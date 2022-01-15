2022 Chili Bowl Nationals Feature Lineups

Q-Features

Top 6 advance to the corresponding P-Feature

Lineup Q Feature #1 (10 Laps)

1. 33-Jackie Burke

2. 73X-Colby Johnson

3. 21P-Daylin Perreira

4. 10T-Brandon Thomas

5. 2C-JR Ewing

6. P1-Paul White

7. 26-Kevin Rudeen

8. 7W-Brendon Wiseley

9. 79M-Cruz Pedregon

10. 50K-Patrick Kop

11. 16-Santino Ferrucci

Lineup Q Feature #2 (10 Laps)

1. 17M-Jeremy Hill

2. 99K-Robert Carson

3. 53-Brett Wilson

4. 15W-Danny Burke

5. 1EM-Tanner Ridge

6. 87C-Austin Garrett

7. 5B-Bobby Brewer

8. 00J-Jamie Speers

9. 87W-Ryan Bernal

10. 20W-Shawn Wicker

P-Features

Top 6 advance to the corresponding O-Feature

Lineup P Feature #1 (10 Laps)

1. 17J-Frank Beck

2. 29K-Brian Harvey

3. 17R-Chris Crowder

4. 7Z-Wes Benson

5. 72X-Chris Tarrant

6. 3T-Taylor Peterson

7. 2MD-Gray Leadbetter

8. 16X-Dave Axton

9. 84J-Jesse Shapel

10. 71J-Jeff Wheeler

Lineup P Feature #2 (10 Laps)

1. 18C-Ryan Moser

2. 14E-Dillon Osborne

3. 17K-Michael Koontz

4. 101-Chuck McGillivray

5. 21D-Justin Dickerson

6. 7E-Jarrad Warhurst

7. 117-Ray Seeman

8. 715-Robert Bell

9. 73B-Robby Josett

10. 0-Johnny Murdock

O-Features

Top 6 advance to the corresponding N-Feature

Lineup O Feature #1 (10 Laps)

1. 47D-Conor Daly

2. 93-Kyle Bellm

3. 47K-Kevin Brewer

4. 17H-Harli White

5. 22J-Taylor Kuehl

6. 71H-Bob Schaeffer

7. 7JR-JD Black

8. 55K-Todd Kluever

9. 7DK-Darren Kauffman

10. 1F-Ryan Thomas

Lineup O Feature #2 (10 Laps)

1. 14S-Presley Truedson

2. 0K-Don O’Keefe Jr

3. 45J-Shon Deskins

4. 11H-Jori Hughes

5. 50S-Rocky Silva

6. 2A-Rickie Gaunt

7. 7K-Kolton Gariss

8. 4F-Chad Frewaldt

9. 3W-Brandon Waelti

10. 56M-Garrett Thomas

N-Features

Top 6 advance to the corresponding M-Feature

Lineup N Feature #1 (10 Laps)

1. 57A-Jack Routson

2. 91-Jeff Stasa

3. 121-Steve Glover

4. 0G-Glenn Styres

5. 34C-Cameron Willhite

6. 10J-Lane Goodman

7. 98B-Joe Boyles

8. 7J-Shawn Jackson

9. 1-Sammy Swindell

10. 11M-Jeff Schindler

Lineup N Feature #2 (10 Laps)

1. 46-Kenney Johnson

2. 7NZ-Travis Buckley

3. 17D-Raymond Panella

4. 21K-Caleb Saiz

5. 84S-Shaun Shapel

6. 27K-Tucker Klaasmeyer

7. 63H-Larry Petersen

8. 79-Ryan Hall

9. 46X-Jacob Perry

10. 4J-Josh Hodge

M-Features

Top 6 advance to the corresponding L-Feature

Lineup M Feature #1 (10 Laps)

1. 8B-Colby Deming

2. 17E-Blake Edwards

3. 2R-Adyn Schmidt

4. 91X-Danny Wood

5. 21B-Travis Braden

6. 3C-Bryon Walters

7. 69-Cody Hays

8. 15K-Evan Garvy

9. 9M-Ricky Montgomery

10. 5X-Kevin Douglas

Lineup M Feature #2 (10 Laps)

