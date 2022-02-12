Automobile Accident Claims Legendary Driver/Personality Kevin Olson

(February 12, 2022) – Legendary midget car driver Kevin Olson died following a highway accident on Friday evening in Wisconsin. Olson was 70 years of age.

Olson was a two-time USAC National Midget Car Champion, five-time champion with the Badger Midget Auto Racing Association, and a was an inductee of the National Midget Auto Racing and USAC Halls of Fame. Olson also wrote columns for Sprint Car & Midget Racing Magazine and wrote a book with Lew Boyd titled “Cages are for Monkeys.

While Olson was accomplished on the track, his unique sense of humor and personality away from it was as well know as his driving exploits. Often joking about his light bulb repair business, humorous letters to National Speed Sport News, and other exploits were legendary.

Olson’s companion Nancy is still in critical condition after the accident.

Funeral arrangements for Olson will be announced at a later date.