Ricky Lewis Sprints to First Victory at Bakersfield

From Lance Jennings

BAKERSFIELD, CA (March 12, 2022) — Starting sixth, Ricky Lewis (Oxnard, CA) dodged several early tangles and led all 30 laps to score the $1,500 victory at Bakersfield Speedway. Piloting his #41 Physical Medical Consultant / Stensland Racing DRC, Lewis shook free from challengers Jacob Tuttle and Troy Rutherford to claim the first USAC West Coast 360 Sprint Car win of his career. Tuttle, Brody Fuson, Rutherford, and Hannah Mayhew rounded out the top-five drivers.

Before becoming the 56th winning driver in series history, Lewis also earned his first Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award. Ricky’s time of 13.006 bested the 20-car roster and the young driver finished third in his heat race. Ricky left Bakersfield as the new point leader heading to Ventura Raceway on May 21st.

Troy Rutherford (Ojai, CA) made his first start of the season and raced to victory in the Extreme Mufflers Heat Race #1. Driving his #11 Trench Shoring / Grimes Rock Spike, Rutherford qualified thirteenth overall and charged from eighth to place fourth in the main event. The former Ventura track champion is now ranked seventeenth in the point chase.

Trent Carter (Terra Bella, CA) topped the 10-lap Competition Suspension Incorporated Heat Race #2. Racing the family owned #13 Porterville Lock & Safe / Porterville Collision Center Maxim, Carter was eleventh quick in Woodland Auto Display time trials. The multi-time Santa Maria champion was running in the top-five in the feature, before escaping from a fire that relegated him to a twelfth place finish. Trent left Bakersfield sitting fourth in the point standings.

New Kern County record holder, Kyle Edwards (Fountain Valley, CA) won the night’s Wilwood Disc Brakes Heat Race #3. Driving the family owned #39 Safehouse Security / Van Dyne Engineering Triple X, Edwards was fifteenth fast in time trials and finished seventeenth in the main event after an early exit. The second generation driver ranks seventh in championship points.

Rookie contender Tyler Hatzikian (El Segundo, CA) earned Bakersfield’s BR Motorsports Hard Charger Award with a ninth place run from twentieth. Piloting his #27 Original Roadhouse Bar & Grill / ZARP Incorporated Triple X, Hatzikian had early mechanical issues that resulted in qualifying twentieth and finishing seventh in his heat race. Tyler heads to Ventura ranked eleventh in West Coast standings.

Making the first West Coast start, Ben Worth (Coalinga, CA) claimed the night’s Rod End Supply “Lucky 13 Award.” Driving the Josh Ford Motorsports’ #73 Sun Valley Ag Transport / Raney Racing Engines Triple X, Worth qualified eighth overall and finished thirteenth in the feature after an early exit. At press time, the 2019 USAC Western States Midget Rookie of the Year is twenty-first in the point chase.

The third point race for the USAC West Coast 360 Sprint Cars will be held on Saturday, May 21st, at Ventura Raceway (Ventura, CA). Located on the Ventura County Fairgrounds, “The Best Little Dirt Track in America” will also host the USAC Western States Midgets, IMCA Modifieds, California Lightning Sprints, Hobby Stocks, and Kids Classes.

The USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series thanks AMSOIL, BR Motorsports, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, Hoosier Racing Tires, Rod End Supply, Wilwood Disc Brakes, and Woodland Auto Display for their support.

USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: March 12, 2022 – Bakersfield Speedway – Bakersfield, California

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFICATONS: 1. Ricky Lewis, 41, Lewis-13.006; 2. Tanner Boul, 99T, Boul-13.031; 3. Logan Calderwood, 6, Calderwood-13.034; 4. Brody Fuson, 51, Van Meter-13.150; 5. Hannah Mayhew, 43, Mayhew-13.165; 6. Cody Majors, 54, Majors-13.189; 7. Jacob Tuttle, 87P, Tuttle-13.242; 8. Ben Worth, 73, Ford-13.278; 9. Brent Yarnal, 29, Yarnal-13.299; 10. Jarrett Soares, 12. Soares-13.342; 11. Trent Carter, 13, Carter-13.431; 12. Tuesday Calderwood, 4, Calderwood-13.468; 13. Troy Rutherford, 11, Rutherford-13.567; 14. Travis Buckley, 7K, Kruseman-13.629; 15. Kyle Edwards, 39, Edwards-13.918; 16. James Herrera, 5J, Herrera-13.927; 17. Matt Day, 97, Day-14.019; 18. Joey Bishop, 45, Bishop-14.256; 19. Camie Bell, 29C, Bell-16.027; 20. Tyler Hatzikian, 27, Hatzikian-NT.

EXTREME MUFFLERS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Rutherford, 2. Tuttle, 3. Lewis, 4. Soares, 5. Herrera, 6. Bell, 7. Fuson. NT.

COMPETITION SUSPENSION INC. SECOND HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Carter, 2. Worth, 3. Day, 4. Boul, 5. Buckley, 6. Mayhew, 7. Hatzikian. NT.

WILWOOD DISC BRAKES THIRD HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Edwards, 2. L.Calderwood, 3. Majors, 4. Yarnal, 5. Bishop, 6. T.Calderwood. NT.

FEATURE: (30 laps, With Starting Positions) 1. Ricky Lewis (6), 2. Jacob Tuttle (2), 3. Brody Fuson (10), 4. Troy Rutherford (8), 5. Hannah Mayhew (11), 6. Tanner Boul (5), 7. Travis Buckley (15), 8. Brent Yarnal (12), 9. Tyler Hatzikian (20), 10. Joey Bishop (18), 11. Camie Bell (19), 12. Trent Carter (7), 13. Ben Worth (1), 14. Matt Day (17), 15. James Herrera (16), 16. Logan Calderwood (4), 17. Kyle Edwards (9), 18. Cody Majors (3), 19. Jarrett Soares (13). NT

**T.Calderwood flipped on lap one of the third heat and did not start feature. Soares flipped on lap one of the feature. Herrera flipped on lap seven of the feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-30 Lewis

BR MOTORSPORTS HARD CHARGER: Tyler Hatzikian (20th to 9th)

ROD END SUPPLY LUCKY 13 AWARD: Ben Worth

NEW USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR POINTS: 1-Ricky Lewis-156, 2-Brody Fuson-136, 3-Tanner Boul-123, 4-Trent Carter-122, 5-Hannah Mayhew-113, 6-Travis Buckley-112, 7-Kyle Edwards-111, 8-Jacob Tuttle-107, 9-Brent Yarnal-96, 10-Joey Bishop-85, -Tyler Hatzikian-85.

NEW PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Travis Buckley-18, 2-Camie Bell-11, -Joey Bishop-11, -Tyler Hatzikian-11, 5-Hannah Mayhew-10, 6-Brent Yarnal-7, -Brody Fuson-7, 8-Ricky Lewis-5, 9-Chase Johnson-4, 10-Troy Rutherford-4.

NEXT USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR RACE: May 21 – Ventura Raceway – Ventura, California