1. 6X-Jesse Denome

2. 35L-Carson McCarl

3. 44L-Ryan Leavitt

4. 72W-Tye Wilke

5. 17C-Devin Camfield

6. 88W-Dustin Weland

7. 51J-AJ Hernandez

8. 19Z-Hayden Reinbold

9. 15C-Carter Chevalier

10. 3L-Jesse Little

L-Features

Top 6 advance to the corresponding K-Feature

Lineup L Feature #1 (10 Laps)

1. 1H-Brad Wyatt

2. 23B-Brian Bell

3. 28Q-Sean Quinn

4. 75-Mario Clouser

5. 251-Johnny Brown Jr

6. 97R-Ryan Ellis

7. 31S-Ray Seach

8. 86C-David Camfield Sr

9. 22C-Charlie Crumpton

10. 4G-Paxton Gregory

Lineup L Feature #2 (10 Laps)

1. 1X-Anthony Esberg

2. 6C-Collin Rinehart

3. 8L-Colin Deming

4. 8X-Thomas Esberg

5. 7TX-Anthony Pope

6. 75T-Tyler Ross

7. 78M-Merle Scherb

8. 4K-Kayla Roell

9. 77S-Travis Berryhill

10. 4S-AJ Gilbert

K-Features

Top 6 advance to the corresponding J-Feature

Lineup K Feature #1 (10 Laps)

1. 12-Corbin Gurley

2. 15X-Carson Garrett

3. 88S-Scott Orr

4. 15Z-Jeff Zelinski

5. 06-Rylan Gray

6. 2-Ronny Howard

7. 79K-Larry Webster

8. 8S-Kala Keliinoi

9. 20C-CJ Sarna

10. 2T-Tanner Allen

Lineup K Feature #2 (10 Laps)

1. 44D-Ty Hulsey

2. 08B-Austin Barnhill

3. 71A-Ayrton Olsen

4. 35R-Tyler Robbins

5. 11K-David Gasper

6. 73-Dylan Ito

7. 3F-Tim Barber

8. 15G-Dennie Gieber

9. 56X-Mark Chisholm

10. 14J-Jody Rosenboom

Kevin Studley J-Features

Top 6 advance to the corresponding I-Feature.

Lineup J Feature #1 (10 Laps)

1. 20-Tadd Holliman

2. 4Z-Nate Barger

3. 91K-Kevin Bayer

4. 77J-John Klabunde

5. 4X-Carson Sousa

6. 95-Chris Andrews

7. 74-Drew Rader

8. 8M-Kade Morton

9. 79S-Landon Simon

10. 3-Roy Larkin

Lineup J Feature #2 (10 Laps)

1. 1P-Terry Nichols

2. 8AJ-AJ Johnson

3. 44R-Branigan Roark

4. 47M-Jake Hagopian

5. 75A-Bryan Stanfill

6. 51Z-Zach Boden

7. 7D-Michelle Decker

8. 7F-Roy Entze II

9. 31X-Carson Hocevar

10. 71-Steven Snyder Jr

I-Features

Top 6 advance to the corresponding H-Feature

Lineup I Feature #1 (10 Laps)

1. 31B-Kyle Beilman

2. 75X-Alex Vande Voort

3. 86X-Joshua Hodges

4. 22L-Lucas Scherb

5. 11T-Tyler Baran

6. 3G-Kyle Cummins

7. 60-Cody Gardner

8. 5H-Casey Hicks

9. 11C-Mike Woodruff

10. 68B-Jason Martin

Lineup I Feature #2 (10 Laps)

1. 11G-Mike Goodman

2. 10C-Dalton Camfield

3. 42K-Kevin Battefeld

4. 5C-Chase Howard

5. 91A-Chris Andrews

6. 68C-Jimmy Gardner

7. 53R-Sean Robbins

8. 74D-Xavier Doney

9. 17L-Cody Trammell

10. 2ND-Jeb Sessums

H-Features

Top 6 advance to the corresponding G-Feature

Lineup H Feature #1 (10 Laps)

