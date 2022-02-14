All Stars in Action at East Bay February 14-15

From Tyler Altmeyer

TAMPA, Fla. (February 13, 2022) – The Classic Ink USA Screenprinting and Embroidery Southern Swing presented by Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts will finally have its time to shine, as action is set to finally commence with a doubleheader at East Bay Raceway Park in Tampa, Florida, on Monday and Tuesday, February 14-15.

Kicking off the winged sprint car segment of East Bay’s annual Winternationals, the FloRacing All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will battle in a pair of complete programs with each winner earning a $6,000 payday.

Mother Nature has been a burden for the All Stars with poor weather resulting in the loss of All Star Southern Swing events at Senoia Raceway and Volusia Speedway Park. Those events will not be rescheduled.

East Bay Raceway Park hot laps are scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. Monday and Tuesday with Dixie Vodka qualifying shortly thereafter. For more information, such as ticket pricing and availability, please visit East Bay Raceway Park online at www.ebrp.co.

Once action in Florida is complete, the FloRacing All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will take a seven-week hiatus before resuming the 2022 season with a doubleheader at Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio, on Friday and Saturday, April 8-9. The Core and Main Spring Nationals, awarding $6,000 each night, will officially launch the All Star points championship.