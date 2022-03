ATTICA, Ohio (March 25, 2022) — The opening night for the 2022 season at Attica Raceway Park has been postponed due to inclement weather expected for Friday and Saturday. Opening night is now scheduled for Friday March 25th during Underground Utilities Night featuring the Winged 410 Sprint Cars, Winged 305 Sprint Cars, and UMP Late Models. Saturday, March 26th is a possible rain date for this event.