1. 45H-Logan Calderwood

2. 4A-Dillon Silverman

3. 38-Jake Andreotti

4. 75U-Brooke Tatnell

5. 1K-Brayton Lynch

6. 2B-Brett Becker

7. 44C-Tristan Lee

8. 5F-Danny Frye III

9. 1N-Ryan Padgett

10. 68S-Corby Scherb

Lineup H Feature #2 (10 Laps)

1. 87F-Johnny Kent

2. 20H-Noah Harris

3. 0W-Kevin Woody Jr

4. 67K-Jonathan Shafer

5. 10-Kort Morgan

6. 23S-Kyle Simon

7. 2S-Travis Scott

8. 18N-Alex Nalon

9. 22G-Troy Morris III

10. 21M-Michelle Parson

G-Features

Top 5 advance to the corresponding F-Feature

Lineup G Feature #1 (10 Laps)

1. 75J-Jett Hays

2. 71E-Mariah Ede

3. 2X-Michael Magic

4. 77W-Joey Wirth

5. 7MF-Chance Morton

6. 0Z-Landon Crawley

7. 8G-Austin Shores

8. 4-Taylor Ferns

9. 44-Eric Wilkins

10. 22B-Troy Betts

Lineup G Feature #2 (10 Laps)

1. 14-Dylan Postier

2. 60M-Earl McDoulett Jr

3. 21E-Emilio Hoover

4. 16C-David Camfield Jr

5. 71T-Zac Taylor

6. 51R-Ricky Thornton Jr

7. 14M-Dylan Bloomfield

8. 18L-Logan Scherb

9. 7-Shannon McQueen

10. 4R-Nick Barger

F-Features

Top 5 advance to the corresponding E-Feature

Lineup F Feature #1 (15 Laps)

1. 39-Logan Seavey

2. 2G-JJ Yeley

3. 11J-Justin Melton

4. 50-Daniel Adler

5. 92-Derek Hagar

6. 14J-Jody Rosenboom

7. 5K-Ben Worth

8. 4C-Cody Jessop

9. 22X-Steven Shebester

10. 21G-Casey Tillman

11. 31M-David Budres

12. 20G-Noah Gass

13. 9E-Chase Elliott

14. 42-Garth Kasiner

15. 41X-Howard Moore

Lineup F Feature #2 (15 Laps)

1. 9C-Colten Cottle

2. 17B-Ryan Bickett

3. 17Z-Zac Moody

4. 85T-Ryan Timms

5. 22W-Curtis Jones

6. 08M-Jace McIntosh

7. 14X-Chad Boespflug

8. 116-Scott Evans

9. 99-Anthony Macri

10. 97A-Will Armitage

11. 12M-Jeff Champagne

12. 0T-Alex Schriever

13. 6K-Michael (Mike) Snider

14. 91T-Tyler Thomas

15. 54-Matt Westfall

E-Features

Top 5 advance to the corresponding D-Feature

Lineup E-Main (15 Laps)

1. 1UK-Tom Harris

2. 85-Jerry Coons Jr

3. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr

4. 4M-Brody Fuson

5. 19-Parker Price Miller

6. 44X-Wesley Smith

7. 7MR-Jadon Rogers

8. 96-Cody Brewer

9. 2E-Whit Gastineau

10. 8K-Jake Neal

11. 4T-Trey Gropp

12. 57B-Daniel Robinson

13. 31K-Cole Bodine

14. 2U-Slater Helt

15. 6A-AJ Bender

Lineup E-Main 2 (15 Laps)

1. 77-Stevie Sussex III

2. 1G-Justin Peck

3. 32W-Casey Shuman

4. 28K-Kory Schudy

5. 3N-Jake Neuman

6. 57-Maria Cofer

7. 4D-Robert Dalby

8. 7R-AJ Hopkins

9. 61J-Jacob Denney

10. 57W-Kaidon Brown

11. 14U-Austin Torgerson

12. 3B-Zach Blurton

13. 12X-Steven Snawder

14. 5LK-Jordan Kinser

15. 8W-Kaleb Montgomery

D-Features

Top 5 advance to the corresponding C-Feature

Lineup D-Main (15 Laps)

