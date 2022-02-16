Eliason Bounces Back for Victory at East Bay

From Tyler Altmeyer

TAMPA, FL (February 15, 2022) – In just his second try this season, Rudeen Racing’s Cory Eliason is a FloRacing All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 main event winner, scoring the Jean Lynch Classic triumph at East Bay Raceway Park in Tampa, Florida, on Tuesday, February 15. Eliason led every circuit of the 30-lap program, chased to the line by Dylan Westbrook, Monday night winner Tyler Courtney, Parker Price Miller, and Anthony Macri.

The Classic Ink USA Screenprinting and Embroidery Southern Swing presented by Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts victory, earning the Visalia, California, native a $6,000 payday, may have been convincing on paper, but the challenges were far from unnoticed, as the current All Star championship contender was forced to take evasive action on lap 15, making hard contact with a slower car while trying to put the driver one lap down. Luckily for Eliason, the Rudeen Racing/Hager Realty Service/Rayce Rudeen Foundation/No. 26 sprint car drove on unscathed.

Despite the aforementioned hiccup with the lapper, and a few early race cautions interrupting his momentum, the last half of the 30-lapper went relatively smooth for Eliason, eventually escaping to a 2.6-second lead by the time the final checkers flew.

The win bumps Eliason’s career total to nine with the traveling All Stars.

“This is a little bit of redemption, for sure. Hats off to my entire team. Last year was a tough year, but we’re starting things off right this year,” Cory Eliason said, who finished second in the 2021 All Star Circuit of Champions driver standings. “I love coming to Florida…I love Volusia and I love East Bay. I wish we actually got to come here more often, but we’ll take what we can when we come here.”

Floracing All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1

East Bay Raceway Park

Tampa, Florida

Tuesday, February 15, 2022

Dixie Vodka Qualifying

