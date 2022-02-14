Courtney Starts All Star Season in Victory Lane at East Bay

TAMPA, FL (February 14, 2022) — Tyler Courtney picked up where he left off last season with the Floracing All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 winning the first feature event of the 2022 season Monday at East Bay Raceway Park. Courtney took the lead from Kerry Madsen just past the halfway point and drove away from the field for the victory. Madsen had a race long duel with Giovanni Scelzi for second with Madsen getting the spot on the final lap. Brent Marks and Justin Peck rounded out the top five.

Floracing All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1

East Bay Raceway Park

Tampa, Florida

Monday, February 14, 2022

Dixie Vodka Qualifying

1. 55-Alex Bowman, 12.932[27]

2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 13.018[40]

3. 48-Danny Dietrich, 13.057[4]

4. 18-Giovanni Scelzi, 13.076[6]

5. 10X-Ryan Smith, 13.088[24]

6. 26-Cory Eliason, 13.102[5]

7. 11-Parker Price Miller, 13.140[14]

8. 19-Brent Marks, 13.227[19]

9. 11M-Kerry Madsen, 13.249[33]

10. 13-Justin Peck, 13.264[32]

11. 47X-Dylan Westbrook, 13.304[11]

12. 8-Aaron Reutzel, 13.381[39]

13. 19X-Chris Windom, 13.441[34]

14. 19AZ-Tanner Thorson, 13.453[20]

15. 28M-Connor Morrell, 13.453[22]

16. 6-Dustin Gates, 13.476[7]

17. 28F-Davie Franek, 13.481[23]

18. 2C-Wayne Johnson, 13.500[25]

19. 47-Eric Riggins Jr, 13.518[28]

20. 39M-Anthony Macri, 13.529[35]

21. 40-George Hobaugh Jr, 13.557[8]

22. 9K-Kevin Thomas Jr, 13.580[21]

23. 23B-Brian Bell, 13.585[17]

24. 28-Tim Shaffer, 13.599[13]

25. 1-Jamie Myers, 13.680[18]

26. 10-Paulie Colagiovanni, 13.692[37]

27. 24-Terry McCarl, 13.727[36]

28. 20B-Cody Bova, 13.761[3]

29. 11MM-Brendan Mullen, 13.797[26]

30. 97W-Greg Wilson, 13.811[38]

31. 7B-Ben Brown, 13.819[1]

32. 66-Danny Smith, 13.820[30]

33. 25-Chris Myers, 13.826[29]

34. 2-Ricky Peterson, 13.853[9]

35. 97G-Alan Gilbertson, 13.966[15]

36. 97-Scotty Milan, 14.035[2]

37. 5M-Max Stambaugh, 14.036[31]

38. 44-Chris Martin, 14.138[

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[1]

2. 26-Cory Eliason[2]

3. 48-Danny Dietrich[4]

4. 6-Dustin Gates[3]

5. 20B-Cody Bova[6]

6. 2-Ricky Peterson[8]

7. 40-George Hobaugh Jr[5]

8. 7B-Ben Brown[7]

9. 97-Scotty Milan[9]

10. 44-Chris Martin[10]

CSI Shocks Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 19-Brent Marks[1]

2. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[2]

3. 19AZ-Tanner Thorson[3]

4. 28-Tim Shaffer[6]

5. 11-Parker Price Miller[4]

6. 1-Jamie Myers[7]

7. 23B-Brian Bell[5]

8. 97G-Alan Gilbertson[8]

9. 197-Ryan Harrison[9]

10. 121-Steve Glover[10]

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 10X-Ryan Smith[1]

2. 55-Alex Bowman[4]

3. 28M-Connor Morrell[2]

4. 47-Eric Riggins Jr[6]

5. 28F-Davie Franek[3]

6. 2C-Wayne Johnson[5]

7. 9K-Kevin Thomas Jr[7]

8. 66-Danny Smith[9]

9. 25-Chris Myers[10]

10. 11MM-Brendan Mullen[8]

Mobil 1 Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 11M-Kerry Madsen[1]

2. 13-Justin Peck[2]

3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[4]

4. 39M-Anthony Macri[6]

5. 10-Paulie Colagiovanni[7]

6. 24-Terry McCarl[8]

7. 97W-Greg Wilson[9]

8. 8-Aaron Reutzel[3]

9. 5M-Max Stambaugh[10]

DNS: 19X-Chris Windom

Elliotts Custom Trailers and Carts Dash (4 Laps)

1. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[2]

2. 11M-Kerry Madsen[1]

3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[6]

4. 11-Parker Price Miller[4]

5. 55-Alex Bowman[3]

6. 10X-Ryan Smith[8]

7. 48-Danny Dietrich[7]

8. 19-Brent Marks[5]

Classic Ink USA B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 2C-Wayne Johnson[3]

2. 24-Terry McCarl[5]

3. 9K-Kevin Thomas Jr[8]

4. 1-Jamie Myers[4]

5. 97W-Greg Wilson[10]

6. 5M-Max Stambaugh[16]

7. 66-Danny Smith[12]

8. 23B-Brian Bell[9]

9. 40-George Hobaugh Jr[7]

10. 7B-Ben Brown[11]

11. 25-Chris Myers[14]

12. 97G-Alan Gilbertson[13]

13. 97-Scotty Milan[15]

14. 11MM-Brendan Mullen[18]

15. 44-Chris Martin[19]

16. 197-Ryan Harrison[17]

17. 121-Steve Glover[20]

18. 2-Ricky Peterson[6]

19. 19X-Chris Windom[2]

DNS: 8-Aaron Reutzel

FloRacing A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[3]

2. 11M-Kerry Madsen[2]

3. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[1]

4. 19-Brent Marks[8]

5. 13-Justin Peck[10]

6. 10X-Ryan Smith[6]

7. 28-Tim Shaffer[17]

8. 11-Parker Price Miller[4]

9. 19AZ-Tanner Thorson[12]

10. 24-Terry McCarl[22]

11. 48-Danny Dietrich[7]

12. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[11]

13. 55-Alex Bowman[5]

14. 9K-Kevin Thomas Jr[23]

15. 28M-Connor Morrell[13]

16. 6-Dustin Gates[14]

17. 1-Jamie Myers[24]

18. 10-Paulie Colagiovanni[19]

19. 20B-Cody Bova[20]

20. 39M-Anthony Macri[16]

21. 26-Cory Eliason[9]

22. 47-Eric Riggins Jr[15]

23. 2C-Wayne Johnson[21]

24. 28F-Davie Franek[18]