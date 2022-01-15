2022 Chili Bowl Nationals Feature Lineups

Q-Features
Top 6 advance to the corresponding P-Feature
Lineup Q Feature #1 (10 Laps)
1. 33-Jackie Burke
2. 73X-Colby Johnson
3. 21P-Daylin Perreira
4. 10T-Brandon Thomas
5. 2C-JR Ewing
6. P1-Paul White
7. 26-Kevin Rudeen
8. 7W-Brendon Wiseley
9. 79M-Cruz Pedregon
10. 50K-Patrick Kop
11. 16-Santino Ferrucci
Lineup Q Feature #2 (10 Laps)
1. 17M-Jeremy Hill
2. 99K-Robert Carson
3. 53-Brett Wilson
4. 15W-Danny Burke
5. 1EM-Tanner Ridge
6. 87C-Austin Garrett
7. 5B-Bobby Brewer
8. 00J-Jamie Speers
9. 87W-Ryan Bernal
10. 20W-Shawn Wicker
P-Features
Top 6 advance to the corresponding O-Feature
Lineup P Feature #1 (10 Laps)
1. 17J-Frank Beck
2. 29K-Brian Harvey
3. 17R-Chris Crowder
4. 7Z-Wes Benson
5. 72X-Chris Tarrant
6. 3T-Taylor Peterson
7. 2MD-Gray Leadbetter
8. 16X-Dave Axton
9. 84J-Jesse Shapel
10. 71J-Jeff Wheeler
Lineup P Feature #2 (10 Laps)
1. 18C-Ryan Moser
2. 14E-Dillon Osborne
3. 17K-Michael Koontz
4. 101-Chuck McGillivray
5. 21D-Justin Dickerson
6. 7E-Jarrad Warhurst
7. 117-Ray Seeman
8. 715-Robert Bell
9. 73B-Robby Josett
10. 0-Johnny Murdock
O-Features
Top 6 advance to the corresponding N-Feature
Lineup O Feature #1 (10 Laps)
1. 47D-Conor Daly
2. 93-Kyle Bellm
3. 47K-Kevin Brewer
4. 17H-Harli White
5. 22J-Taylor Kuehl
6. 71H-Bob Schaeffer
7. 7JR-JD Black
8. 55K-Todd Kluever
9. 7DK-Darren Kauffman
10. 1F-Ryan Thomas
Lineup O Feature #2 (10 Laps)
1. 14S-Presley Truedson
2. 0K-Don O’Keefe Jr
3. 45J-Shon Deskins
4. 11H-Jori Hughes
5. 50S-Rocky Silva
6. 2A-Rickie Gaunt
7. 7K-Kolton Gariss
8. 4F-Chad Frewaldt
9. 3W-Brandon Waelti
10. 56M-Garrett Thomas
N-Features
Top 6 advance to the corresponding M-Feature
Lineup N Feature #1 (10 Laps)
1. 57A-Jack Routson
2. 91-Jeff Stasa
3. 121-Steve Glover
4. 0G-Glenn Styres
5. 34C-Cameron Willhite
6. 10J-Lane Goodman
7. 98B-Joe Boyles
8. 7J-Shawn Jackson
9. 1-Sammy Swindell
10. 11M-Jeff Schindler
Lineup N Feature #2 (10 Laps)
1. 46-Kenney Johnson
2. 7NZ-Travis Buckley
3. 17D-Raymond Panella
4. 21K-Caleb Saiz
5. 84S-Shaun Shapel
6. 27K-Tucker Klaasmeyer
7. 63H-Larry Petersen
8. 79-Ryan Hall
9. 46X-Jacob Perry
10. 4J-Josh Hodge
M-Features
Top 6 advance to the corresponding L-Feature
Lineup M Feature #1 (10 Laps)
1. 8B-Colby Deming
2. 17E-Blake Edwards
3. 2R-Adyn Schmidt
4. 91X-Danny Wood
5. 21B-Travis Braden
6. 3C-Bryon Walters
