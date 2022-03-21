Bakersfield Speedway Hosts the World of Outlaws Friday

From Gary Thomas

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (March 21, 2022) — With plenty of sunshine in the forecast Bakersfield Speedway is locked and loaded to welcome the “Greatest Show on Dirt” this Friday, as the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series rolls into town.

Complimenting the Outlaws on Friday evening will be the always entertaining California Lightning Sprints.

The Bakersfield Speedway helps kick-off the final weekend in the Golden State during the early swing for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars. So far the first three races have been swept by California natives, with Fresno’s Giovanni Scelzi, Elk Grove’s Kyle Larson and most recently Lemoore’s Carson Macedo claiming victories.

Watertown, Connecticut’s David Gravel will bring a slim 10-point lead at the top the standings over Grass Valley’s Brad Sweet into Friday’s event. Macedo, along with the most recent winner at Bakersfield Speedway Sheldon Haudenschild and Roth Motorsports competitor James McFadden round out the top-five going into race number nine on the season.

More top drivers set to tackle the Bakersfield Speedway will include Logan Schuchart, 10-time Outlaw champ Donny Schatz, California native Cory Eliason, Spencer Bayston, Rico Abreu, Tyler Courtney, Dominic Scelzi, Kerry Madsen and others.

The California Lightning Sprints share the card with the World of Outlaws and will get their season underway on Friday. The series attempted to open the 2022 campaign last week, only to have rain move in prior to the main event at Ventura Raceway. Youngster David Gasper is the defending champion of the CLS division, having won the championship at age 16 last season on the strength of two wins and 11 top-five efforts.

The much-anticipated showdown on Friday will be the 11th all-time appearance by the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars to Bakersfield Speedway, as the track celebrates its 77th season of competition.