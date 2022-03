TUSCUMBIA, AL (March 17, 2022) — The United Sprint Car Series portion of the “Shoals Shootout” at North Alabama Speedway has been changed to a Saturday/Sunday program due to inclement weather expected on Friday. The practice session scheduled for Thursday is still on as scheduled.

Saturday’s schedule has the pit gates opening at 2:00 p.m, front gates open at 3:00, with racing starting at 6:00. Sunday the pit gates open at 11:00 A.M, front gates opening at 12:00 p.m, with racing at 2:00.