7. 69-Cody Hays
8. 15K-Evan Garvy
9. 9M-Ricky Montgomery
10. 5X-Kevin Douglas
Lineup M Feature #2 (10 Laps)
1. 6X-Jesse Denome
2. 35L-Carson McCarl
3. 44L-Ryan Leavitt
4. 72W-Tye Wilke
5. 17C-Devin Camfield
6. 88W-Dustin Weland
7. 51J-AJ Hernandez
8. 19Z-Hayden Reinbold
9. 15C-Carter Chevalier
10. 3L-Jesse Little
L-Features
Top 6 advance to the corresponding K-Feature
Lineup L Feature #1 (10 Laps)
1. 1H-Brad Wyatt
2. 23B-Brian Bell
3. 28Q-Sean Quinn
4. 75-Mario Clouser
5. 251-Johnny Brown Jr
6. 97R-Ryan Ellis
7. 31S-Ray Seach
8. 86C-David Camfield Sr
9. 22C-Charlie Crumpton
10. 4G-Paxton Gregory
Lineup L Feature #2 (10 Laps)
1. 1X-Anthony Esberg
2. 6C-Collin Rinehart
3. 8L-Colin Deming
4. 8X-Thomas Esberg
5. 7TX-Anthony Pope
6. 75T-Tyler Ross
7. 78M-Merle Scherb
8. 4K-Kayla Roell
9. 77S-Travis Berryhill
10. 4S-AJ Gilbert
K-Features
Top 6 advance to the corresponding J-Feature
Lineup K Feature #1 (10 Laps)
1. 12-Corbin Gurley
2. 15X-Carson Garrett
3. 88S-Scott Orr
4. 15Z-Jeff Zelinski
5. 06-Rylan Gray
6. 2-Ronny Howard
7. 79K-Larry Webster
8. 8S-Kala Keliinoi
9. 20C-CJ Sarna
10. 2T-Tanner Allen
Lineup K Feature #2 (10 Laps)
1. 44D-Ty Hulsey
2. 08B-Austin Barnhill
3. 71A-Ayrton Olsen
4. 35R-Tyler Robbins
5. 11K-David Gasper
6. 73-Dylan Ito
7. 3F-Tim Barber
8. 15G-Dennie Gieber
9. 56X-Mark Chisholm
10. 14J-Jody Rosenboom
Kevin Studley J-Features
Top 6 advance to the corresponding I-Feature.
Lineup J Feature #1 (10 Laps)
1. 20-Tadd Holliman
2. 4Z-Nate Barger
3. 91K-Kevin Bayer
4. 77J-John Klabunde
5. 4X-Carson Sousa
6. 95-Chris Andrews
7. 74-Drew Rader
8. 8M-Kade Morton
9. 79S-Landon Simon
10. 3-Roy Larkin
Lineup J Feature #2 (10 Laps)
1. 1P-Terry Nichols
2. 8AJ-AJ Johnson
3. 44R-Branigan Roark
4. 47M-Jake Hagopian
5. 75A-Bryan Stanfill
6. 51Z-Zach Boden
7. 7D-Michelle Decker
8. 7F-Roy Entze II
9. 31X-Carson Hocevar
10. 71-Steven Snyder Jr
I-Features
Top 6 advance to the corresponding H-Feature
Lineup I Feature #1 (10 Laps)
1. 31B-Kyle Beilman
2. 75X-Alex Vande Voort
3. 86X-Joshua Hodges
4. 22L-Lucas Scherb
5. 11T-Tyler Baran
6. 3G-Kyle Cummins
7. 60-Cody Gardner
8. 5H-Casey Hicks
9. 11C-Mike Woodruff
10. 68B-Jason Martin
Lineup I Feature #2 (10 Laps)
1. 11G-Mike Goodman
2. 10C-Dalton Camfield
3. 42K-Kevin Battefeld
4. 5C-Chase Howard
5. 91A-Chris Andrews
6. 68C-Jimmy Gardner
7. 53R-Sean Robbins
8. 74D-Xavier Doney
9. 17L-Cody Trammell
10. 2ND-Jeb Sessums
H-Features
Top 6 advance to the corresponding G-Feature