1. 28-Ace McCarthy

2. 97X-Jesse Love

3. 15-Donny Schatz

4. 71R-Frankie Guerrini

5. 21T-Tommy Kunsman

6. 26E-Cory Eliason

7. 22-Sean McClelland

8. 27-Briggs Danner

9. 15D-Andrew Deal

10. 25K-Taylor Reimer

11. 97K-Brenham Crouch

12. 45K-Kyler Johnson

13. 40-Colton Hardy

14. 86-Brent Crews

15. 51-RJ Johnson

Lineup D-Main 2 (15 Laps)

1. 9-Mitchell Davis

2. 7M-Brody Roa

3. 21-Daryn Pittman

4. 15E-Kinzer Edwards

5. 47-Zach Daum

6. 47X-Danny Stratton

7. 2W-Tony Bruce Jr

8. 19F-Frank Flud

9. 80-Josh Hawkins

10. 29S-Hank Davis

11. 71G-Damion Gardner

12. 17-Tanner Berryhill

13. 11X-Donovan Peterson

14. 07W-Mitchel Moles

15. 7T-TJ Smith

C-Features

Top 5 advance to the corresponding B-Feature

Lineup C-Main (15 Laps)

1. 40M-Chase McDermand

2. 55X-Alex Bowman

3. 7U-Kyle Jones

4. 22T-Don Droud Jr

5. 55D-Nick Drake

6. 68-Ronnie Gardner

7. 5-Chase Briscoe

8. 45X-Roger Crockett

9. 1S-Spencer Bayston

10. 83-Dominic Gorden

11. 75B-Ryan Newman

12. 22M-Carson Kvapil

13. 19K-Riley Kreisel

14. 51B-Joe B Miller

15. 25V-Billy VanInwegen Jr

Lineup C-Main 2 (15 Laps)

1. 39B-Emerson Axsom

2. 47Z-Corey Day

3. 19M-Ethan Mitchell

4. 32T-Trey Marcham

5. 9T-Tim McCreadie

6. 68W-Shane Cottle

7. M1-Colby Stubblefield

8. 11A-Andrew Felker

9. 8-Alex Sewell

10. 73H-Hunter Schuerenberg

11. 25B-Steve Buckwalter

12. 21S-Karter Sarff

13. 77X-Wayne Johnson

14. 81G-Anton Hernandez

15. 19B-Alex Bright

B-Features

Top 7 advance to the A-Feature

Lineup B-Main (20 Laps)

1. 97W-Zeb Wise

2. 87-Chase Johnson

3. 89-Chris Windom

4. 29-Tim Buckwalter

5. 27W-Colby Copeland

6. 72J-Sam Johnson

7. 2H-Nick Hoffman

8. 7X-Thomas Meseraull

9. 21H-Brady Bacon

10. 1R-Brad Sweet

11. 11B-Clinton Boyles

12. 32-Gary Taylor

13. 27B-Jake Bubak

14. 2D-Matt Sherrell

15. 26C-Chance Crum

Lineup B-Main 2 (20 Laps)

1. 55V-CJ Leary

2. 52-Blake Hahn

3. 01K-Bryant Wiedeman

4. 1D-David Gravel

5. 55A-Jake Swanson

6. 17W-Shane Golobic

7. 4B-Jason McDougal

8. 84-Michael Faccinto

9. 08-Cannon McIntosh

10. 71K-Kaylee Bryson

11. 81X-Dillon Welch

12. 19A-Chase Randall

13. 19S-Kasey Kahne

14. 5G-Gavan Boschele

15. 8J-Jonathan Beason

A-Feature:

#DoItForGrady Pole Shuffle

Lineup Pole Shuffle (4 Laps)

1. 2J-Justin Grant

2. 71W-Christopher Bell

3. 98-Tanner Carrick

4. 97-Rico Abreu

5. 67-Michael Kofoid

6. 5T-Kevin Thomas Jr

7. 19T-Tanner Thorson

8. 47S-Ricky Stenhouse Jr

9. 01-Kyle Larson

10. 7C-Tyler Courtney