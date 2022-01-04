Lucas Oil POWRi WAR Sprint League Readies for 2022 Season Start

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (12/31/2021) Fan-favorite running ground returns with highly anticipated marquee events are on the agenda for the 2022 Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint Car League season with thirty tentative race dates spanning ten separate palaces of speed.

Setting a driver-friendly schedule of competition, drivers will see open-wheel action from April until September as the Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League and the Xtreme Outlaw Sprint Series will witness eight races together in 2022 with higher purses at each corresponding event.

Kicking off the season will see the POWRi WAR competitors tackling the high-banks of Osborn Missouri’s US-36 Raceway on Friday, April 8th followed by a trip to Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon Missouri the following night for the annual Jason Johnson Classic with the World of Outlaws.

Nine visits to the POWRi WAR home facility of ‘The Lake’ will scatter throughout POWRi WAR season on the 2022 racing schedule at Lake Ozark Speedway; including April 29-30, the LOS Sprint & Midget Nationals on May 27-28, the Fourth Annual POWRi Non-Wing Nationals on June 10-11, and the Second Annual All-Star Beach Brawl slated for July 22-23.

Continuing with the traditions of the past, POWRi WAR will once again visit Valley Speedway for the MO-Mid State Nationals on Friday, May 13th followed by the Eleventh Annual Open Wheel Showdown at Lucas Oil Speedway on Saturday, May 14th. Both events will see the Lucas Oil POWRi National & West Midget Leagues also on the racing docket.

Offering POWRi drivers new racing opportunities WAR will see the debut of two facilities in 2022 with a trip to Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 on June 24-25 as well as the first visit to Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex on July 17th.

Stand-alone single-night showcases will see WAR at the always exciting Central Missouri Speedway in Warrensburg, MO on Saturday, June 18th. Venturing over the Mighty-Mississippi for the highly anticipated racing returns to Jacksonville Speedway on Friday, September 9th followed by Spoon River Speedway on Saturday, September 10th.

One of the biggest honorary events every year for the Lucas Oil POWRi WAR Sprint League continues as the Diamond of the Dirt Tracks hosts the ‘12th Annual Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial’ on September 15-17 at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland Missouri to tentatively wrap up the 2022 racing season schedule.

Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint Car League 2022 Schedule:

*Friday, April 8 | US-36 Raceway

*Saturday, April 9 | Lake Ozark Speedway

Friday, April 29 | Lake Ozark Speedway | Frost Breaker Nationals

Saturday, April 30 | Lake Ozark Speedway | Frost Breaker Nationals

Friday, May 13 | Valley Speedway | MO-Mid State Nationals

Saturday, May 14 | Lucas Oil Speedway | 11th Annual Open Wheel Showdown

Friday, May 27 | Lake Ozark Speedway | Sprint & Midget Nationals

Saturday, May 28 | Lake Ozark Speedway | Sprint & Midget Nationals

Sunday, May 29 | Double X Speedway | Tribute to Jesse

*Friday, June 10 | Lake Ozark Speedway | 4th Annual Non-Wing Nationals

*Saturday, June 11 | Lake Ozark Speedway | 4th Annual Non-Wing Nationals

Saturday, June 18 | Central Missouri Speedway

*Friday, June 24 | Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

*Saturday, June 25 | Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

Friday, July 15 | Valley Speedway | Lawson Memorial “Thunder in the Valley”

Saturday, July 16 | Valley Speedway | Lawson Memorial “Thunder in the Valley”

Sunday, July 17 | Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex | Thunder in the Valley

Friday, July 22 | Lake Ozark Speedway | 2nd Annual All-Star Beach Brawl

Saturday, July 23 | Lake Ozark Speedway | 2nd Annual All-Star Beach Brawl

Saturday, August 13 | TBA

Saturday, August 27 | Valley Speedway | King of Kansas City

*Friday, September 9 | Jacksonville Speedway

*Saturday, September 10 | Spoon River Speedway

Thursday, September 15 | Lucas Oil Speedway | 12th Annual Hockett/McMillin Memorial

Friday, September 16 | Lucas Oil Speedway | 12th Annual Hockett/McMillin Memorial

Saturday, September 17 | Lucas Oil Speedway | 12th Annual Hockett/McMillin Memorial

Friday, October 28 | TBA

Saturday, October 29 | TBA

*Events ran in conjunction with Xtreme Outlaw Sprint Series.

Schedule subject to alterations and cancelations with TBA events being finalized, future updates will be posted as confirmed.

POWRi League rules, contingencies, forms, and payouts can be found under the info tab at the top of the POWRi website.