Lineup H Feature #1 (10 Laps)
1. 45H-Logan Calderwood
2. 4A-Dillon Silverman
3. 38-Jake Andreotti
4. 75U-Brooke Tatnell
5. 1K-Brayton Lynch
6. 2B-Brett Becker
7. 44C-Tristan Lee
8. 5F-Danny Frye III
9. 1N-Ryan Padgett
10. 68S-Corby Scherb
Lineup H Feature #2 (10 Laps)
1. 87F-Johnny Kent
2. 20H-Noah Harris
3. 0W-Kevin Woody Jr
4. 67K-Jonathan Shafer
5. 10-Kort Morgan
6. 23S-Kyle Simon
7. 2S-Travis Scott
8. 18N-Alex Nalon
9. 22G-Troy Morris III
10. 21M-Michelle Parson
G-Features
Top 5 advance to the corresponding F-Feature
Lineup G Feature #1 (10 Laps)
1. 75J-Jett Hays
2. 71E-Mariah Ede
3. 2X-Michael Magic
4. 77W-Joey Wirth
5. 7MF-Chance Morton
6. 0Z-Landon Crawley
7. 8G-Austin Shores
8. 4-Taylor Ferns
9. 44-Eric Wilkins
10. 22B-Troy Betts
Lineup G Feature #2 (10 Laps)
1. 14-Dylan Postier
2. 60M-Earl McDoulett Jr
3. 21E-Emilio Hoover
4. 16C-David Camfield Jr
5. 71T-Zac Taylor
6. 51R-Ricky Thornton Jr
7. 14M-Dylan Bloomfield
8. 18L-Logan Scherb
9. 7-Shannon McQueen
10. 4R-Nick Barger
F-Features
Top 5 advance to the corresponding E-Feature
Lineup F Feature #1 (15 Laps)
1. 39-Logan Seavey
2. 2G-JJ Yeley
3. 11J-Justin Melton
4. 50-Daniel Adler
5. 92-Derek Hagar
6. 14J-Jody Rosenboom
7. 5K-Ben Worth
8. 4C-Cody Jessop
9. 22X-Steven Shebester
10. 21G-Casey Tillman
11. 31M-David Budres
12. 20G-Noah Gass
13. 9E-Chase Elliott
14. 42-Garth Kasiner
15. 41X-Howard Moore
Lineup F Feature #2 (15 Laps)
1. 9C-Colten Cottle
2. 17B-Ryan Bickett
3. 17Z-Zac Moody
4. 85T-Ryan Timms
5. 22W-Curtis Jones
6. 08M-Jace McIntosh
7. 14X-Chad Boespflug
8. 116-Scott Evans
9. 99-Anthony Macri
10. 97A-Will Armitage
11. 12M-Jeff Champagne
12. 0T-Alex Schriever
13. 6K-Michael (Mike) Snider
14. 91T-Tyler Thomas
15. 54-Matt Westfall
E-Features
Top 5 advance to the corresponding D-Feature
Lineup E-Main (15 Laps)
1. 1UK-Tom Harris
2. 85-Jerry Coons Jr
3. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr
4. 4M-Brody Fuson
5. 19-Parker Price Miller
6. 44X-Wesley Smith
7. 7MR-Jadon Rogers
8. 96-Cody Brewer
9. 2E-Whit Gastineau
10. 8K-Jake Neal
11. 4T-Trey Gropp
12. 57B-Daniel Robinson
13. 31K-Cole Bodine
14. 2U-Slater Helt
15. 6A-AJ Bender
Lineup E-Main 2 (15 Laps)
1. 77-Stevie Sussex III
2. 1G-Justin Peck
3. 32W-Casey Shuman
4. 28K-Kory Schudy
5. 3N-Jake Neuman
6. 57-Maria Cofer
7. 4D-Robert Dalby
8. 7R-AJ Hopkins
9. 61J-Jacob Denney
10. 57W-Kaidon Brown
11. 14U-Austin Torgerson
12. 3B-Zach Blurton
13. 12X-Steven Snawder
14. 5LK-Jordan Kinser
