ASCS CAS Non-Wing Sprint Cars Kicking Off 2022 Season This Weekend

From Bryan Hulbert

CASA GRANDE, AZ (February 7, 2022) – Under the ASCS banner for the first time, the Central Arizona Speedway Non-Wing Sprint Cars will kick off their 2022 season with the Steffey Shootout this Friday, February 11, and Saturday, February 12. The two-night affair will be preceded by practice on Thursday, February 10, from 6:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. (MT).

Both nights include A-Class, Restricted, and Outlaw Micros, as well as the Arizona Senior Sprints.

Friday’s ASCS CAS Non-Wing A-Feature is $1,500 to win, $225 to start with Saturday, upping the winner’s take to $3,000. Like all Non-Wing tours in ASCS competition, they have their own rules and procedures. Those can be found at https://www.ascsracing.com/series-info/rules.aspx.

Seeing 11 events in 2021, two drivers found their way to victory lane at Central Arizona Speedway, with R.J. Johnson doing it nine times over Charles Davis, Jr., who landed a pair of wins. In overall ASCS competition, Johnson has 30 wins across four ASCS Regional Tours (Canyon, CAS, Desert, and Southwest). Davis, at 35, has done so across three tours (Canyon, CAS, and Desert).

Tickets per night are $20 for adults and free for Kids 11 and under. Pits are $35 with Kids six and under free. Grandstands open daily at 4:00 P.M. Pits open at 3:00 P.M. (MT). Central Arizona Speedway is located at 512 Eleven Mile Corner in Casa Grande, Ariz. For more information and directions, call (520) 709-0718 or log onto http://www.centralarizonaspeedway.com.

The 2022 season will mark the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

National Tour events are streamed live on http://www.floracing.com, with Regional Tour events on http://www.racindirt.com.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).