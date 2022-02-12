T.J.’s Takeaways from Friday’s World of Outlaws event at Volusia

The three-car race for the lead in the closing states of the main event on Friday was one that will be discussed for years to go. Sheldon Haudenschild, David Gravel, and Brad Sweet put on a show racing three wide at times through slower traffic for the lead. Theoretically any of them could have won. Add in that Haudenschild thought he had seen the white and checkered flag earlier in the race and still was able to win along with David Gravel’s missing shock on the front of his car, and it was amazing two of the three were still on the podium at the end of the event.

Throw in Carson Macedo charging from 16th starting position to fourth, James McFadden 6th from 18th, and Thursday winner Donny Schatz running from 12th to finish seventh on top of the great race for the lead and this feature had action top to bottom.

This group of drivers following the World of Outlaws tour this season combined with the guest stars that will be dropping in and out throughout the year should provided highly entertaining racing throughout the year. I was discussing with another industry member that Volusia’s feature would be tough to match over the next 89 races, but they felt with this group we may see a race relatively soon that could top it. After thinking about it, I must agree that the potential is there for more races like we witnessed on Friday.