Mark Smith Wins USCS Feature at Southern Raceway

MILTON, FL (February 25, 2022) — Mark Smith from Sunbury, Pennsylvania raced from his K&N Filters Pole Position starting position into the USCS Victory Lane to record his 39th career USCS main event win on Friday night at Southern Raceway in Milton, Florida. The victory was Smith’s second USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour win of the 2022 season after Nationals finale at Hendry County Motorsports Park, Clewiston, Florida on Saturday, February 5th.

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma sprint car racer Wayne Johnson chased Mark Smith under the checkers and across the finish line after 25 Laps in the runner-up spot. Ankeny, Iowa’s Chris Martin had a career-best USCS finish in third place. He was followed by defending USCS National Champion Danny Smith from Chillicothe, Ohio in fourth place and past All Star Circuit of Champions titleist, Greg Wilson from Benton Ridge, Ohio completed the top five drivers in the main event.

In qualifying heat race action, Mark Smith starting an evening sweep of the event by winning the Engler Machine and Tool First Heat. Young gun Connor Morrell from Englewood, Florida collected the win in the JJ Supply of NC Heat Two. Sprint Car Hall of Famer, Danny Smith won the third and final Hero Graphics qualifying heat.

Mark Smith went on capture the K&N Filters Pole Position for the main event by winning the USCS Hoosier Speed Dash for the top six cars in passing points from the heat races. Ohio’s Cody Bova garnered the Wilwood Disc Brakes Hard Charger Award by passing eight cars during the feature.

Friday, February 25, 2022