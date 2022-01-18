SLC Promotions Releases 2022 Silver Dollar Speedway Schedule

From SLC Promotions

CHICO, CA (January 17, 2022) — The newly formed SLC Promotions is excited to release the 2022 racing schedule at the famed quarter-mile clay oval Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico, CA. “We thought long and hard about what we wanted to accomplish in our first year of managing the Silver Dollar Speedway,” said Brad Sweet. “We feel that this schedule is a good first step in offering the racers and fans an entertaining season of diverse racing.”

An important part of the longevity of this Speedway has been its extensive history of former track champions. Unfortunately, the last two abbreviated seasons left us without track champions. This year we are pleased to announce that there will a Sprint Car, B Modifieds and Hobby Stock champion for 2022. Details about this new development will be released later.

The schedule features 19 nights of highly anticipated racing. The season kicks off with a familiar race but with a new name attached to the front of it. During the offseason long time track promoter, John Padjen, passed away. In honor of his commitment to the Silver Dollar Speedway, a career that spanned over four decades, this year’s Silver Cup Race of Champions will be renamed as the John Padjen Classic Silver Cup. This race takes place on March 4th & 5th and will feature winged 360 sprints and Dwarf Cars for both nights.

The schedule then shifts to the first of two separate weekends of Monster Truck events. On April 8th and 9th, the Malicious Monster Truck Tour will invade Chico. This same tour will come back around on October 14th and 15th.

On April 29th, another familiar race will add a new name as the Bill Brownell Memorial will now be called the Bill Brownell & Tommy Herseth Classic. Seven-time track champion Shane Scott requested the name change in honor of two people he thinks had a major impact at Silver Dollar Speedway.

“We’ve done a great job remembering Bill, but I think with the recent passing of Tommy Herseth, that he too should be remembered for not only his driving, but also his knowledge of track history at Silver Dollar Speedway,” said Scott. The race will feature 410-winged sprint cars, hobby stocks and B mods. The following night the track is excited to welcome back the David Tarter Memorial in conjunction with the KWS/NARC series. ‘The Tarter race has turned into one of our marque events,” said track announcer Troy Hennig. “It is a great community event with a lot of local support.”

On June 3rd the Summer Nationals gets things kicked off with winged 360 sprints, hobby stocks and B mods. The following night, we welcome the first of two visits by the popular Sprint Car Challenge Tour (SCCT) in conjunction with the Tyler Wolf Memorial. “It is important to me that we continue to recognize our fallen racing heroes like Tarter, Wolf and Stephen Allard,” said Hennig. It also marks the first of two visits by the BCRA Lightning Sprints.

The Road to Dirt Cup starts at the Silver Dollar Speedway on June 17th. It will feature the second and final KWS/NARC sanctioned event at Chico for 2022. Adding to the show will be the B mods and hobby stocks.

The biggest stand-alone show returns on July 4th as the speedway plays host to a three-division night of racing featuring the winged 360 sprints, B mods and Hobby Stocks in conjunction with the post-race gigantic aerial fireworks show.

The regular season wraps up on August 26th with Back-to-School Night (Kids Bike Night). We will host four racing divisions and bring back the popular Kids Bike Night Races on the front stretch. Once again, the trademark event at Chico will be the Gold Cup Race of Champions. This year, the fastest four nights of racing is going back to its roots. “As a kid growing up, there was nothing more I looked forward to than seeing the World of Outlaws racing at the Gold Cup,” said Sweet. The Gold Cup is scheduled September 7th – 10th and we will release important details in the weeks to follow.

On September 7th the Gold Cup will kick off Wednesday night with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour (SCCT) and the Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour. Only the top 32 in points will be invited from the SCCT series while only the top 20 in points will be invited from the Hunt Series.

The circle track finale will take place on September 30th & October 1st with the annual running of the Fall National in Tribute to Stephen Allard.

More information can be found at www.silverdollarspeedway.com

Silver Dollar Speedway 2022 Schedule (Updated 1//17/2022)

Feb 20th Play Day

March 4 John Padjen Classic Silver Cup 360 Sprints / Dwarf Cars

March 5 John Padjen Classic Silver Cup 360 Sprints / Dwarf Cars

April 8 Monster Trucks

April 9 Monster Trucks

April 29 Brownell & Herseth Classic 410 Sprints, Hobby Stocks, B Mods

April 30 David Tarter Memorial KWS/NARC , B Mods

June 3 Summer Nationals 360 sprints, Hobby Stocks, B Mods

June 4 Tyler Wolf Memorial SCCT 360 sprints / Lightning Sprints

June 17 KWS/NARC Road to the Dirt Cup KWS 410 Sprints B Mods, Hobby Stocks

July 4 Fireworks Show with 360 sprints, B Mods, Hobby Stocks

August 26 Back to School (Kids Bike Night) 360 sprints, B Mods, Hobby Stocks, Lightning Sprints

Sept 7 Gold Cup Night 1 SCCT (top 32) and Joe Hunt Wingless (20)

Sept 8 Gold Cup WoO

Sept 9 Gold Cup WoO

Sept 10 Gold Cup WoO

Sept 30 Fall Nationals (Tribute to Stephen Allard)

Oct 1 Fall Nationals (Tribute to Stephen Allard)

Oct 14 Monster Trucks

Oct 15 Monster Trucks