1985: Damon Fortune, 1986: Phil Poor, 1987: Jeff Stoops, 1988: Jeff Stoops, 1989: Dynamics, Inc., 1990: Johnny Vance Racing Team, Inc., 1991: Ron Stanley, 1992: Dynamics, Inc., 1993: Dynamics, Inc., 1994: Utopia Services, Inc., 1995: Niebel Engines, Inc., 1996: Dynamics, Inc., 1997: Dynamics, Inc., 1998: Vance/Walker Racing, 1999: Dynamics, Inc., 2000: Walker/Lamers Racing, 2001: Walker/Gratton Racing, 2002: Dynamics, Inc., 2003: Tony Stewart Racing, 2004: Dynamics, Inc., 2005: 2B Racing, 2006: Tony Stewart Racing, 2007: Tony Stewart Racing, 2008: Dynamics, Inc., 2009: Tony Stewart Racing, 2010: Tony Stewart Racing, 2011: Tony Stewart Racing, 2012: CTR/BCI/Curb-Agajanian, 2013: Tony Stewart Racing/Curb-Agajanian, 2014: Dynamics, Inc., 2015: Robert Ballou, 2016: Dynamics, Inc., 2017: Baldwin Brothers Racing, 2018: Clauson/Marshall/Newman Racing, 2019: Reinbold/Underwood Motorsports, 2020: Dynamics, Inc., 2021: Dynamics, Inc.

————————————————————

ALL-TIME USAC SPRINT CAR ROOKIES OF THE YEAR

1971: Darl Harrison, 1972: Billy Cassella, 1973: Rich Leavell, 1974: Lee Osborne, 1975: Marvin Carman, 1976: Roger Rager, 1977: Eddie Leavitt, 1978: Tim Richmond, 1979: Jerry Carman, 1980: Frank Riddle, 1981: Steve Long & Johnny Coogan, 1982: Danny Milburn, 1983: Dean Shirley, 1984: Jerry Russell, 1985: Terry Shepherd, 1986: Kenny Jacobs, 1987: Rick Ungar, 1988: Dean Jacobs, 1989: Eric Gordon, 1990: Rick Howerton, 1991: Tony Stewart, 1992: Gary Cameron II, 1993: Kenny Irwin Jr., 1994: Bobby Smith, 1995: Mark Cassella, 1996: Gus Wasson, 1997: J.J. Yeley, 1998: Tracy Hines, 1999: Ryan Newman, 2000: Bud Kaeding, 2001: Ed Carpenter, 2002: Boston Reid, 2003: Michael Lewis & Mat Neely, 2004: Josh Ford & Josh Wise, 2005: Darren Hagen, 2006: Scotty Weir, 2007: Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 2008: Chad Boat, 2009: Henry Clarke, 2010: Justin Grant, 2011: Coleman Gulick, 2012: C.J. Leary, 2013: Tyler Courtney, 2014: Jarett Andretti, 2015: Aaron Farney, 2016: Isaac Chapple, 2017: Stevie Sussex, 2018: Timmy Buckwalter & Logan Seavey, 2019: Dustin Clark, 2020: Jadon Rogers, 2021: Tanner Thorson