15. 8W-Kaleb Montgomery
D-Features
Top 5 advance to the corresponding C-Feature
Lineup D-Main (15 Laps)
1. 28-Ace McCarthy
2. 97X-Jesse Love
3. 15-Donny Schatz
4. 71R-Frankie Guerrini
5. 21T-Tommy Kunsman
6. 26E-Cory Eliason
7. 22-Sean McClelland
8. 27-Briggs Danner
9. 15D-Andrew Deal
10. 25K-Taylor Reimer
11. 97K-Brenham Crouch
12. 45K-Kyler Johnson
13. 40-Colton Hardy
14. 86-Brent Crews
15. 51-RJ Johnson
Lineup D-Main 2 (15 Laps)
1. 9-Mitchell Davis
2. 7M-Brody Roa
3. 21-Daryn Pittman
4. 15E-Kinzer Edwards
5. 47-Zach Daum
6. 47X-Danny Stratton
7. 2W-Tony Bruce Jr
8. 19F-Frank Flud
9. 80-Josh Hawkins
10. 29S-Hank Davis
11. 71G-Damion Gardner
12. 17-Tanner Berryhill
13. 11X-Donovan Peterson
14. 07W-Mitchel Moles
15. 7T-TJ Smith
C-Features
Top 5 advance to the corresponding B-Feature
Lineup C-Main (15 Laps)
1. 40M-Chase McDermand
2. 55X-Alex Bowman
3. 7U-Kyle Jones
4. 22T-Don Droud Jr
5. 55D-Nick Drake
6. 68-Ronnie Gardner
7. 5-Chase Briscoe
8. 45X-Roger Crockett
9. 1S-Spencer Bayston
10. 83-Dominic Gorden
11. 75B-Ryan Newman
12. 22M-Carson Kvapil
13. 19K-Riley Kreisel
14. 51B-Joe B Miller
15. 25V-Billy VanInwegen Jr
Lineup C-Main 2 (15 Laps)
1. 39B-Emerson Axsom
2. 47Z-Corey Day
3. 19M-Ethan Mitchell
4. 32T-Trey Marcham
5. 9T-Tim McCreadie
6. 68W-Shane Cottle
7. M1-Colby Stubblefield
8. 11A-Andrew Felker
9. 8-Alex Sewell
10. 73H-Hunter Schuerenberg
11. 25B-Steve Buckwalter
12. 21S-Karter Sarff
13. 77X-Wayne Johnson
14. 81G-Anton Hernandez
15. 19B-Alex Bright
B-Features
Top 7 advance to the A-Feature
Lineup B-Main (20 Laps)
1. 97W-Zeb Wise
2. 87-Chase Johnson
3. 89-Chris Windom
4. 29-Tim Buckwalter
5. 27W-Colby Copeland
6. 72J-Sam Johnson
7. 2H-Nick Hoffman
8. 7X-Thomas Meseraull
9. 21H-Brady Bacon
10. 1R-Brad Sweet
11. 11B-Clinton Boyles
12. 32-Gary Taylor
13. 27B-Jake Bubak
14. 2D-Matt Sherrell
15. 26C-Chance Crum
Lineup B-Main 2 (20 Laps)
1. 55V-CJ Leary
2. 52-Blake Hahn
3. 01K-Bryant Wiedeman
4. 1D-David Gravel
5. 55A-Jake Swanson
6. 17W-Shane Golobic
7. 4B-Jason McDougal
8. 84-Michael Faccinto
9. 08-Cannon McIntosh
10. 71K-Kaylee Bryson
11. 81X-Dillon Welch
12. 19A-Chase Randall
13. 19S-Kasey Kahne
14. 5G-Gavan Boschele
15. 8J-Jonathan Beason
A-Feature:
#DoItForGrady Pole Shuffle
Lineup Pole Shuffle (4 Laps)
1. 2J-Justin Grant
2. 71W-Christopher Bell
3. 98-Tanner Carrick
4. 97-Rico Abreu
5. 67-Michael Kofoid
6. 5T-Kevin Thomas Jr
7. 19T-Tanner Thorson
8. 47S-Ricky Stenhouse Jr
9. 01-Kyle Larson
10. 7C-Tyler Courtney