PORT ROYAL, PA (March 19, 2022) — The event scheduled for Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Port Royal Speedway was cancelled due to persistent rain in the area. Due to the Saturday night rain out the winged 410 sprint cars have been added to the program on Sunday March 20th paying $4,000 to win.

Gates open at 12:00 P.M. with racing scheduled for 3:00.